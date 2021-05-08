Lincoln Speedway Results – 5/7/21

PRO LATE MODEL A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|–
|2
|3
|6P
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|3
|2
|77
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|-1
|4
|4
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|–
|5
|6
|17B
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville, IL
|1
|6
|10
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|4
|7
|11
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|4
|8
|5
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|-3
|9
|12
|25F
|Tucker Finch
|Jacksonvile, IL
|3
|10
|7
|27
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville, IL
|-3
|11
|16
|5S
|Isaiah Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|5
|12
|17
|20
|Dustin Ingram
|Lincoln, IL
|5
|13
|15
|11
|Ryan Miller
|Lincoln, IL
|2
|14 DNF
|8
|M14
|David Marlow
|Heyworth, IL
|-6
|15 DNF
|13
|7
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|-2
|16 DNF
|9
|09
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|-7
|DNS
|14
|5B
|Brandon Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|–
PRO LATE MODELHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|–
|2
|4
|6P
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|2
|3
|7
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|4
|4
|2
|27
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville, IL
|-2
|5
|3
|09
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|-2
|6
|5
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|-1
|7
|6
|7
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|-1
|8
|8
|11
|Ryan Miller
|Lincoln, IL
|–
|9
|9
|20
|Dustin Ingram
|Lincoln, IL
|–
|All transfer
PRO LATE MODELHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|1
|2
|1
|77
|Blaise Baker
|Clinton, IL
|-1
|3
|6
|17B
|Braden Bilger
|Jacksonville, IL
|3
|4
|4
|M14
|David Marlow
|Heyworth, IL
|–
|5
|5
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|–
|6 DNF
|3
|25F
|Tucker Finch
|Jacksonvile, IL
|-3
|7 DNF
|7
|5B
|Brandon Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|–
|DNS
|8
|5S
|Isaiah Sweitzer
|Lincoln, IL
|–
|All transfer
PRO LATE MODELQUALIFYING 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|5
|11E
|Brandon Eskew
|Ashland, IL
|14.602
|2
|4
|27
|Colby Sheppard
|Williamsville, IL
|14.807
|3
|6
|09
|Dane Arvin
|Danvers, IL
|14.855
|4
|9
|6P
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|14.895
|5
|3
|33H
|Roben Huffman
|Midland City, IL
|15.003
|6
|1
|7
|Steven Reinacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|15.044
|7
|7
|25
|Dakota Ewing
|Warrensburg, IL
|15.128
|8
|2
|11
|Ryan Miller
|Lincoln, IL
|15.744
|9
|8
|20
|Dustin Ingram
|Lincoln, IL
|15.762
UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|99
|Hunt Gossum
|Mayfield, KY
|3
|2
|1
|35
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|-1
|3
|3
|77
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|–
|4
|6
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|2
|5
|5
|32
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|–
|6
|9
|T6
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|3
|7
|7
|14
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|–
|8
|12
|78
|Maxx Emerson
|Taylorville, IL
|4
|9
|2
|19C
|Carter Sinkhorn
|Taylorville, IL
|-7
|10
|11
|242
|Brandon Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|1
|11
|13
|49
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|2
|12
|10
|11
|Zach Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|-2
|13
|8
|98
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|-5
|14
|14
|89W
|Rick Weitekamp
|Springfield, IL
|–
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|32
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|3
|2
|2
|77
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|–
|3
|1
|35
