ILLI-ANA Showdown Approaches at Charleston Speedway for Trio of POWRi Leagues

Belleville, IL. (05/12/2021) Three of the premier POWRi Leagues will all converge in the Land of Lincoln for a two-day test of driving fortitude in the Inaugural ILLI-ANA Showdown, featuring the exciting racing action of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, as well as the Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Micros presented by Engler Machine and Tool on May 21-22.

Feature Payout for both days of the Inaugural ILLI-ANA Showdown:

Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League: 1. $2000, 2. $1000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22. $200.

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League: 1. $2000, 2. $1000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22. $200.

Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Micros presented by Engler Machine and Tool: 1. $700, 2. $400, 3. $250, 4. $150, 5. $125, 6. $120, 7. $115, 8. $110, 9. $105, 10. $100, 11. $95, 12. $90, 13. $85, 14. $80, 15. $75, 16. $70, 17. $65, 18. $60, 19. $55, 20-22. $50.

POWRi Details at Charleston Speedway on Friday, May 21st:

Pits Open – 1:00 PM

General Admission – 3:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15 to 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Engine Heat – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Grandstand Prices:

Adults (+13) – $20.00

Children (Under 12) – FREE

Pit Pass Prices:

Adults – $40.00

Youth Ages 6-11 – $15.00

Children (Under Age 6) – FREE

POWRi Details at Charleston Speedway on Saturday, May 22nd:

Pits Open – ALL DAY

General Admission – 3:00 PM

Drivers Registration – 3:15 to 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 PM

Engine Heat – 6:00 PM

Hot Laps – 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Grandstand Prices:

Adults (+13) – $20.00

Children (Under 12) – FREE

Pit Pass Prices:

Adults – $40.00

Youth Ages 6-11 – $15.00

Children (Under Age 6) – FREE

Event Tickets can be purchased online at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?store=11903 or at the Main Admission Gate of Charleston Speedway on Race Day.

