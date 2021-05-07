Tanner English Seeks Thaw Brawl Title with Momentum from $10,053 Clarksville Win!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English racked up his fifth feature win of the 2021 campaign on Saturday evening, May 1 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series made their first-ever stop to the Volunteer State oval and Tanner promptly laid down the quickest lap in Group A during qualifying before winning his heat race. After rolling off from the pole position in the 53-lap headliner, Tanner led each and every circuit of the contest en route to bagging the $10,053 payday ahead of Jadon Frame, Donald McIntosh, Dale McDowell, and David Seibers!

A night earlier on Friday, April 30 at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky, the Riggs Motorsports team vied for the $12,000 top prize in the annual ‘John Bradshaw Memorial.’ Tanner placed third in his loaded heat race and later started the 50-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series feature from the inside of the fourth row. The Benton, Kentucky ace unfortunately slipped out of the top ten during the course of the A-Main and was eventually paid for a thirteenth place showing. Complete results from both weekend specials can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com and www.southernnationalsseries.com.

“I’ve run a lot of laps at this place,” said English in victory lane following the Clarksville win, “so I know just about every condition and where to go when it’s a certain way, and everything like that, qualifying and all the way through (the program). I grew up here and it’s a pretty cool place to come back to and see all these good fans. I know everybody that supports me here and I appreciate it a ton. I’ve also gotta thank Riggs Motorsports. They’ve done a lot for me and I couldn’t be standing here without them, for sure!”

Fresh off the big five-figure triumph, Tanner and his #81e team have ventured north to LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois for this weekend’s annual ‘Thaw Brawl.’ Action will get underway in the MARS Racing Series doubleheader later tonight, as a pair of $3,000 to win preliminary features will take place at the 1/4-mile oval. Tanner will then chase his first career ‘Thaw Brawl’ title on Saturday, May 8. A full show headlined by a 60-lap main event is in store for Saturday, as he guns for the $12,000 winner’s check. Additional information on the MARS lid lifter can be viewed by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, and Waterman Racing Components.

