Lincoln Speedway Results – 5/7/21

PRO LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 25 Dakota Ewing Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL
2 3 6P Jose Parga Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 1
3 2 77 Blaise Baker Blaise Baker Clinton, IL -1
4 4 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL
5 6 17B Braden Bilger Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL 1
6 10 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 4
7 11 33H Roben Huffman Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 4
8 5 11E Brandon Eskew Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL -3
9 12 25F Tucker Finch Tucker Finch Jacksonvile, IL 3
10 7 27 Colby Sheppard Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL -3
11 16 5S Isaiah Sweitzer Isaiah Sweitzer Lincoln, IL 5
12 17 20 Dustin Ingram Dustin Ingram Lincoln, IL 5
13 15 11 Ryan Miller Ryan Miller Lincoln, IL 2
14 DNF 8 M14 David Marlow David Marlow Heyworth, IL -6
15 DNF 13 7 Steven Reinacher Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL -2
16 DNF 9 09 Dane Arvin Dane Arvin Danvers, IL -7
DNS 14 5B Brandon Sweitzer Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln, IL
8 Laps

PRO LATE MODELHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 11E Brandon Eskew Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL
2 4 6P Jose Parga Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 2
3 7 25 Dakota Ewing Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 4
4 2 27 Colby Sheppard Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL -2
5 3 09 Dane Arvin Dane Arvin Danvers, IL -2
6 5 33H Roben Huffman Roben Huffman Midland City, IL -1
7 6 7 Steven Reinacher Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL -1
8 8 11 Ryan Miller Ryan Miller Lincoln, IL
9 9 20 Dustin Ingram Dustin Ingram Lincoln, IL
All transfer
8 Laps

PRO LATE MODELHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL 1
2 1 77 Blaise Baker Blaise Baker Clinton, IL -1
3 6 17B Braden Bilger Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL 3
4 4 M14 David Marlow David Marlow Heyworth, IL
5 5 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL
6 DNF 3 25F Tucker Finch Tucker Finch Jacksonvile, IL -3
7 DNF 7 5B Brandon Sweitzer Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln, IL
DNS 8 5S Isaiah Sweitzer Isaiah Sweitzer Lincoln, IL
All transfer
0 Laps

PRO LATE MODELQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 5 11E Brandon Eskew Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 14.602
2 4 27 Colby Sheppard Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL 14.807
3 6 09 Dane Arvin Dane Arvin Danvers, IL 14.855
4 9 6P Jose Parga Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 14.895
5 3 33H Roben Huffman Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 15.003
6 1 7 Steven Reinacher Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL 15.044
7 7 25 Dakota Ewing Dakota Ewing Warrensburg, IL 15.128
8 2 11 Ryan Miller Ryan Miller Lincoln, IL 15.744
9 8 20 Dustin Ingram Dustin Ingram Lincoln, IL 15.762
20 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 99 Hunt Gossum Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 3
2 1 35 Brandon Roberts Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL -1
3 3 77 Ray Bollinger Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
4 6 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 2
5 5 32 Donovan Lodge Donovan Lodge Andover, IL
6 9 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL 3
7 7 14 Brian Lynn Brian Lynn Mason City, IL
8 12 78 Maxx Emerson Maxx Emerson Taylorville, IL 4
9 2 19C Carter Sinkhorn Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville, IL -7
10 11 242 Brandon Bollinger Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 1
11 13 49 Todd Bates Todd Bates Canton, IL 2
12 10 11 Zach Rhodes Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL -2
13 8 98 Shawn Vaughn Shawn Vaughn Springfield, IL -5
14 14 89W Rick Weitekamp Rick Weitekamp Springfield, IL
8 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 32 Donovan Lodge Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 3
2 2 77 Ray Bollinger Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL
3 1 35 Brandon Roberts Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL -2
4 5 14 Brian Lynn Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 1
5 6 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL 1
6 7 242 Brandon Bollinger Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 1
7 3 49 Todd Bates Todd Bates Canton, IL -4
All transfer
8 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 99 Hunt Gossum Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY
2 2 19C Carter Sinkhorn Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville, IL
3 3 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL
4 4 98 Shawn Vaughn Shawn Vaughn Springfield, IL
5 5 11 Zach Rhodes Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL
6 6 78 Maxx Emerson Maxx Emerson Taylorville, IL
7 7 89W Rick Weitekamp Rick Weitekamp Springfield, IL
All transfer
0 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 1 35 Brandon Roberts Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 14.714
2 2 77 Ray Bollinger Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 15.004
3 6 49 Todd Bates Todd Bates Canton, IL 15.043
4 7 32 Donovan Lodge Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 15.058
5 3 14 Brian Lynn Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 15.147
6 5 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL 15.245
7 4 242 Brandon Bollinger Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 15.286
0 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown Time
1 5 99 Hunt Gossum Hunt Gossum Mayfield, KY 14.688
2 3 19C Carter Sinkhorn Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville, IL 15.150
3 2 72A Austin Lynn Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 15.254
4 6 98 Shawn Vaughn Shawn Vaughn Springfield, IL 15.546
5 1 11 Zach Rhodes Zach Rhodes Taylorville, IL 15.816
6 4 78 Maxx Emerson Maxx Emerson Taylorville, IL 15.830
7 7 89W Rick Weitekamp Rick Weitekamp Springfield, IL 15.993
15 Laps

