Becerra Remains Perfect at the Lee County Speedway

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Friday, May 7, 2021) – Another Friday night meant another night of racing at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. And despite the below average temperatures outside, a very nice crowd came out to enjoy the great action. At the end of the night three driver’s picked up another win of the season at the track, while another claimed his first of the season and another won his first career.

Up first was the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature, with Ryan Moore and Brandon Lambert leading the field to the drop of the green flag. Lambert used his starting spot to his advantage by jumping out into the lead on lap 1 over Logan Cumby, who started 6th, and Jim Gillenwater, who started 8th. The lead for Lambert lasted for a couple of laps, as Gillenwater slid past him on lap 3 to take over the top spot. Then just after the lap was scored complete the first caution of the race appeared, as Barry Taft and Dakota Anderson spun in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Gillenwater jumped back out front, with Sean Wyett, who started 10th, and Austen Becerra, who started 9th, glued to his back bumper. Wyett would slip by Gillenwater to take the lead on lap 5, only to have Gillenwater get him back on lap 7. And once again, just after Gillenwater took the lead, the second caution of the race came out. This time Robert Sturms got into the turn 3 guardrail to bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra charged around the top of Gillenwater to grab the lead, and then started to pull away. The field was brought back to Becerra’s back bumper on lap 15, as Austin Poage spun in turn 2 to bring out the final caution of the race. Becerra grabbed the lead on the restart, with Wyett and Gillenwater battling for second behind him. The side-by-side battle for the runner up spot allowed Becerra to go on to claim his third win of the season at the track in three weeks of racing. Gillenwater won the battle for 2nd, Wyett was 3rd, Ron Kibbe came from 11th to finish 4th, with Jadin Fuller finishing 5th after starting in 12th.

The 18 lap Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds feature took to the track next, with Jesse Belez and Levi Smith making up the front row. Smith grabbed the lead on lap 1 from his front row starting spot, with Kory Meyer and Bill Roberts Jr. following him across the stripe. The lead for Smith only lasted for 1 lap, as Meyer slid past him to take over the top spot on lap 2. While Meyer worked the bottom of the track, Brandon Dale found the top to his liking. And he would use it to grab the lead on lap 5. The action up front was slowed for the first time on lap 7, as Cody Bowman spun in turn 7 to bring out the yellow. On the restart ninth place starter Michael Long slid up in front of Dale to grab the top spot away. Two laps later the final caution of the race appeared, as Bowman spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow and ended his night. Long moved back out front on the restart, with Jeff Waterman, who started 6th, and Meyer following. Waterman tried to keep pace with Long, but Long was too strong on this night. For Long it was his second win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Waterman was 2nd, Dale was 3rd, Meyer was 4th, with Dennis LaVeine coming home in 5th after starting in 8th.

Patrick McKasson and Kyle Hamelton led the field to green in the 15 lap AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compact feature. But it was sixth place starter David Prim who charged to the front to lead lap 1 over Jared Heule and Chevy Barnes. The action was slowed on lap 2, when Justin Stevenson slowed in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Prim jumped back out front, with Barnes and Kimberly Abbott, who started 9th, close behind. Prim would hold the top spot until lap 7, when Barnes used the middle groove to grab the lead. Then just after the lap was scored complete the second caution of the race appeared, as Joey Bartz stopped in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Barnes moved back out front on the restart, with Abbott over taking Prim for the runner up spot. Abbott tried to work under Barnes for the top spot for the next 3 laps, when disaster struck the top three cars on lap 11. Barnes broke something coming out of turn 4 and Abbott got into him and collected Brandon Reu to bring out the caution. On the restart Prim inherited the lead, with Luke Fraise and Dyllan Bonk following. But Bonk’s night came to an end on the completion of lap 12, as he dropped fluid down the frontstretch to bring out the caution. Prim once again grabbed the lead on the restart, with Ashton Blain and Hamelton close behind. One lap later Michael Lundeen got into the turn 3 guardrail to bring out the final yellow. Which brought the checkered flag out, with the event ending on time limit. Prim took the checkered flag, but was disqualified in post race tech for a locked differential. That would hand the win over to Blain, which was his first career feature win. Hamelton was moved to 2nd, Heule was moved to 3rd, McKasson was moved to 4th, with David Judd being moved to 5th.

Jerry Jansen and Chad Krogmeier took the green from the front row of the 16 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature. But it was third place starter Chris Wibbell who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Jason Cook and Krogmeier. On lap 2 Cook was able to get past Wibbell to take over the top spot, as ninth place starter Abe Huls moved into the runner up spot on lap 3. Huls stayed in Cook’s tire tracks over the remaining laps, but wasn’t able to mount a challenge. As Cook held on for his second win of the season at the track. John Oliver Jr. was 3rd, Wibbell was 4th, with Beau Taylor coming home in 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 20 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models, with Darin Weisinger Jr. and Jay Johnson making up the front row. Johnson took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Mark Burgtorf and Dennis Woodworth. Just after lap 1 was scored complete Johnson slowed to a stop in turn 2 with a broken rear end to end his night. Burgtorf inherited the lead on the restart, with teammates Woodworth and Dustin Griffin, who started 8th, following. Woodworth would stay close to Burgtorf over the final laps of the race, but wasn’t able to challenge him for the win. As Burgtorf held on for his first win of the season at the Lee County Speedway. Tommy Elston finished 3rd after starting in 7th, Griffin was 4th, with Nick Marolf completing the top 5.