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|-2
|4
|5
|14
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|1
|5
|6
|T6
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|1
|6
|7
|242
|Brandon Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|1
|7
|3
|49
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|-4
|All transfer
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|99
|Hunt Gossum
|Mayfield, KY
|–
|2
|2
|19C
|Carter Sinkhorn
|Taylorville, IL
|–
|3
|3
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|–
|4
|4
|98
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|–
|5
|5
|11
|Zach Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|–
|6
|6
|78
|Maxx Emerson
|Taylorville, IL
|–
|7
|7
|89W
|Rick Weitekamp
|Springfield, IL
|–
|All transfer
UMP MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|1
|35
|Brandon Roberts
|Ashland, IL
|14.714
|2
|2
|77
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|15.004
|3
|6
|49
|Todd Bates
|Canton, IL
|15.043
|4
|7
|32
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|15.058
|5
|3
|14
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|15.147
|6
|5
|T6
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|15.245
|7
|4
|242
|Brandon Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|15.286
UMP MODIFIEDSQUALIFYING 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Time
|1
|5
|99
|Hunt Gossum
|Mayfield, KY
|14.688
|2
|3
|19C
|Carter Sinkhorn
|Taylorville, IL
|15.150
|3
|2
|72A
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|15.254
|4
|6
|98
|Shawn Vaughn
|Springfield, IL
|15.546
|5
|1
|11
|Zach Rhodes
|Taylorville, IL
|15.816
|6
|4
|78
|Maxx Emerson
|Taylorville, IL
|15.830
|7
|7
|89W
|Rick Weitekamp
|Springfield, IL
|15.993
SPORTSMANA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|71
|Joel Ortberg
|Fenton, MO
|3
|2
|3
|32
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|1
|3
|2
|89
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|-1
|4
|7
|18
|Jeff Ray
|Springfield, IL
|3
|5
|13
|17
|Danny O’Dell
|Springfield, IL
|8
|6
|6
|21
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|–
|7
|8
|11R
|Rick Roedel
|Shelbyville, IL
|1
|8
|10
|21R
|Dustin Reed
|Decatur, IL
|2
|9
|11
|84L
|Jim Farley III
|Springfield, IL
|2
|10
|9
|21M
|Dustin Moore
|Rochester, IL
|-1
|11
|12
|11
|Roy Magee
|Springfield, IL
|1
|12
|14
|87
|Wes O’Dell
|Springfield, IL
|2
|13 DNF
|5
|12M
|Terry Myers
|Buffalo, IL
|-8
|14 DNF
|1
|07
|Phil Moreland
|Assumption, IL
|-13
SPORTSMANHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|4
|07
|Phil Moreland
|Assumption, IL
|3
|2
|6
|89
|Austin Friedman
|Forrest, IL
|4
|3
|7
|12M
|Terry Myers
|Buffalo, IL
|4
|4
|1
|11R
|Rick Roedel
|Shelbyville, IL
|-3
|5
|2
|21M
|Dustin Moore
|Rochester, IL
|-3
|6
|5
|11
|Roy Magee
|Springfield, IL
|-1
|7 DNF
|3
|87
|Wes O’Dell
|Springfield, IL
|-4
SPORTSMANHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|32
|Tommy Duncan
|Metamora,Metamora, IL
|–
|2
|4
|71
|Joel Ortberg
|Fenton, MO
|2
|3
|6
|21
|Lyndon Whitfill
|Fairbury, IL
|3
|4
|7
|18
|Jeff Ray
|Springfield, IL
|3
|5
|2
|21R
|Dustin Reed
|Decatur, IL
|-3
|6
|3
|84L
|Jim Farley III
|Springfield, IL
|-3
|7
|5
|17
|Danny O’Dell
|Springfield, IL
|-2
SIMPLOT DII MIDGETSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|6B
|Andy Baugh
|Mason City, IL
|2
|2
|2
|5G
|Cody Gerdes
|Eureka, IL
|–
|3
|7
|18
|Tyler Roth
|Springfield, IL
|4
|4
|15
|51R
|Will Armitage
|Athens, IL
|11
|5
|9
|51
|Brent Burrows
|Lewistown, IL
|4
|6
|5
|57
|Mark McMahill
|Peoria, IL
|-1
|7
|11
|24
|Bart Andrews
|Fort Madison, IA
|4
|8
|1
|5
|Jacob Sollenberger
|Canton, IL
|-7
|9
|4
|42
|Kevin Battefeld
|Lewistown, IL
|-5
|10
|6
|23
|Patrick Ryan
|Springfield, IL
|-4
|11
|10
|0
|Russell Johnston
|Monmouth, IL
|-1
|12
|8
|11
|Brandon Smith
|Mason City, IL
|-4
|13
|13
|00
|John Heitzman
|San Jose, IL
|–
|14
|12
|22K
|Kelli Harter
|Dawson, IL
|-2
|15
|14
|9
