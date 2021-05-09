Michael Kloos, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig & Trevor Isaak take Highland Speedway wins!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM HIGHLAND SPEEDWAY!
UMP LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|7
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|6
|2
|3
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|1
|3
|6
|10J
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|3
|4
|10
|T4
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|6
|5
|8
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|3
|6
|11
|16
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|5
|7
|16
|44
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|9
|8
|9
|87
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|9
|12
|7
|Brian Wolfmeier
|House Springs, MO
|3
|10
|13
|11
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|3
|11
|18
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|7
|12
|14
|27K
|Greg Kimmons
|Pleasant Plains, IL
|2
|13
|17
|4D
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|4
|14
|19
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|5
|15
|20
|26
|Matt Zimmerly
|Hillsboro, MO
|5
|16 DNF
|5
|26M
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|-11
|17 DNF
|4
|52
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|-13
|18 DNF
|1
|10
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|-17
|19 DNF
|2
|78
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-17
|20 DNF
|15
|67
|Mark Oller
|Highland, IL
|-5
UMP LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|3
|44
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|2
|2
|1
|4D
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|-1
|3
|2
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|-1
|4
|4
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|–
|5
|8
|68
|Scott Bourland
|House Springs, MO
|3
|6
|7
|26
|Matt Zimmerly
|Hillsboro, MO
|1
|7
|11
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|4
|8
|10
|16W
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|2
|9
|5
|23
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|-4
|10
|9
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|-1
|11
|6
|T8
|Tim Gauntt
|Brighton, IL
|-5
UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|26M
|Brent McKinnon
|Carlyle, IL
|1
|2
|1
|38J
|Jake Little
|Springfield, IL
|-1
|3
|3
|16
|Rusty Griffaw
|Festus, MO
|–
|4
|5
|11
|Shannon Kuhn
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|7
|67
|Mark Oller
|Highland, IL
|2
|6
|4
|T8
|Tim Gauntt
|Brighton, IL
|-2
|7
|6
|16W
|Tony Wolf
|Highland, IL
|-1
UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|10
|Daryn Klein
|Fairview Heights, IL
|5
|2
|5
|30
|Mark Voigt
|Marine, IL
|3
|3
|1
|27K
|Greg Kimmons
|Pleasant Plains, IL
|-2
|4
|4
|96
|Matt Koch
|Aviston, IL
|–
|5
|7
|4D
|Doug Tye
|Troy, IL
|2
|6
|2
|68
|Scott Bourland
|House Springs, MO
|-4
|7
|3
|9T
|Travis Horner
|Marine, IL
|-4
UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|10J
|Jordan Bauer
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|2
|5
|52
|Matt Bailey
|Highland, IL
|3
|3
|6
|6K
|Michael Kloos
|Trenton, IL
|3
|4
|4
|44
|Blaze Burwell
|Mt Vernon, IL
|–
|5
|1
|23
|Paul Roider
|Columbia, IL
|-4
|6
|3
|26
|Matt Zimmerly
|Hillsboro, MO
|-3
UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 4
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|5
|78
|Chad Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|4
|2
|1
|87
|Jason Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-1
|3
|3
|7
|Brian Wolfmeier
|House Springs, MO
|–
|4
|6
|T4
|Adam Tischhauser
|Greenville, IL
|2
|5
|4
|1H
|Josh Heuiser
|St. Jacob, IL
|-1
|6
|2
|32M
|Cody Maguire
|Carlinville, IL
|-4
UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|13
|24IH
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|12
|2
|4
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|2
|3
|5
|7P
|Dennis Ponder
|Collingsville, IL
|2
|4
|7
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|3
|5
|9
|88
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|4
|6
|12
|T6
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|6
|7
|2
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|-5
|8
|3
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|-5
|9
|8
|24S
|Rigel Stillman
|Park Hills, MO
|-1
|10
|6
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|-4
|11
|10
|5JR
|Trebor Henson
|Centralia, IL
|-1
|12
|11
|71
|Rayce Baker
|Pinckneyville, IL
|-1
|13 DNF
|1
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|-12
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|4