Coming up next Friday, May 14th will be the second round of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Hinkle Auto Sales “Drive For 5” qualifying nights, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Triple Seven Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, Old Barn Taxidermy, Mike Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing, Donnellson Tire & Service, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1. Both the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models and Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds will be racing for $1,000 to win, with draw / redraw being used to determine the line-ups. The winner of Friday night’s IMCA Modified feature will have their name added to the All-Star Invitational ballot, which is run during the IMCA Super Nationals in early September. Also on the card is the Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods, and AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors (60+) $9, Veterans & Students (11-17) $5, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, May 7, 2021 – Buford Dozing & Excavating Night

Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models

A Feature: 1. 15R-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 2. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 3. 45-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 4. 20-Dustin Griffin, Camp Point, IL; 5. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA; 6. 7B-Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun, IA; 7. X-Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 8. 74-Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 9. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 10. 14-Logan Duffy, Independence, IA; 11. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA

Heat 1: 1. 15R-Mark Burgtorf; 2. 20-Dustin Griffin; 3. 93-Jay Johnson; 4. 7B-Matt Strassheim; 5. X-Sam Halstead; 6. 74-Ron Boyse

Heat 2: 1. 33-Nick Marolf; 2. 45-Tommy Elston; 3. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 4. 14-Logan Duffy; 5. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.



Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds

A-Feature: 1. 18L-Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. 71W-Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 3. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 4. 31A-Kory Meyer, Dixon, IA; 5. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 6. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 7. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 8. 33F-Jardin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 9. 19J-Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 10. 409-Chad Giberson, Richland, IA; 11. 87-Blake Woodruff, Knoxville, IL; 12. 81-Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 13. K1-Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA

Heat 1: 1. 31A-Kory Meyer; 2. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr.; 3. 71-Dennis LaVeine; 4. 71W-Jeff Waterman; 5. 33F-Jardin Fuller; 6. 87-Blake Woodruff; 7. K1-Cody Bowman

Heat 2: 1. 18L-Michael Long; 2. 12D-Brandon Dale; 3. 19J-Levi Smith; 4. 03B-Mark Burgtorf; 5. 81-Jesse Belez; 6. 409-Chad Giberson

Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars

A-Feature: 1. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 2. 30C-Abe Huls, Carthage, IL; 3. 05JR-John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 4. 52-Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 5. 2T-Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 6. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 7. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA; 8. 77X-Brandon Setser, Davenport, IA; 9. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 10. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL; 11. 3T-Robert Thompson, Colchester, IL

Heat 1: 1. 12-Chad Krogmeier; 2. 05JR-John Oliver Jr.; 3. 77X-Brandon Setser; 4. 2T-Beau Taylor; 5. 07-Ray Raker; 6. 82-Peter Stodgel

Heat 2: 1. 52-Chris Wibbell; 2. 30C-Abe Huls; 3. 3D-Jason Cook; 4. 06-Jerry Jansen; 5. 3T-Robert Thompson



Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 2. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 3. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 4. 89-Ron Kibbe, Danville, IA; 5. 26J-Jadin Fuller, Memphis, MO; 6. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 7. 63G-Michael Goodwin, Quincy, IL; 8. 24J-Jace Morrow, Memphis, MO; 9. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 10. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 11. 75R-Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 12. 20B-Joe Bliven, Quincy, IL; 13. 10D-Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL; 14. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 15. 8-Tom Lathrop, Ottumwa, IA; 16. 14-Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 17. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA; 18. 5-Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 19. 51-Mike Benjamin, Montrose, IA; 20. 13A-Austin Poage, Hannibal, MO; 21. 55-Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 22. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 23. 24R-Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 24. 27-Rodger Dresden, Keokuk, IA (DNS); 25. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 75R-Joe Roller; 2. 12S-Sean Wyett; 3. 24R-Ryan Moore; 4. 89-Ron Kibbe; 5. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer; 6. 5-Josh Holtman; 7. 10D-Dakota Anderson; 8. 10C-Cole Gillenwater; 9. 00-Matt Tucker

Heat 2: 1. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 2. 20B-Joe Bliven; 3. 26J-Jadin Fuller; 4. 8C-Logan Cumby; 5. 57-Barry Taft; 6. 8-Tom Lathrop; 7. 27-Rodger Dresden; 8. 13A-Austin Poage

Heat 3: 1. 22-Austen Becerra; 2. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 3. 24J-Jace Morrow; 4. 20-Nicholas Profeta; 5. 63G-Michael Goodwin; 6. 14-Bob Cowman; 7. 51-Mike Benjamin; 8. 55-Robert Sturms

AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: 1. 24A-Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 2. 77K-Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 3. 7H-Jared Heule, Keokuk, IA; 4. 11-Patrick McKasson, Burlington, IA; 5. 44J-David Judd, Burlington, IA; 6. 27X-Michael Lundeen, Rock Island, IL; 7. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 8. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 9. 13C-Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 10. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Kimberly, IL; 11. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 12. 63-Tim Schnathorst, Burlington, IA; 13. V4-Joey Bartz, Maywood, MO; 14. 2-Cameron Robertson, Keokuk, IA; 15. 94X-Justin Stevenson, Burlington, IA; 16. 5B-Chance Bailey, Quincy, IL; 17. 01-David Prim, Elvaston, IL (DQ)

Heat 1: 1. 71-Kimberly Abbott; 2. 01-David Prim; 3. 13C-Chevy Barnes; 4. 44J-David Judd; 5. 2-Cameron Robertson; 6. 94X-Justin Stevenson (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. 5B-Chance Bailey; 2. 2B-Dyllan Bonk; 3. 7H-Jared Heule; 4. 11-Patrick McKasson; 5. V4-Joey Bartz; 6. 27X-Michael Lundeen

Heat 3: 1. 63-Tim Schnathorst; 2. 9-Luke Fraise; 3. 24A-Ashton Blain; 4. 77K-Kyle Hamelton; 5. 27-Brandon Reu (DQ)