POWRi War Sprints and Weekly Racing Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayMay 12, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) welcomes the return of the POWRi War Sprint League this Saturday for a $2,000-to-win special event. Joining sprints on the program are the NASCAR Weekly Race Series drivers competing in A-Mods, Super Stocks, B-mods, and Pure Stocks.

Heading into this weekend’s action, Wesley Smith of Nixa, Missouri, leads both the point standings and winner’s column with two wins on the season. Mario Clouser of Chatham, Illinois; Xavier Doney of nearby Odessa; Anthony Nicholson of Bartlett, Tennessee; and Riley Kreisel of Warsaw, make up the top five. Clouser and Nicholson each have one victory to their name this year.

Last year, during the POWRi Sprint a-main, fans witnessed close action with Wesley Smith, Riley Kreisel, and Quinton Benson. A late-race run-in with the front-stretch wall ended Kreisel’s bid for the win as Benson ultimately took the victory over Smith.

Drivers and fans on the pits side of the speedway will need to pay extra attention and caution this weekend as the sprint cars will exit the track from turn two and drive back into the pit area past the pit entrance building. This method allows for continuous movement up to and around the staging area for oncoming races.

For this weekend’s special event, NASCAR-licensed pit passes are $35 each, non-licensed $40, regardless of age. General Admission is $20 for Adults, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $15, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. Pit gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

2021 CMS Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, Joslin Jewelry, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning LLC, KMZU The Farm, Miller Lite, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, B&D Transmission, Brooks Automotive LLC, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and Elite Auto Care.

Upcoming Events:

May 15th – Race #5 – POWRi War Sprints – Weekly Racing 5 – AM, SS, BM, PS

May 22nd – Race #6 – KMZU 100.7 The Farm Radio Race Night – Weekly Racing 6 – AM, SS, BM, PS

May 29th – Race #7 – (Saturday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 1 – Lightning Sprint Nationals Begin. A-Mod Qualifying and $500-to-win Scramble, plus Super Stocks, B-Mods & Pure Stocks

May 30th – Race #8 – (Sunday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 2 – Seeburg Muffler Race Night. Lightning Sprint Finale. $3,000-to-win A-Mods. Also running B-Mods and Super Stocks