Midwest Season Opener at Mighty Macon Speedway on Tap Next 

(Macon, IL) Another Illinois track awaits the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro League Saturday, May 8th with an event at the famous Mighty Macon Speedway in Macon, Illinois.

The action will get underway with a one-night show and a trip to arguably one of the favorites, Macon Speedway. For the POWRi National Midgets, Saturday, May 8th showdown will mark the 41st appearance in league history and the first of the 2021 campaign.

Jake Neuman of New Berlin, IL, the reigning 2020 POWRi Champion is the most recent winner dating back to August 22, 2020. Brad Loyet of Sunset Hills, MO. continues to lead the way with a whopping 6 all-time victories at Macon Speedway. Andrew Felker with four wins, followed by Bryan Clauson, Logan Seavey, and Zach Daum tied with three wins apiece.

For the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micros, Saturday’s venture is also their first trip of 2021 to Macon Speedway. In their two most recent visits to the speedway, on being 2020, Tony Clifton is the most recent winner. Back in 2019 Chad Elliot claimed victory and won at one of Illinois most premier dirt ovals. The class also runs a large number of events unsanctioned as the Bailey Chassis Micros at the track and had 25 in attendance last Saturday.

Leading into the weekend, May 8th. Cannon McIntosh of Bixby Oklahoma is currently on top of the point standings with 1590 points aboard his family- owned No. 08. Jake Neuman is chased by youngster Emerson Axsom of Franklin, IN. for the second position. Only a total of 60 points separates the top three from each other.

The POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micro Sprints see that Daison Pursley, and Joe B Miller are tied for the lead. Both drivers are 220 points ahead of the young Jade Avedisian in third. Pursley and Miller each have a win on the 2021 season and are looking to capitalize and take the points lead at Macon Speedway.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, and DIRTcar Hornets will also be in action.

Pits open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT MACON SPEEDWAY STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 120 0 2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 114 6 3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 108 12 4 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 104 16 5 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58 62 6 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 54 66 7 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 54 66 8 27 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 52 68 9 7Z Michael Maestas Lincoln IL 50 70 10 7 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas IL 48 72

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 118 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 118 0 3 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 104 14 4 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 100 18 5 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 96 22 6 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 94 24 7 12L Bryan Leach Harvel IL 92 26 8 4 Travis Martin Ramsey IL 78 40 9 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 76 42 10 111 Larry Bunning Decatur IL 74 44

DIRTcar Hornets