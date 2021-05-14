Dennis Erb Racing Eyes Lucrative Tripleheader in Illinois and Wisconsin

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The May 7-8 weekend took the #28 team to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin for the ‘Dairyland Showdown,’ which was sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. On Friday night in the $12,500 to win weekend lid lifter, Dennis Erb, Jr. qualified twelfth quickest in Group B during the time trial session prior to placing fifth in his stacked heat race. After grabbing the second transfer spot through his B-Main, Dennis was able to work his way past seven competitors during the 40-lap main event to claim a thirteenth place showing.

In the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ grand finale on Saturday evening, a $22,500 top prize was up for grabs at the Badger State facility. Dennis ran eighth in his heat race and tenth in his B-Main, but later received a series provisional to gain access into the 60-lap headliner. Unfortunately, a broken flywheel caused the Carpentersville, Illinois ace to retire early from the contest and relegated him to a disappointing twenty-fifth place effort. Despite the mechanical gremlins, Dennis still sits seventh in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the doubleheader weekend. Complete results from MTS can be accessed online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With the Outlaws tour sitting idle, the Dennis Erb Racing team will look for better fortunes this upcoming weekend (May 14-16) in a tripleheader in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin. Things will kick off later tonight at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois, as a $10,000 winner’s check will be on the line in a MARS Racing Series special. Another MARS tilt will then be held on Saturday evening at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois and Dennis will be gunning for the $15,000 windfall tomorrow evening a FALS. The triple shot will then wrap up on Sunday at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin with a $4,300 to win Dirt Kings Late Model Tour showdown. More information on all three of these races can be viewed by pointing your web browser to www.marsracingseries.com and www.dirtkingstour.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

