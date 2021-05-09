Jimmy Owens Smokes Smoky Mountain Speedway Field for $10,053 Spring Nationals Triumph!

(MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE) Jimmy Owens, of Newport, Tennessee, is always a threat to win when he pulls through the pit gate at Smoky Mountain Speedway and last night’s annual ‘Smoky Mountain Spring Shootout’ proved to be no exception. Jimmy earned Fast Time honors overall during the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series qualifying session and later picked up a heat race victory. After starting the 53-lap headliner at the storied Maryville, Tennessee facility from the pole position, the popular driver known as the “Newport Nightmare” was indeed a nightmare for his competition by leading each and every circuit to pick up the $10,053 payday!

Brandon Overton, of Evans, Georgia, advanced from his fourth starting spot and put pressure on Owens’#20 machine a few different times in lapped traffic before settling for a strong runner-up performance – only 0.566 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series point leader Dale McDowell rounded out the podium in third after starting the ‘Smoky Mountain Spring Shootout’ from the outside of the front row. Mike Marlar and Donald McIntosh, who sits second in points, were next in line to claim fourth and fifth respectively. Only the top five finishers were on the lead lap at the finish, as eventual winner Owens set a scorching pace throughout the contest.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words – it’s been so long since I’ve run good,” Owens quipped immediately following the flag-to-flag triumph in his home state. “The team keeps a digging and a digging. We’ve not had a lot of stuff go our way, but tonight it went our way, so maybe we can keep it rolling.”

Jimmy’s win last night at Smoky Mountain Speedway marked his third career trip to victory lane in Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series competition. He also became the sixth different Spring Nationals winner in as many races this year – joining Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Overton, David Payne, Dale McDowell, and Tanner English. Jimmy’s victory came aboard a Ramirez Motorsports XR1 Rocket Chassis powered by a Vic Hill Racing Engine with sponsorship from Reece Monument Company, Boomtest Well Service, Tim Short Auto Group, Red Line Oil, Georgia Arms, Midwest Sheet Metal, and Ohlins Shocks.

A 27 car field piled into the pit area at Smoky Mountain Speedway for round six of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series. Jimmy Owens earned Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying with a quick lap of 15.493 seconds. Jimmy Owens, Austin Kirkpatrick, Dale McDowell, and Brandon Overton recorded wins in the four heat races, while Jason Croft and Dakotah Knuckles secured triumphs in the pair of consolation events. Stacy Boles and Craig Greer were awarded series provisionals and started shotgun on the feature field.

After sanctioning races the last four weekends, the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will take the next few weeks off to prepare for a huge season-ending tripleheader over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Next up will be a visit to the historic Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Georgia on Saturday, May 29 for a $4,053 to win shootout. Another $4,053 top prize will then be up for grabs on Sunday, May 30 up the road at Rome Speedway in Rome, Georgia. A Spring Nationals Champion will then be crowned on Monday, May 31 at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee, as the annual running of the ‘Scott Sexton Memorial’ will serve as the miniseries finale and a $10,052 payday will be on the line.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Smoky Mountain Spring Shootout

Race Summary

Saturday, May 8, 2021

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(1) Jimmy Owens $10,053 (4) Brandon Overton $5,000 (2) Dale McDowell $2,500 (6) Mike Marlar $1,800 (8) Donald McIntosh $1,250 (7) Randy Weaver $900 (12) Hudson O’Neal $800 (11) Jensen Ford $700 (16) Robby Moses $675 (9) David Payne $650 (3) Austin Kirkpatrick $625 (18) Dakotah Knuckles $600 (17) Jason Croft $575 (21) Stacy Boles $550 (20) Garrett Smith $525 (14) Tommy Kerr $500 (15) Travis Fultz $500 (5) Dusty Carver $500 (10) Cory Hedgecock $500 (19) David Crabtree $500 (22) Craig Greer $500 (13) Parker Martin $500

Entries: 27

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1-53)

Cautions: 2 (Lap 2 for Parker Martin stopped in turn one & Lap 12 for a slowing Cory Hedgecock with a flat tire)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Jimmy Owens 15.493

Group A: Jimmy Owens 15.493

Group B: Dale McDowell 15.605

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Jimmy Owens, 2. Dusty Carver, 3. David Payne, 4. Parker Martin, 5. Jason Croft, 6. David Crabtree, 7. Steve Smith

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Austin Kirkpatrick, 2. Randy Weaver, 3. Jensen Ford, 4. Travis Fultz, 5. Clay Coghlan, 6. Stacy Boles

E-Z GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Dale McDowell, 2. Mike Marlar, 3. Cory Hedgecock, 4. Tommy Kerr, 5. Chase King, 6. Garrett Smith, 7. Craig Greer

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Brandon Overton, 2. Donald McIntosh, 3. Hudson O’Neal, 4. Robby Moses, 5. Dakotah Knuckles, 6. Lynn Leach, 7. Dakota Smith

Collins Signs B-Main #1 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Jason Croft, 2. David Crabtree, 3. Clay Coghlan, 4. Stacy Boles, 5. Steve Smith

Knowles Race Parts & Bodies B-Main #2 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Dakotah Knuckles, 2. Garrett Smith, 3. Lynn Leach, 4. Craig Greer, 5. Dakota Smith, 6. Chase King DNS

Series Provisionals: Stacy Boles, Craig Greer

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Dale McDowell – 1166 Donald McIntosh – 1138 Cory Hedgecock – 1094 David Payne – 1056 Stacy Boles – 1034 Jensen Ford – 852 Jeff Neubert – 763 Johnny Cloer – 739 Brandon Overton – 580 John Ownbey – 556

2021 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Saturday, April 3 – Tazewell Speedway (Tazewell, TN) – JONATHAN DAVENPORT

Friday, April 16 – I-75 Raceway (Sweetwater, TN) – BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 23 – Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, NC) – DAVID PAYNE

Friday, April 30 – Crossville Speedway (Crossville, TN) – DALE MCDOWELL

Saturday, May 1 – Clarksville Speedway (Clarksville, TN) – TANNER ENGLISH

Saturday, May 8 – Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, TN) – JIMMY OWENS

Saturday, May 29 – Dixie Speedway (Woodstock, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 30 – Rome Speedway (Rome, Georgia) – $4,053 to win

Monday, May 31 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tennessee) – $10,052 to win

For more information on the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2021 marketing partners including: Schaeffer's Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

