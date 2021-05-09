Elliott, Frazon, Fischer, Ebert, and Reiff Capture Central Missouri Speedway Victories!

NASCAR-sanctioned A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks, plus guest class SLMR Late Models.

Central Missouri Speedway

May 8, 2021

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Eighty race teams signed in for competition on Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning night at the races at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday. Five divisions took to the track with 12 A-Mods, 22 POWRi Super Stocks, 16 B-Mods, 19 Pure Stocks, and 11 guest class POWRi Lightning Sprints. The fans witnessed 16 events during the race program, which was run under a rain schedule to beat the incoming predicted wet weather.

By the end of the night, long distance driver Dennis Elliott, of Mt. Ayr, Iowa, secured his first-ever CMS win during the A-Mod main with Cody Frazon capturing victory in Super Stock action. Chase Fischer took the Lightning Sprint victory with Jacob Ebert victorious once again in B-Mods. Spencer Reiff captured the Pure Stock win. Shorty after the last checkered flag fell, the wet weather moved in as drivers returned home.

A-Mods: (12 Cars)

Heat 1 Results: 1. 29-Dennis Elliott[3]; 2. 87-Darron Fuqua[6]; 3. 17-Rod Cordon[1]; 4. 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 5. 7-Anthony Tanner[2]; 6. (DNF) 88-Jimmy Dowell[5].

Heat 2 Results: 16S-Kevin Blackburn[2]; 2. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[1]; 3. 1X-Matt Johnson[4]; 4. 16-Austin Siebert[5]; 5. 75-Gunner Martin[6]; 6. 22B-Rick Beebe[3].

Elliott and Fuqua began the 25-lap main event from row one with Elliott grabbing the early lead. After an early caution period, the racing was fast and furious with Elliott leading Fuqua, Blackburn, and Grindstaff. Matt Johnson began his move forward by lap 12 taking over third from Fuqua with Austin Siebert also coming forward. Johnson pressured for Blackburn for many laps while Elliott continued his steady pass leading the way. Siebert and Fuqua battled for fourth to the late stages of the race. By lap 23, Johnson moved into second behind Elliott, but the Iowa driver kept his ride out front and claimed his first-ever CMS A-Mod feature. Johnson settled for second with Blackburn, Fuqua, and Siebert inside the top five.

Feature Results (25 Laps): 1. 29-Dennis Elliott[1]; 2. 1X-Matt Johnson[5]; 3. 16S-Kevin Blackburn[3]; 4. 87-Darron Fuqua[2]; 5. 16-Austin Siebert[7]; 6. 75-Gunner Martin[9]; 7. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[4]; 8. 17-Rod Cordon[6]; 9. 88-Jimmy Dowell[12]; 10. (DNF) 22B-Rick Beebe[11]; 11. (DNF) 1K-Tim Karrick[8]; 12. (DNF) 7-Anthony Tanner[10].

POWRi Super Stock Results: (22 Cars)

Heat Race 1 Results: 1. 04-Cody Frazon[3]; 2. 25-Jay Prevete[5]; 3. 04B-Blaine Ewing[1]; 4. 67-Devin Irvin[4]; 5. (DNF) 27D-Derek Henson[2]; 6. (DNF) 14-Larry Ferris[6]; 7. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[8]; 8. (DNF) 09-Chad Eickleberry[7]. Eickleberry was involved in a scary incident in turn three as his car left the surface and flipped several times, landing near the tree line in turn three. Eickleberry eventually walked away under his own power and later stated, “I want to thank everyone for their concern and help in getting me back out there, it may not have been a win tonight but the support from all the track personnel, the emergency services crew, and my fellow drivers has been amazing.”

Heat Race 2 Results: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[6]; 2. 7-Brett Wood[5]; 3. 618-Mike Lucas[2]; 4. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[3]; 5. (DNF) 10-Marc Carter[4]; 6. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[1]; 7. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[7].

Heat Race 3 Results (15 Laps): 1. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[1]; 2. 28K-Chris Kircher[4]; 3. 30C-Clayton Campbell[6]; 4. 77DD-Danny Mckenzie[7]; 5. G1-Nick Gibson[5]; 6. 75-Nathan Williams[3]; 7. (DNF) 21-Mark Lewis[2].

Aaron Poe and Cody Frazon earned row one starting spots for the 20-lap Super Stock main with Frazon grabbing the early lead. Several cautions flew by lap five with Frazon staying clean out-front leading Poe, Wood, Prevete and Kircher. At the halfway mark, Wood began to pressure Poe for the runner-up spot, while Marc Carter was on the move, up from his 16th starting position to the top five. In the late stages of the race Frazon maintained his lead but behind him things were shaken up when Poe’s car experienced mechanical woes as he fell from contention. After one last caution, the race was a two-lap sprint to the finish as Frazon went on to claim the victory over a hard-charging Marc Carter who closed right up on the leader in his incredible run to second. Ted Welschmeyer has been a model of consistency so far and finished third, just in front of Kircher and Brett Wood.

Feature Results: 1. 04-Cody Frazon[2]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[16]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[5]; 4. 28K-Chris Kircher[6]; 5. 7-Brett Wood[4]; 6. 30C-Clayton Campbell[7]; 7. G1-Nick Gibson[12]; 8. 67-Devin Irvin[11]; 9. 27D-Derek Henson[15]; 10. 04B-Blaine Ewing[9]; 11. 75-Nathan Williams[13]; 12. 77DD-Danny Mckenzie[8]; 13. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[18]; 14. 21-Mark Lewis[21]; 15. (DNF) 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 16. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[19]; 17. (DNF) 618-Mike Lucas[10]; 18. (DNF) 25-Jay Prevete[3]; 19. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[14]; 20. (DNF) 09-Chad Eickleberry[22]; 21. (DNS) 12V-Nathan Vaughn; 22. (DNS) 14-Larry Ferris.

POWRi Lightning Sprint Results: (11 Cars)

Heat Race 1 Results: 1. 71-Jeff Bard[2]; 2. 22-Chase Fischer[6]; 3. 51-Mark Billings[5]; 4. 10-Chasity Younger[1]; 5. RJ45-Jerran Falke[4]; 6. 91-Mike Tindell[3].

Heat Race 2 Results: 1. 01-Bobby Layne[1]; 2. 7-Tyler Johnson[2]; 3. 71E-Tony Layne[3]; 4. B20-Tom Brown[4]; 5. 49B-Kenny Bowers[5].

For the 15-lap Lightning Sprint main, Chase Fischer and Jeff Bard started side-by-side from row one. Bard grabbed the early lead with Fischer, Tyler Johnson, and Bobby Layne in hot pursuit. A quick caution on lap six re-bunched the field with Bard leading through lap ten as he and Fischer were even coming to the five to go marker as Fischer narrowly grabbed the lead. After this move, it was all but done as Fischer pulled away for the victory by nearly a full straightaway. Bard settled for the runner-up spot with Layne third, Mark Billings fourth, and Kenny Bowers fifth.

Feature Results (15 Laps): 1. 22-Chase Fischer[1]; 2. 71-Jeff Bard[2]; 3. 01-Bobby Layne[3]; 4. 51-Mark Billings[5]; 5. 49B-Kenny Bowers[10]; 6. 7-Tyler Johnson[4]; 7. 71E-Tony Layne[6]; 8. 10-Chasity Younger[7]; 9. 91-Mike Tindell[11]; 10. RJ45-Jerran Falke[9]; 11. (DNF) B20-Tom Brown[8].

B-Mod Results: (16 Cars)

Heat Race 1 Results: 1. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 94-Jacob Ebert[6]; 3. 10W-Doug Wetzel[7]; 4. 7TW-Tyler Wood[5]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 6. 99H-Kameron Hanes[4]; 7. 25-Matthew Clark[8]; 8. 55-Jimmy Borgmann[1]

Heat Race 2 Results: 1. 9H-Nic Hanes[1]; 2. 14B-Brayden Bennett[4]; 3. 12JR-Olen Stephens[2]; 4. 3D-Justin Dick[3]; 5. 3-Bronson Wicker[8]; 6. 27D-Larry Drake[6]; 7. (DNF) 9-Don Marrs[7]; 8. (DNF) 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[5].

Previous winners Jacob Ebert and Terry Schultz began their trek for the winner’s circle leading the field to green in the 20-lap B-Mod main. Ebert quickly snared the lead with Nic Hanes of Trenton, Missouri, moving into second ahead of Schultz. Ebert continued his lead at the front over Hanes, Schultz, and Doug Wetzel through lap 11. After the next restart, Ebert was leading the way with Schultz and Hanes locked in a classic battle for second. One final caution slowed the field by lap 15, but Ebert again proved the man to beat as he captured win over Hanes, Schultze, ninth-starting Jeremy Lile, and Kameron Hanes.

