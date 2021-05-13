95Q Armed Forces Night Set For Saturday At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is set to go back to green this coming Saturday, May 15 with seven divisions of racing on 95Q Armed Forces Night at the track. Active and retired Military Members will receive free grandstand admission if they show ID proof at the ticket window.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified division has seen strong car counts and great racing over its first two nights of the year and there is currently a tie for the point lead. Springfield, IL driving veteran, Guy Taylor, and many-time track champion, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. are atop the standings, each winning features this season. Billy Knebel, Alan Crowder, and Kyle Helmick round out the top five in this year’s points.

New Berlin, IL driver, Jose Parga, is off to a great start, winning both Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model features so far. Parga leads the DIRTcar National Standings by a sizable margin as well as the Macon points by 6 markers over Jake Little. Colby Sheppard, Donny Koehler, and Dakota Ewing are top five point competitors.

Arguably some of the best action this season has come from the DIRTcar Pro Mod class. Kyle Helmick leads the points by just four over last year’s champion, Billy Knebel, and Kevin Crowder. Nick Justice and Jake Montgomery are fourth and fifth of the 20 cars that have been on track so far.

Lovington, IL driver Jeremy Nichols has been behind the wheel of the Rudy Zaragoza owned Street Stock over the first couple of weeks but it’s the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman standings that he currently leads. Nichols has dominated the two Sportsman races in the Street Stock car, claiming both victories. Scott Landers is second in points, while Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, and Dennis Vander Meersch complete the top five.

Argenta, IL’s Nick Macklin and Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed are atop the standings in the Archers Alley Street Stock class. Jaret Duff is third in the championship chase, while Guy Taylor and Jeremy Nichols round out the top five. Nichols and Bobby Beiler have claimed this year’s feature wins.

The DIRTcar Hornet division is led by Chatham, IL’s Allan Harris, who won the feature on opening night. Billy Mason has had two solid finishes and is second in points, while Shelby Beiler, Cook Crawford, and Jessica Lowe complete the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s action will be the Micro By Bailey Chassis class. The division raced two weeks ago, had 25 cars in attendance, and put on a thrilling show for the fans in the stands. Aiden Purdue is the point leader after claiming the win, while Jacob Tipton, Alex Midkiff, John Barnard, and Hayden Harvey complete the top five.

In addition to the free admission for active and retired Military Members, Macon Speedway will also have an interactive Army display with activities.

Pits will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 120 0 2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 114 6 3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 108 12 4 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 104 16 5 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 58 62 6 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 54 66 7 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 54 66 8 27 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 52 68 9 7Z Michael Maestas Lincoln IL 50 70 10 7 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas IL 48 72



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 118 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 118 0 3 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 104 14 4 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 100 18 5 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 96 22 6 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 94 24 7 12L Bryan Leach Harvel IL 92 26 8 4 Travis Martin Ramsey IL 78 40 9 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 76 42 10 111 Larry Bunning Decatur IL 74 44



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 116 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 112 4 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 112 4 4 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 108 8 5 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 100 16 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 100 16 7 33 Josh Robb Mt.zion IL 88 28 8 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 82 34 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 80 36 10 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 80 36



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 120 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 114 6 3 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 110 10 4 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 106 14 5 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 102 18 6 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 90 30 7 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 60 60 8 69 George Ewing Decatur IL 52 68 9 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 52 68 10 61 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 48 72



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 110 0 2 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 110 0 3 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 106 4 4 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 104 6 5 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 102 8 6 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 88 22 7 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 86 24 8 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfiel IL 86 24 9 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 82 28 10 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 78 32



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 116 0 2 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 110 6 3 324 Shelby Beiler Macon IL 110 6 4 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 96 20 5 X Jessica Lowe Springfield IL 90 26 6 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 62 54 7 26A Michael McKay Springfield IL 60 56 8 13 Kyle Keller Oakley IL 60 56 9 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 58 58 10 9Z Zac Miller Lincoln IL 50 66



Micros By Bailey Chassis