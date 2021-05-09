Jonathan Davenport Completes CCSDS Bad Boy Weekend Sweep



Collects $12,000 in Saturday Night Triumph at Batesville

Locust Grove, Arkansas (05/08/21) – Saturday night found Georgia’s Jonathan Davenport completing a sweep of the 2021 edition of the Bad Boy 98 weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway.

From his outside-front-row starting position Davenport led all 68 laps of Saturday night’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series event at the 3/8-mile. He received $12,000 for his second-straight CCSDS triumph and with the victory he pushed his weekend earning to over $17,000.

While the pilot of the No. 49 maintained the top spot throughout the finale, he had to endure a late-race challenge from NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter, Brian Rickman.

“Rickman, he must’ve been pretty good there. I couldn’t find the rubber there, after that caution. I had me a really good rhythm going before that last caution,” Davenport said. “I guess we just rode around there so long (under caution) that (the track) bled back just a little bit, and I think the rubber actually moved down. The further down I moved, the little bit better we was.

“That’s just racing in the rubber. Sometimes you’re a sitting duck when you’re out front. Like here in Arkansas you can’t really see the rubber like down South where I’m from, it’ll actually turn red so you can really see it pretty good. We’ll just ride this wave as long as we can. Like I said, my guys have been working really hard and we’re steadily trying to progress and get better and better. We actually made a lot of changes from last night, and I think we were really, really good there. ”

Rickman crossed the finish line in second, while 10th-starting Timothy Culp was third as Billy Moyer and B.J. Robinson completed the Top-5 finishers.

On the heels of his weekend consistency, Brian Rickman has taken over the top spot in the latest series standings by 40 markers over Logan Martin. B.J Robinson is 65 points back with Kyle Bear and Hunter Rasdon in tow.

The CCSDS will be idle next weekend before resuming the 2021 campaign on May 21-22 with a doubleheader at Central Arkansas Speedway (Plumerville, Arkansas) and Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi).

The tire rule for the upcoming weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 8, 2021

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

Bad Boy 98

Feature Results (68 Laps)

1)Jonathan Davenport 2)Brian Rickman 3)Timothy Culp 4)Billy Moyer 5)B.J. Robinson 6)Scott Crigler 7)Neil Baggett 8)Spencer Hughes 9)Logan Martin 10)Hunter Rasdon 11)Billy Moyer Jr. 12)Mike Collins 13)Brayden Proctor 14)Morgan Bagley 15)Austin Vincent 16)Donnie Barnhart 17)Ross Farmer 18)Terry Phillips 19)Ashton Winger 20)Kaeden Cornell 21)Jamie Elam 22)David Payne 23)Mike Myers 24)Kyle Beard 25)Jon Mitchell 26)Travis Ashley

Entries: 26

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Brian Rickman

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Brian Rickman

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Jonathan Davenport

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Brian Rickman

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main Winner: NA

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jonathan Davenport

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (1-68)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor

