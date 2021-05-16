Highland Speedway Results – 5/15/21

UMP MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|1
|2
|9
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|7
|3
|12
|88
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|9
|4
|6
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|2
|5
|3
|9
|Aaron Kleine
|-2
|6
|7
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|1
|7
|10
|0P
|Bert Pruett
|Freeburg, IL
|3
|8
|1
|24S
|Jacob Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|-7
|9
|8
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|-1
|10
|5
|12T
|Dave Thornton
|-5
|11
|4
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|-7
|12
|11
|15
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|-1
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|24S
|Jacob Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|1
|2
|1
|19
|Jimmy Cummins
|Highland, IL
|-1
|3
|3
|63V
|Cody Ventimiglia
|Highland, IL
|–
|4
|5
|21M
|Willy Myers
|Collinsville, IL
|1
|5
|7
|63E
|Bret Eilerman
|Highland, IL
|2
|6
|6
|0P
|Bert Pruett
|Freeburg, IL
|–
|7
|4
|55
|Marty Smith
|Troy, IL
|-3
UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|84
|Tyler Deibert
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|2
|E55
|Chad Sellers
|Breese, IL
|–
|3
|5
|9
|Aaron Kleine
|2
|4
|6
|12T
|Dave Thornton
|2
|5
|4
|15
|Chris Smith
|Highland, IL
|-1
|6
|3
|88
|Rob Lee
|Sorento, IL
|-3
UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|2
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
|3
|10
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|7
|4
|5
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|6
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|1
|6
|4
|1C
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|-2
|7
|9
|66
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|2
|8
|8
|88
|John Schrand
|–
|9
|11
|7M
|Dominic Mertzke
|Troy, IL
|2
|10
|7
|88W
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|-3
|11
|12
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|1
|12
|3
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|-9
|13
|13
|1
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|–
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|5
|Owen Steinkoenig
|Highland, IL
|–
|2
|3
|9
|Andrew Depper
|Belleville, IL
|1
|3
|5
|23
|Ryan Timmons
|Centralia, IL
|2
|4
|2
|88
|John Schrand
|-2
|5
|7
|88W
|Steven Wolf
|Edwardsville, IL
|2
|6
|6
|81
|Garett Schumacher
|Pocahontas, IL
|–
|7
|4
|1
|Jacob Franklin
|Pinckeyville, IL
|-3
UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|1C
|Cole Cygan
|St Jacob, IL
|–
|2
|5
|29H
|Cale Hartnagel
|Pocahontas, IL
|3
|3
|2
|66
|C J Volluz
|Troy, IL
|-1
|4
|6
|787
|Cody Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|2
|5
|4
|7M
|Dominic Mertzke
|Troy, IL
|-1
|6
|3
|21T
|Talen Beard
|Highland, IL
|-3
STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|–
|2
|9
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|7
|3
|3
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|–
|4
|6
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|Trenton, IL
|2
|5
|15
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|10
|6
|5
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|-1
|7
|12
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|5
|8
|2
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|-6
|9
|8
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|-1
|10
|4
|16C
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|-6
|11
|7
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|-4
|12
|11
|20
|Tiffany Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|-1
|13
|10
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|-3
|14
|14
|7M
|Charles McCabe
|Staunton, IL
|–
|15
|13
|43R
|Austin Roach
|Highland, IL
|-2
STREET STOCKSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|6
|36
|Eric Harris
|St. Jacob, IL
|5
|2
|1
|16C
|Billy Collins
|Belleville, IL
|-1
|3
|4
|11
|Alex Cygan
|St. Jacob, IL
|1
|4
|8
|45
|Chandler Smith
|Highland, IL
|4
|5
|7
|93
|Kaleb Stajduhar
|Trenton, IL
|2
|6
|5
|3G
|Brett Graham
|Bethalto, IL
|-1
|7
|2
|43R
|Austin Roach
|Highland, IL
|-5
|8
|3
|7M
|Charles McCabe
|Staunton, IL
|-5
STREET STOCKSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|2
|9X
|Trevor Isaak
|1
|2
|3
|70
|Marc McClintock
|Marissa, IL
|1
|3
|1
|1G
|Zach Gili
|Troy, IL
|-2
|4
|5
|7
|Ashton Zobrist
|Highland, IL
|1
|5
|4
|27
|Garry Klaus
|Highland, IL
|-1
|6
|7
|16E
|Todd Eyman
|Alhambra, IL
|1
|7
|6
|20
|Tiffany Cory
|St. Jacob, IL
|-1
MICROSA FEATURE 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|33M
|Ryan Mueller
|Manitowoc, WI
|–
|2
|5
|8W
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|3
|3
|9
|35
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|6
|4
|3
|84
|Carson Heady
|Desloge, MO
|-1
|5
|8
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|3
|6
|7
|95J
|Josh Fisher
|Fenton, MO
|1
|7
|10
|262
|Kevin Horcher
|Belleville, IL
|3
|8
|13
|97U
|Craig Usher
|Fenton, MO
|5
|9
|11
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|2
|10
|6
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|-4
|11
|4
|65E
|Chad Elliott
|Cottage Hills, IL
|-7
|12
|2
|53
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|-10
|13
|12
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-1
MICROSHEAT 1
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|7
|33M
|Ryan Mueller
|Manitowoc, WI
|6
|2
|4
|84
|Carson Heady
|Desloge, MO
|2
|3
|1
|6T
|Kyle Touchette
|Collinsville, IL
|-2
|4
|3
|35
|Tyler Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|-1
|5
|6
|95J
|Josh Fisher
|Fenton, MO
|1
|6
|2
|18F
|Steve Finn
|Collinsville, IL
|-4
|7
|5
|101
|Tobias Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|-2
MICROSHEAT 2
|Finish
|Start
|#
|Competitor
|Hometown
|+/-
|1
|1
|65E
|Chad Elliott
|Cottage Hills, IL
|–
|2
|6
|53
|Sean Robbins
|Collinsville, IL
|4
|3
|4
|8W
|Breanna Wirth
|Waterloo, IL
|1
|4
|5
|11
|Alex Midkiff
|Belleville, IL
|1
|5
|3
|262
|Kevin Horcher
|Belleville, IL
|-2
|6
|2
|97U
|Craig Usher
|Fenton, MO
|-4