Michael Kloos, Mike Harrison, Owen Steinkoenig & Trevor Isaak take Highland Speedway wins!

Michael Kloos

UMP LATE MODELS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 7 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 6
2 3 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL 1
3 6 10J Jordan Bauer Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 3
4 10 T4 Adam Tischhauser Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL 6
5 8 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL 3
6 11 16 Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO 5
7 16 44 Blaze Burwell Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 9
8 9 87 Jason Zobrist Jason Zobrist Highland, IL 1
9 12 7 Brian Wolfmeier Brian Wolfmeier House Springs, MO 3
10 13 11 Shannon Kuhn Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 3
11 18 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL 7
12 14 27K Greg Kimmons Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains, IL 2
13 17 4D Doug Tye Doug Tye Troy, IL 4
14 19 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL 5
15 20 26 Matt Zimmerly Matt Zimmerly Hillsboro, MO 5
16 DNF 5 26M Brent McKinnon Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL -11
17 DNF 4 52 Matt Bailey Matt Bailey Highland, IL -13
18 DNF 1 10 Daryn Klein Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL -17
19 DNF 2 78 Chad Zobrist Chad Zobrist Highland, IL -17
20 DNF 15 67 Mark Oller Mark Oller Highland, IL -5
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSB FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 3 44 Blaze Burwell Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL 2
2 1 4D Doug Tye Doug Tye Troy, IL -1
3 2 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL -1
4 4 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL
5 8 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland House Springs, MO 3
6 7 26 Matt Zimmerly Matt Zimmerly Hillsboro, MO 1
7 11 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL 4
8 10 16W Tony Wolf Tony Wolf Highland, IL 2
9 5 23 Paul Roider Paul Roider Columbia, IL -4
10 9 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL -1
11 6 T8 Tim Gauntt Tim Gauntt Brighton, IL -5
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 26M Brent McKinnon Brent McKinnon Carlyle, IL 1
2 1 38J Jake Little Jake Little Springfield, IL -1
3 3 16 Rusty Griffaw Rusty Griffaw Festus, MO
4 5 11 Shannon Kuhn Shannon Kuhn Highland, IL 1
5 7 67 Mark Oller Mark Oller Highland, IL 2
6 4 T8 Tim Gauntt Tim Gauntt Brighton, IL -2
7 6 16W Tony Wolf Tony Wolf Highland, IL -1
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 10 Daryn Klein Daryn Klein Fairview Heights, IL 5
2 5 30 Mark Voigt Mark Voigt Marine, IL 3
3 1 27K Greg Kimmons Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains, IL -2
4 4 96 Matt Koch Matt Koch Aviston, IL
5 7 4D Doug Tye Doug Tye Troy, IL 2
6 2 68 Scott Bourland Scott Bourland House Springs, MO -4
7 3 9T Travis Horner Travis Horner Marine, IL -4
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 10J Jordan Bauer Jordan Bauer St. Jacob, IL 1
2 5 52 Matt Bailey Matt Bailey Highland, IL 3
3 6 6K Michael Kloos Michael Kloos Trenton, IL 3
4 4 44 Blaze Burwell Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon, IL
5 1 23 Paul Roider Paul Roider Columbia, IL -4
6 3 26 Matt Zimmerly Matt Zimmerly Hillsboro, MO -3
10 Laps

