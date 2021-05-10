Garrett Alberson Outruns Foes and Rain for Career Payday at La Salle



Returns to Lucas Oil MLRA Action this Weekend



Las Cruces, N.M. (05/10/21) – Garrett Alberson outran a talented cast of competitors and rapidly approaching rain to claim the $12,000 Thaw Brawl win on Saturday night at La Salle Speedway. The Mid America Racing Series (MARS) triumph came aboard the Ken & Beth Roberts-owned No. 59 Nutrien Ag Solutions/ Roemer Machine & Welding/ Black Diamond Chassis Super Late Model.

The victory marked the richest of his career and his first-ever MARS triumph.

“I saw it started to rain there, and I wasn’t sure if the track was gonna be better or worse. I had a little bit softer tire on than the leaders, and I really think that rain just played into our favor right there,” Alberson said. “They were good on that first run and I was just OK, and it just seemed like that rain brought a little moisture back out of the track and my (Hoosier LM) 30 (compound tire) took right off.

“Just thank God, the whole crew. I’ve just got some awesome people behind me and it feels really awesome to get a good win for ‘em. This win truly means a lot.”

Garrett Alberson invaded La Salle Speedway (LaSalle, Ill.) on Friday afternoon for the 10th annual Thaw Brawl. With 23 MARS Racing Series entries entered, Garrett was collected in a wreck in his heat race that relegated him to fifth. With $3,000 on the line in the feature, Alberson worked his way through the field to a seventh-place finish.

After topping the 17-car field in qualifying on Saturday afternoon, Alberson finished third in his heat race, which positioned him third on the starting grid for the main event. Sneaking past race-long pacesetter Brian Shirley on lap 32 as the raindrops began to fall, Garrett stormed to his first win of the season, which came over Shirley, Tanner English, Ryan Unzicker, and Jason Feger. He pocketed a career-best $12,000 prize for his first-ever MARS Racing Series triumph.

Full results from these events are available at www.STLRacing.com.



This weekend, Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports will get back to the grind with the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) with a pair of events in Iowa. A $3,000-to-win program kicks things off on Friday night at Davenport Speedway, while a $5,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs on Saturday night at West Liberty Raceway.

Garrett is currently fourth in the latest Lucas Oil MLRA point standings. For more information on the upcoming weekend’s events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com.



Garrett Alberson and Roberts Motorsports would like to thank their marketing partners, which include Nutrien Ag Solutions, Done Right Satellite, DoneRight.TV Motorsports, Dish Network, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Capri College, Lucas Oil Products, A&E Freight Service, Preston Telephone Company, Roemer Machine & Welding, Winstein Kavinsky & Cunningham LLC, RCS Union Software, Live Klaf Love, Swift Springs, Capital Sign Co., Stucey Enterprises, Black Diamond Race Cars, Advance Racing Suspension, Penske Shocks, Hoosier Racing Tires, Fast Shafts, Performance Bodies, VP Racing Fuels, UAW, Keizer Wheels, Dubuque Moving & Storage, S&S Builders, Key City Metal Works, Sweet Manufacturing, Praxair, Clements Racing Engines, Keyser Manufacturing, Super Clean, Beyea Headers, Velocita USA, Out-Pace Race Products, PEM Gears and Drivetrain, Buddha Bert Transmissions, Dish Premier & Google Nest Powered by Done Right TV & Security Solutions, Advance Racing Suspensions, Swift Springs, Capri College, Fast Shafts, VP Racing Fuels, Accu-Force Dynos and Testers, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information about Garrett Alberson, please visit www.GarrettAlberson.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com