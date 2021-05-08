Jonathan Davenport Wins CCSDS Joe Garrison Memorial at Batesville



Action Continues with $12,000-To-Win Finale on Saturday Night

Locust Grove, Arkansas (05/07/21) – The opening round of the 2021 edition of the Bad Boy 98 weekend kicked off on Friday night at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway with the $5,000-to-win Joe Garrison Memorial, which saw fifth-starting Jonathan Davenport charge to his first-career, series’ triumph.

“My guys gave me a great car once again,” Davenport said. “We was a little tight in the rubber, but we was really good in the slick, so I could move around a little bit. (Robinson) just didn’t know that outside was a little bit better than the bottom. It had some character to it, so you had to move around in (turns) one and two. (Turns) three and four was just locked down. I kinda gave up that restart on the bottom so I could be on the top and just hopefully he would make a mistake through the holes or something like that.”

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter Ashton Winger paced the first 13 laps of the 30-lap affair before B.J. Robinson charged to the lead from the third position on a lap-14 restart.

Robinson held the top spot until Davenport cruised past on the high side with just eight laps remaining en route to his first CCSDS triumph. B.J. Robinson, Billy Moyer Jr., Kyle Beard and Morgan Bagley completed the Top 5.

The weekend draws to a close on Saturday night with a program that is headlined by a $12,000-to-win / $600-start, 68-lap finale.

Saturday grandstand admission is $25 with pit passes $40.

On Saturday, gates open at 4 p.m. with racing action at 8 p.m.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 7, 2021

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

Joe Garrison Memorial

Feature Results (30 Laps)

1)Jonathan Davenport 2)B.J. Robinson 3)Billy Moyer Jr. 4)Kyle Beard 5)Morgan Bagley 6)Terry Phillips 7)Logan Martin 8)Brian Rickman 9)Hunter Rasdon 10)Spencer Hughes 11)Neil Baggett 12)Scott Crigler 13)Brayden Proctor 14)Mike Collins 15)Jon Mitchell 16)Ross Farmer 17)Ashton Winger 18)Kaeden Cornell 19)Austin Vincent 20)Billy Moyer 21)Joe Godsey 22)Wesley Wise 23)Timothy Culp 24)Chad Mallett 25)Jamie Elam

DNS: Jeff Roth, Travis Ashley, Mike Myers, Donnie Barnhart, David Payne

Entries: 30

Group A Fast Qualifier: Ashton Winger (14.862 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Billy Moyer Jr. (14.694 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Ashton Winger

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Kyle Beard

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: B.J. Robinson

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Ashton Winger

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main Winner: Neil Baggett, Joe Godsey

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jonathan Davenport

Lap Leaders:

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Billy Moyer Jr.

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

