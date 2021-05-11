ULMA Late Models chase extra cash as Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Racing Series resumes on Saturday

– With four rounds of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series in the books, points chases are starting to take shape in Lucas Oil Speedway’s four divisions.

This Saturday night as Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company along with OzarksFIRST.com presents the action, the Missouri Metal Buildings ULMA Late Models will headline the action with a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win feature courtesy of Rains Ice.

There also will be Drag Boat racing going on during the daytime, Friday through Sunday. Fans attending the KDBA Spring Opener on Lake Lucas will be admitted free to the dirt track, with either a Saturday drag boat ticket or multi-day pass.

Reigning ULMA Late Model track champion and Lucas Cattle Company ULMA National Champion Cole Henson of Russellville enters the weekend with a 52-point lead over Dalton Imhoff of Jamestown and 53 over Jefferson City’s Tucker Cox. Henson has been ultra-consistent so far, with finishes of first, second, third and fourth to open the season.

Larry Ferris of Nevada, runner-up to Henson in ULMA national points a year ago, missed the first two weeks of this season but has returned with a bang. After finishing second on May 1, Ferris picked up the Lucas Oil Speedway feature win last Saturday night.

The closest points race is in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division, as Springfield’s JC Morton leads Andy Bryant of Fort Scott, Kansas, by three points and Lebanon’s Kris Jackson by four. Jackson will be aiming for his third straight feature win on Saturday.

It’s also a razor-thin margin in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky Modifieds as Jason Pursley of Hermitage is just four points clear of Urbana’s Dillon McCowan with Chase Domer of Nevada five behind Pursley. Last week’s feature winner, Ryan Middaugh of Fulton, is lurking just 15 points from the leader.

David Hendrix of Waynesville takes a three-race winning streak and a 40-point cushion into Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars action. Doug Keller of Easton trails Hendrix by 40 points and third-place Robert White of Lebanon is 55 behind.

Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour: Young fans arriving early are invited to sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour. Kids ages 5-12 can sign up on the midway, behind the main grandstands, before 5 p.m. with eight names drawn for a special pit-area tour at 5:15 with flagman Mike Striegel.

They will get to meet some of the drivers, see the cars up close and attend the drivers’ meeting prior to return to the midway. Each of the eight will receive a Frogs Jr Fan Club T-Shirt, checkered flag and a gift bag sponsored by RaceGear Unlimited to put items in they receive from the drivers.

Gates for the dirt track open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7:05. Fans purchasing drag boat Saturday tickets or three-day tickets are admitted free to the dirt track.

Grandstand admission:

(Free with Saturday or multi-day drag boat ticket)

Adults (16 and over) – $12

Seniors (62 and over)/Military – $9

Youth (ages 6-15) – $5

Kids (5 & under) – FREE

Family Pass – $30

Pit Pass – $30

Drag boats busy all weekend: The Kentucky Drag Boat Association’s Spring Opener is set for Friday through Sunday on Lake Lucas. Fans with drag boat tickets on Saturday, or multiple-day passes to the action, will have free admission to the dirt track program.

The KDBA Spring Opener will find action in both pro and sportsman classes. It will be the first of four KDBA events on Lake Lucas this season. Drag boat tickets also serve as a pit pass, allowing fans to see the drag boats up close.

Friday and Saturday schedule:

7 a.m. – Registration opens

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Round 1 qualifying sportsman session

10:30 a.m. – Round 1 qualifying pro session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying sportsman session

2 p.m. – Round 2 qualifying pro session

Sunday schedule:

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations

Friday grandstand admission:

Ages 6 and older (GA/Pit Pass combo) – $10

Kids 5 and under (GA/Pit Pass combo) – FREE

Adult 3-day GA/Pit Pass combo – $60

Seniors (62 and up/Military 3-day GA/Pit Pass combo) – $54

Youth (6-15) 3-day GA/Pit Pass – $30

All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area

Saturday grandstand admission:

Ages 16 and older (GA/Pit Pass) – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military (GA/Pit Pass) – $22

Youth (ages 6-16, GA/Pit Pass) – $10

Kids 5 and under – FREE

Family pass (GA/Pit Pass combo for two adults and up to 3 kids ages 6-15) – $60

Adult 2-day GA-Pit Pass – $50

Senior/Military 2-Day (GA/Pit Pass) – $44

Youth (6-15) 2-day GA/Pit Pass – $20

Sunday grandstand admission:

Ages 16 and older (GA/Pit Pass) – $25

Seniors (62 and over)/Military (GA/Pit Pass) – $22

Youth (ages 6-16, GA/Pit Pass) – $10

Kids 5 and under – FREE

Family pass (GA/Pit Pass combo for two adults and up to 3 kids ages 6-15) – $60

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