SPORTSMANA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 71 Joel Ortberg Joel Ortberg Fenton, MO 3
2 3 32 Tommy Duncan Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL 1
3 2 89 Austin Friedman Austin Friedman Forrest, IL -1
4 7 18 Jeff Ray Jeff Ray Springfield, IL 3
5 13 17 Danny O&apos;Dell Danny O’Dell Springfield, IL 8
6 6 21 Lyndon Whitfill Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL
7 8 11R Rick Roedel Rick Roedel Shelbyville, IL 1
8 10 21R Dustin Reed Dustin Reed Decatur, IL 2
9 11 84L Jim Farley III Jim Farley III Springfield, IL 2
10 9 21M Dustin Moore Dustin Moore Rochester, IL -1
11 12 11 Roy Magee Roy Magee Springfield, IL 1
12 14 87 Wes O&apos;Dell Wes O’Dell Springfield, IL 2
13 DNF 5 12M Terry Myers Terry Myers Buffalo, IL -8
14 DNF 1 07 Phil Moreland Phil Moreland Assumption, IL -13
8 Laps

SPORTSMANHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 4 07 Phil Moreland Phil Moreland Assumption, IL 3
2 6 89 Austin Friedman Austin Friedman Forrest, IL 4
3 7 12M Terry Myers Terry Myers Buffalo, IL 4
4 1 11R Rick Roedel Rick Roedel Shelbyville, IL -3
5 2 21M Dustin Moore Dustin Moore Rochester, IL -3
6 5 11 Roy Magee Roy Magee Springfield, IL -1
7 DNF 3 87 Wes O&apos;Dell Wes O’Dell Springfield, IL -4
8 Laps

SPORTSMANHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 32 Tommy Duncan Tommy Duncan Metamora,Metamora, IL
2 4 71 Joel Ortberg Joel Ortberg Fenton, MO 2
3 6 21 Lyndon Whitfill Lyndon Whitfill Fairbury, IL 3
4 7 18 Jeff Ray Jeff Ray Springfield, IL 3
5 2 21R Dustin Reed Dustin Reed Decatur, IL -3
6 3 84L Jim Farley III Jim Farley III Springfield, IL -3
7 5 17 Danny O&apos;Dell Danny O’Dell Springfield, IL -2
15 Laps

SIMPLOT DII MIDGETSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 6B Andy Baugh Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 2
2 2 5G Cody Gerdes Cody Gerdes Eureka, IL
3 7 18 Tyler Roth Tyler Roth Springfield, IL 4
4 15 51R Will Armitage Will Armitage Athens, IL 11
5 9 51 Brent Burrows Brent Burrows Lewistown, IL 4
6 5 57 Mark McMahill Mark McMahill Peoria, IL -1
7 11 24 Bart Andrews Bart Andrews Fort Madison, IA 4
8 1 5 Jacob Sollenberger Jacob Sollenberger Canton, IL -7
9 4 42 Kevin Battefeld Kevin Battefeld Lewistown, IL -5
10 6 23 Patrick Ryan Patrick Ryan Springfield, IL -4
11 10 0 Russell Johnston Russell Johnston Monmouth, IL -1
12 8 11 Brandon Smith Brandon Smith Mason City, IL -4
13 13 00 John Heitzman John Heitzman San Jose, IL
14 12 22K Kelli Harter Kelli Harter Dawson, IL -2
15 14 9 Keith Wilson Keith Wilson Petersburg, IL -1
DNS 16 19E Daltyn England Daltyn England Springfield, IL
8 Laps

SIMPLOT DII MIDGETSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 6B Andy Baugh Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 1
2 4 42 Kevin Battefeld Kevin Battefeld Lewistown, IL 2
3 6 5G Cody Gerdes Cody Gerdes Eureka, IL 3
4 8 18 Tyler Roth Tyler Roth Springfield, IL 4
5 3 51 Brent Burrows Brent Burrows Lewistown, IL -2
6 7 24 Bart Andrews Bart Andrews Fort Madison, IA 1
7 1 00 John Heitzman John Heitzman San Jose, IL -6
8 DNF 5 51R Will Armitage Will Armitage Athens, IL -3
All transfer
8 Laps

