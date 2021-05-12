Colonial Pipeline Disruptions Stop Lucas Oil Late Model Doubleheader

BATAVIA, Ohio (May 12, 2021) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events scheduled for Friday, May 14 at 411 Motor Speedway and Saturday, May 15 at Talladega Short Track have been canceled.

The Colonial Pipeline is the largest pipeline system for refined oil products in the U.S. – stretching over 5,500 miles long between Texas and New York. A recent cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline halted 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel shipments.

As fuel shortages in the Southeast worsen as a result of the disruption, track and series officials have mutually agreed to cancel this weekend’s events. The events will not be made up.

“These are unfortunate circumstances beyond our control,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “These decisions are never easy, but we had to consider our fan base and those traveling hundreds of miles to attend these events.”

Next up, the Lucas Oil Late Model Series heads west for a doubleheader in the Hawkeye state. The series will visit 300 Raceway in Farley, IA on Friday, May 21 and 34 Raceway in Burlington, IA on Saturday, May 22. The events will pay $12,000 and $15,000 to win, respectively.

Tim McCreadie currently leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Standings by just 45 points over Hudson O’Neal. Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr, and Shane Clanton round out the top five in championship points. There is a tight battle transpiring, with many positions separated by just one feature finishing position.

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2021 tour schedule, driver information, and more visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.