UMP LATE MODELSHEAT 4

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 5 78 Chad Zobrist Chad Zobrist Highland, IL 4
2 1 87 Jason Zobrist Jason Zobrist Highland, IL -1
3 3 7 Brian Wolfmeier Brian Wolfmeier House Springs, MO
4 6 T4 Adam Tischhauser Adam Tischhauser Greenville, IL 2
5 4 1H Josh Heuiser Josh Heuiser St. Jacob, IL -1
6 2 32M Cody Maguire Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL -4
0 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 13 24IH Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL 12
2 4 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 2
3 5 7P Dennis Ponder Dennis Ponder Collingsville, IL 2
4 7 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 3
5 9 88 Rob Lee Rob Lee Sorento, IL 4
6 12 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL 6
7 2 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL -5
8 3 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL -5
9 8 24S Rigel Stillman Rigel Stillman Park Hills, MO -1
10 6 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL -4
11 10 5JR Trebor Henson Trebor Henson Centralia, IL -1
12 11 71 Rayce Baker Rayce Baker Pinckneyville, IL -1
13 DNF 1 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO -12
0 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL
2 4 14 Rick Conoyer Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 2
3 3 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL
4 2 5JR Trebor Henson Trebor Henson Centralia, IL -2
5 7 24S Rigel Stillman Rigel Stillman Park Hills, MO 2
6 6 71 Rayce Baker Rayce Baker Pinckneyville, IL
7 DNF 5 24IH Mike Harrison Mike Harrison Highland, IL -2
0 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL
2 2 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL
3 4 7P Dennis Ponder Dennis Ponder Collingsville, IL 1
4 5 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 1
5 6 88 Rob Lee Rob Lee Sorento, IL 1
6 DNF 3 T6 Tommy Sheppard Jr Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL -3
0 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL
2 6 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL 4
3 2 27X Kyle Helmick Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL -1
4 5 14G Tommy Gaither Tommy Gaither Alton, IL 1
5 10 58R Ryan Hamilton Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 5
6 12 3 Ryan Eilers Ryan Eilers Highland, IL 6
7 15 74 James Hileman James Hileman Granite City, IL 8
8 11 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 3
9 4 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL -5
10 16 121 Deece Schwartz Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 6
11 7 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL -4
12 13 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL 1
13 3 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL -10
14 19 2 Brayden Doyle Brayden Doyle Ashmore, IL 5
15 8 25 Denny Tribout Denny Tribout Millstadt, IL -7
16 DNF 14 1 Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL -2
17 DNF 17 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL
DNS 9 21.5 Jake Montgomery Jake Montgomery East Peoria, IL
DNS 18 21Z Zane Ulmer Zane Ulmer Vandalia, IL
DNS 20 88 Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL
0 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 14G Tommy Gaither Tommy Gaither Alton, IL
2 6 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 4
3 2 21.5 Jake Montgomery Jake Montgomery East Peoria, IL -1
4 4 3 Ryan Eilers Ryan Eilers Highland, IL
5 3 121 Deece Schwartz Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL -2
6 5 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL -1
DNS 7 88 Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL
0 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 27X Kyle Helmick Kyle Helmick Smithton, IL 1
2 1 52 Billy Knebel Billy Knebel Pocahontas, IL -1
3 4 25 Denny Tribout Denny Tribout Millstadt, IL 1
4 5 58R Ryan Hamilton Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 1
5 6 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL 1
6 7 74 James Hileman James Hileman Granite City, IL 1
7 3 2 Brayden Doyle Brayden Doyle Ashmore, IL -4
0 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 3

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 1
2 1 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL -1
3 6 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 3
4 5 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 1
5 4 1 Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL -1
6 3 21Z Zane Ulmer Zane Ulmer Vandalia, IL -3
0 Laps

STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak
2 2 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL
3 4 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 1
4 5 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar Trenton, IL 1
5 6 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL 1
6 3 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL -3
7 9 74S Jamis Staten Jamis Staten Mt. Olive, IL 2
8 12 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 4
9 7 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL -2
10 10 16C Billy Collins Billy Collins Belleville, IL
11 14 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL 3
12 13 43R Austin Roach Austin Roach Highland, IL 1
13 DNF 8 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL -5
14 DNF 11 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL -3
0 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 1
2 3 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 1
3 6 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 3
4 4 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL
5 5 16C Billy Collins Billy Collins Belleville, IL
6 1 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL -5
7 7 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL
0 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 68 Terry McCann Terry McCann Cottage Hills, IL
2 2 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar Trenton, IL
3 3 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL
4 4 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL
5 6 74S Jamis Staten Jamis Staten Mt. Olive, IL 1
6 5 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL -1
7 7 43R Austin Roach Austin Roach Highland, IL