SIMPLOT DII MIDGETSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 57 Mark McMahill Mark McMahill Peoria, IL 1
2 6 23 Patrick Ryan Patrick Ryan Springfield, IL 4
3 1 5 Jacob Sollenberger Jacob Sollenberger Canton, IL -2
4 3 11 Brandon Smith Brandon Smith Mason City, IL -1
5 4 0 Russell Johnston Russell Johnston Monmouth, IL -1
6 5 22K Kelli Harter Kelli Harter Dawson, IL -1
7 DNF 8 9 Keith Wilson Keith Wilson Petersburg, IL 1
8 DNF 7 19E Daltyn England Daltyn England Springfield, IL -1
All transfer
12 Laps

HORNETSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 28J Jeremy Hancock Jeremy Hancock Peoria, IL
2 3 T82 Erik Vanapeldoorn Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL 1
3 10 3H Allan Harris Allan Harris Chatham, IL 7
4 4 24 Kenneth Butterfield Kenneth Butterfield Kingston Mines, IL
5 5 357 Billy Mason Billy Mason Brownstown, IL
6 8 28 John Hancock John Hancock Peoria, IL 2
7 2 5 Jay Mariuzza Jay Mariuzza Pekin, IL -5
8 11 64CK Cook Crawford Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL 3
9 DNF 9 9Z Zac Miller Zac Miller Lincoln, IL
10 DNF 6 9B Brandon Miller Brandon Miller Broadwell, IL -4
DNS 7 324 Brady Reed Brady Reed Decatur, IL
6 Laps

HORNETSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 3H Allan Harris Allan Harris Chatham, IL 5
2 5 24 Kenneth Butterfield Kenneth Butterfield Kingston Mines, IL 3
3 3 357 Billy Mason Billy Mason Brownstown, IL
4 1 324 Brady Reed Brady Reed Decatur, IL -3
5 4 9Z Zac Miller Zac Miller Lincoln, IL -1
6 2 64CK Cook Crawford Cook Crawford Lincoln, IL -4
6 Laps

HORNETSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 T82 Erik Vanapeldoorn Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL
2 3 5 Jay Mariuzza Jay Mariuzza Pekin, IL 1
3 4 28J Jeremy Hancock Jeremy Hancock Peoria, IL 1
4 5 9B Brandon Miller Brandon Miller Broadwell, IL 1
5 2 28 John Hancock John Hancock Peoria, IL -3
20 Laps

MIDGETSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 21K Karter Sarff Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 1
2 3 56 Mitchell Davis Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 1
3 7 3N Jake Neuman Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL 4
4 1 86 Brent Crews Brent Crews Denver, NC -3
5 12 00 Trey Gropp Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE 7
6 4 85T Ryan Timms Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK -2
7 6 91 Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL -1
8 5 40 Chase McDermand Chase McDermand Springfield, IL -3
9 16 72 Sam Johnson Sam Johnson St Peters, MO 7
10 8 08 Cannon McIntosh Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK -2
11 11 1K Brayton Lynch Brayton Lynch Springfield, IL
12 10 3B Shelby Bosie Shelby Bosie Lincoln, IL -2
13 17 21EK Emilio Hoover Emilio Hoover Broken Arrow, OK 4
14 9 25K Taylor Reimer Taylor Reimer Tulsa, OK -5
15 14 93 Devin Camfield Devin Camfield Decatur, IL -1
16 13 14X Daltyn England Daltyn England Springfield, IL -3
17 DNF 18 51R Will Armitage Will Armitage Athens, IL 1
18 DNF 15 14H Clint Wilson Clint Wilson Chico, CA -3
8 Laps

MIDGETSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 86 Brent Crews Brent Crews Denver, NC 5
2 2 3N Jake Neuman Jake Neuman New Berlin, IL
3 8 21K Karter Sarff Karter Sarff Mason City, IL 5
4 9 40 Chase McDermand Chase McDermand Springfield, IL 5
5 1 00 Trey Gropp Trey Gropp Lincoln, NE -4
6 7 1K Brayton Lynch Brayton Lynch Springfield, IL 1
7 5 14X Daltyn England Daltyn England Springfield, IL -2
8 DNF 3 72 Sam Johnson Sam Johnson St Peters, MO -5
DNS 4 51R Will Armitage Will Armitage Athens, IL
8 Laps

MIDGETSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 85T Ryan Timms Ryan Timms Oklahoma City, OK 2
2 1 08 Cannon McIntosh Cannon McIntosh Bixby, OK -1
3 8 56 Mitchell Davis Mitchell Davis Auburn, IL 5
4 7 91 Zach Daum Zach Daum Pocahontas, IL 3
5 5 3B Shelby Bosie Shelby Bosie Lincoln, IL
6 9 25K Taylor Reimer Taylor Reimer Tulsa, OK 3
7 2 93 Devin Camfield Devin Camfield Decatur, IL -5
8 6 14H Clint Wilson Clint Wilson Chico, CA -2
9 DNF 4 21EK Emilio Hoover Emilio Hoover Broken Arrow, OK -5