|14
|Rick Conoyer
|Wentzville, MO
|2
|3
|3
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|–
|4
|2
|5JR
|Trebor Henson
|Centralia, IL
|-2
|5
|7
|24S
|Rigel Stillman
|Park Hills, MO
|2
|6
|6
|71
|Rayce Baker
|Pinckneyville, IL
|–
|7 DNF
|5
|24IH
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|-2
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|–
|2
|2
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|–
|3
|4
|7P
|Dennis Ponder
|Collingsville, IL
|1
|4
|5
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|6
|88
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|1
|6 DNF
|3
|T6
|Tommy Sheppard Jr
|New Berlin, IL
|-3
UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|6
|52
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|4
|3
|2
|27X
|Kyle Helmick
|Smithton, IL
|-1
|4
|5
|14G
|Tommy Gaither
|Alton, IL
|1
|5
|10
|58R
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|5
|6
|12
|3
|Ryan Eilers
|Highland, IL
|6
|7
|15
|74
|James Hileman
|Granite City, IL
|8
|8
|11
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|3
|9
|4
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|-5
|10
|16
|121
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|6
|11
|7
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|-4
|12
|13
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|1
|13
|3
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|-10
|14
|19
|2
|Brayden Doyle
|Ashmore, IL
|5
|15
|8
|25
|Denny Tribout
|Millstadt, IL
|-7
|16 DNF
|14
|1
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|-2
|17 DNF
|17
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|–
|DNS
|9
|21.5
|Jake Montgomery
|East Peoria, IL
|–
|DNS
|18
|21Z
|Zane Ulmer
|Vandalia, IL
|–
|DNS
|20
|88
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|14G
|Tommy Gaither
|Alton, IL
|–
|2
|6
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|4
|3
|2
|21.5
|Jake Montgomery
|East Peoria, IL
|-1
|4
|4
|3
|Ryan Eilers
|Highland, IL
|–
|5
|3
|121
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|-2
|6
|5
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|-1
|DNS
|7
|88
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|27X
|Kyle Helmick
|Smithton, IL
|1
|2
|1
|52
|Billy Knebel
|Pocahontas, IL
|-1
|3
|4
|25
|Denny Tribout
|Millstadt, IL
|1
|4
|5
|58R
|Ryan Hamilton
|Fairview Heights, IL
|1
|5
|6
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|1
|6
|7
|74
|James Hileman
|Granite City, IL
|1
|7
|3
|2
|Brayden Doyle
|Ashmore, IL
|-4
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 3
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|1
|2
|1
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|-1
|3
|6
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|3
|4
|5
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|4
|1
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|-1
|6
|3
|21Z
|Zane Ulmer
|Vandalia, IL
|-3
STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|–
|2
|2
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|–
|3
|4
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|4
|5
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|Trenton, IL
|1
|5
|6
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|1
|6
|3
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|-3
|7
|9
|74S
|Jamis Staten
|Mt. Olive, IL
|2
|8
|12
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|4
|9
|7
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|-2
|10
|10
|16C
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|–
|11
|14
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|3
|12
|13
|43R
|Austin Roach
|Highland, IL
|1
|13 DNF
|8
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|-5
|14 DNF
|11
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-3
STREET STOCKSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|1
|2
|3
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|3
|6
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|3
|4
|4
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|–
|5
|5
|16C
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|–
|6
|1
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|-5
|7
|7
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|–
STREET STOCKSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|68
|Terry McCann
|Cottage Hills, IL
|–
|2
|2
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|Trenton, IL
|–
|3
|3
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|–
|4
|4
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|–
|5
|6
|74S
|Jamis Staten
|Mt. Olive, IL
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-1
|7
|7
|43R
|Austin Roach
|Highland, IL
|–