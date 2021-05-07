With $40,000 on the Line; Dennis Erb Racing Treks to Mississippi Thunder Speedway

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team trekked to Boone Speedway in Boone, Iowa on April 30-May 1 for the inaugural running of the ‘Hawkeye 100,’ which was sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. On Friday night in the two $3,000 to win preliminary events, Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in eleventh quickest overall during the qualifying session before running fourteenth in the first 25-lapper and sixteenth in the final “Twin Hawk” race.

At Boone last Saturday evening, a whopping $30,000 paycheck was on the line in the ‘Hawkeye 100’ finale. Dennis ran seventh in his stacked heat race, which lined him up starting twenty-first on the grid in the 100-lap headliner. Unfortunately, the Carpentersville, Illinois star ran into battery issues during the extra-distance affair and wound up finishing twentieth in the final rundown. Dennis still finds himself seventh in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Hawkeye State. Complete results from the ‘Hawkeye 100’ weekend can be viewed online at www.woolms.com.

The #28 team has traveled to Mississippi Thunder Speedway this weekend for the two-day ‘Dairyland Showdown’ on May 7-8. The first-ever visit by the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series to the Fountain City, Wisconsin oval will see some big money up for grabs. Tonight’s show will be headlined by a 40-lap main event that will shell out $12,500 to the winner.

The lucrative doubleheader will then culminate on Saturday evening with a 60-lap grand finale in which drivers will be gunning for a $22,500 payday. If someone sweeps both weekend races at MTS, an extra $5,000 bonus is in store – making it feasible for one driver to walk away from the Badger State venue with a cool $40,000. More information on the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