|Keith Wilson
|Petersburg, IL
|-1
|DNS
|16
|19E
|Daltyn England
|Springfield, IL
|–
SIMPLOT DII MIDGETSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|6B
|Andy Baugh
|Mason City, IL
|1
|2
|4
|42
|Kevin Battefeld
|Lewistown, IL
|2
|3
|6
|5G
|Cody Gerdes
|Eureka, IL
|3
|4
|8
|18
|Tyler Roth
|Springfield, IL
|4
|5
|3
|51
|Brent Burrows
|Lewistown, IL
|-2
|6
|7
|24
|Bart Andrews
|Fort Madison, IA
|1
|7
|1
|00
|John Heitzman
|San Jose, IL
|-6
|8 DNF
|5
|51R
|Will Armitage
|Athens, IL
|-3
|All transfer
SIMPLOT DII MIDGETSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|57
|Mark McMahill
|Peoria, IL
|1
|2
|6
|23
|Patrick Ryan
|Springfield, IL
|4
|3
|1
|5
|Jacob Sollenberger
|Canton, IL
|-2
|4
|3
|11
|Brandon Smith
|Mason City, IL
|-1
|5
|4
|0
|Russell Johnston
|Monmouth, IL
|-1
|6
|5
|22K
|Kelli Harter
|Dawson, IL
|-1
|7 DNF
|8
|9
|Keith Wilson
|Petersburg, IL
|1
|8 DNF
|7
|19E
|Daltyn England
|Springfield, IL
|-1
|All transfer
HORNETSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|28J
|Jeremy Hancock
|Peoria, IL
|–
|2
|3
|T82
|Erik Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|1
|3
|10
|3H
|Allan Harris
|Chatham, IL
|7
|4
|4
|24
|Kenneth Butterfield
|Kingston Mines, IL
|–
|5
|5
|357
|Billy Mason
|Brownstown, IL
|–
|6
|8
|28
|John Hancock
|Peoria, IL
|2
|7
|2
|5
|Jay Mariuzza
|Pekin, IL
|-5
|8
|11
|64CK
|Cook Crawford
|Lincoln, IL
|3
|9 DNF
|9
|9Z
|Zac Miller
|Lincoln, IL
|–
|10 DNF
|6
|9B
|Brandon Miller
|Broadwell, IL
|-4
|DNS
|7
|324
|Brady Reed
|Decatur, IL
|–
HORNETSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|3H
|Allan Harris
|Chatham, IL
|5
|2
|5
|24
|Kenneth Butterfield
|Kingston Mines, IL
|3
|3
|3
|357
|Billy Mason
|Brownstown, IL
|–
|4
|1
|324
|Brady Reed
|Decatur, IL
|-3
|5
|4
|9Z
|Zac Miller
|Lincoln, IL
|-1
|6
|2
|64CK
|Cook Crawford
|Lincoln, IL
|-4
HORNETSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|T82
|Erik Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton, IL
|–
|2
|3
|5
|Jay Mariuzza
|Pekin, IL
|1
|3
|4
|28J
|Jeremy Hancock
|Peoria, IL
|1
|4
|5
|9B
|Brandon Miller
|Broadwell, IL
|1
|5
|2
|28
|John Hancock
|Peoria, IL
|-3
MIDGETSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|21K
|Karter Sarff
|Mason City, IL
|1
|2
|3
|56
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|1
|3
|7
|3N
|Jake Neuman
|New Berlin, IL
|4
|4
|1
|86
|Brent Crews
|Denver, NC
|-3
|5
|12
|00
|Trey Gropp
|Lincoln, NE
|7
|6
|4
|85T
|Ryan Timms
|Oklahoma City, OK
|-2
|7
|6
|91
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|-1
|8
|5
|40
|Chase McDermand
|Springfield, IL
|-3
|9
|16
|72
|Sam Johnson
|St Peters, MO
|7
|10
|8
|08
|Cannon McIntosh
|Bixby, OK
|-2
|11
|11
|1K
|Brayton Lynch
|Springfield, IL
|–
|12
|10
|3B
|Shelby Bosie
|Lincoln, IL
|-2
|13
|17
|21EK
|Emilio Hoover
|Broken Arrow, OK
|4
|14
|9
|25K
|Taylor Reimer
|Tulsa, OK
|-5
|15
|14
|93
|Devin Camfield
|Decatur, IL
|-1
|16
|13
|14X
|Daltyn England
|Springfield, IL
|-3
|17 DNF
|18
|51R
|Will Armitage
|Athens, IL
|1
|18 DNF
|15
|14H
|Clint Wilson
|Chico, CA
|-3
MIDGETSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|86
|Brent Crews
|Denver, NC
|5
|2
|2
|3N
|Jake Neuman
|New Berlin, IL
|–
|3
|8
|21K
|Karter Sarff
|Mason City, IL
|5
|4
|9
|40
|Chase McDermand
|Springfield, IL
|5
|5
|1
|00
|Trey Gropp
|Lincoln, NE
|-4
|6
|7
|1K
|Brayton Lynch
|Springfield, IL
|1
|7
|5
|14X
|Daltyn England
|Springfield, IL
|-2
|8 DNF
|3
|72
|Sam Johnson
|St Peters, MO
|-5
|DNS
|4
|51R
|Will Armitage
|Athens, IL
|–
MIDGETSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|85T
|Ryan Timms
|Oklahoma City, OK
|2
|2
|1
|08
|Cannon McIntosh
|Bixby, OK
|-1
|3
|8
|56
|Mitchell Davis
|Auburn, IL
|5
|4
|7
|91
|Zach Daum
|Pocahontas, IL
|3
|5
|5
|3B
|Shelby Bosie
|Lincoln, IL
|–
|6
|9
|25K
|Taylor Reimer
|Tulsa, OK
|3
|7
|2
|93
|Devin Camfield
|Decatur, IL
|-5
|8
|6
|14H
|Clint Wilson
|Chico, CA
|-2
|9 DNF
|4
|21EK
|Emilio Hoover
|Broken Arrow, OK
|-5