Feature Results (20 Laps): 1. 94-Jacob Ebert[1]; 2. 9H-Nic Hanes[3]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[2]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[9]; 5. 99H-Kameron Hanes[10]; 6. 12JR-Olen Stephens[6]; 7. 9-Don Marrs[13]; 8. 27D-Larry Drake[16]; 9. 10W-Doug Wetzel[5]; 10. 55-Jimmy Borgmann[12]; 11. 14B-Brayden Bennett[4]; 12. 3-Bronson Wicker[15]; 13. (DNF) 3D-Justin Dick[8]; 14. (DNF) 25-Matthew Clark[11]; 15. (DNF) 75-Sebastian Wolfenbarger[14]; 16. (DQ) 7TW-Tyler Wood[7].

Pure Stock Results: (19 Cars)

Heat Race 1 Results: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 21-Joey Harper[4]; 3. 27-Jason Ryun[7]; 4. 2B-Brian Cox[1]; 5. 3J-Jerett Evans[3]; 6. 88R-Robin Showers[9]; 7. 30K-Cameron Kelly[10]; 8. 27H-Edward Hecke[6]; 9. 4D-David Doelz[8]; 10. (DNF) 87M-Mallor.

Heat Race 2 Results: 1. 39-James Mirts[1]; 2. 28JR-Gale Harper[3]; 3. 24-Jimmie Workman[7]; 4. 26-Preston McDowell[9]; 5. 27X-Brandon Hoover[6]; 6. 427-Jeff Hardy[5]; 7. 12-Scott Martin[8]; 8. 00-Cory Flamm[2]; 9. 5C-Charles Norman[4].

Spencer Reiff and James Mirts began the 15-lap main for Pure Stocks up front with Reiff quickly grabbing the race lead over Joey Harper and Jimmie Workman. An eight-car pileup occurred at lap five with the field being realigned for the restart as Reiff then led Workman, Jason Ryun, and Preston McDowell. From here, it was all Reiff as he drove away for the win, Workman turned in his best performance of the year in second with Ryun third, McDowell fourth and seventeenth-starting David Doelz rounding out the top five.

Feature Results (15 Laps): 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 24-Jimmie Workman[5]; 3. 27-Jason Ryun[4]; 4. 26-Preston McDowell[7]; 5. 4D-David Doelz[17]; 6. 2B-Brian Cox[8]; 7. 39-James Mirts[2]; 8. 30K-Cameron Kelly[12]; 9. 88R-Robin Showers[10]; 10. 427-Jeff Hardy[13]; 11. 87M-Mallory Stiffler[19]; 12. 3J-Jerett Evans[11]; 13. (DNF) 12-Scott Martin[14]; 14. (DNF) 21-Joey Harper[3]; 15. (DNF) 27H-Edward Hecke[15]; 16. (DNF) 5C-Charles Norman[18]; 17. (DNF) 27X-Brandon Hoover[9]; 8. (DNF) 28JR-Gale Harper[6]; 19. (DNS) 00-Cory Flamm

Up next at CMS is the first sprint car special event of the season featuring the POWRi War Sprint League. Joining the sprints on the race program for a full night of NASCAR Weekly Race Series action are the A-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. NASCAR-licensed pit passes are $35 each, non-licensed $40, regardless of age. General Admission is $20 for Adults, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $15, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. Pit gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

CMS is actively seeking business partners and sponsors for the season. Find out how your business can have a presence at the track by sponsoring a race night, an event, or a car class.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway.

Upcoming Events:

May 15th – Race #5 – POWRi War Sprints – Weekly Racing 5 – AM, SS, BM, PS

May 22nd – Race #6 – KMZU 100.7 The Farm Radio Race Night – Weekly Racing 6 – AM, SS, BM, PS

May 29th – Race #7 – (Saturday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 1 – Lightning Sprint Nationals Begin.

A-Mod Qualifying and $500-to-win Scramble, plus Super Stocks, B-Mods & Pure Stocks

May 30th – Race #8 – (Sunday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 2 – Seeburg Muffler Race Night.

Lightning Sprint Finale. $3,000-to-win A-Mods. Also running B-Mods and Super Stocks