Nick Hoffman Earns $2,204 Winner’s Check at Atomic Speedway

Mooresville, North Carolina (05/09/21) – For the third-straight race Nick Hoffman visited Victory Lane in his Elite Chassis No. 2 Wehrs Machine / Fox Shocks Modified. His latest conquest came on Saturday night at Ohio’s Atomic Speedway in the Reno/Boggs Memorial. Hoffman picked up a $2,204 winner’s check for his seventh win of the season.

“Eddie (Carrier Jr.) and I had a good race. He jumped out to the lead there at the start, and I pursued him until around the halfway mark when I got to the lead,” Hoffman said. “Atomic was right in my wheelhouse on Saturday night with slick conditions that favored momentum. Thanks to all of my sponsors and supporters. We’re going to do our best to grab three more wins this coming week.”

Nick Hoffman rumbled to his seventh victory of the season on Saturday night. The triumph came in the Reno/Boggs Memorial at Atomic Speedway (Alma, Ohio).

After seeing the previous night’s $1,500-to-win program washed away by Mother Nature, Hoffman started his outing on Saturday night by setting fast time over a field of 32 Modified entries at the 3/8-mile oval with a 15.417-second lap. He then won his heat race to earn the pole position for the night’s 22-lap feature event. Nick pursued fellow front-row-starter Eddie Carrier Jr. for the first half of the race before charging to the lead just after the halfway mark.

Once out front, Hoffman cruised to the victory, which came by 2.052 seconds over his closest pursuer. Carrier Jr., Jesse Wisecarver, Adam Stricker, and JP Roberts completed the Top 5.

Full results are available at www.AtomicSpeedway.net .

The upcoming week has Hoffman focused on a trio of events. Action opens on Wednesday night at Indiana’s Brownstown Speedway with a $1,000-to-win Modified program, which will be held in conjunction with the night’s Castrol FloRacing Night in America program. On Friday the team plans to compete at Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, Ind.) in the $3,009-to-win Roddy Strong Memorial. Weekend action will draw to a close on Saturday night at Plymouth Speedway (Plymouth, Ind.) with the $5,000-to-win Klotz / Cometic Klash.

