HomeIllinoisHighland SpeedwayHighland Speedway Results - 5/15/21

Highland Speedway Results – 5/15/21

IllinoisHighland SpeedwayRace Track News

UMP MODIFIEDS A FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL 1
2 9 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 7
3 12 88 Rob Lee Rob Lee Sorento, IL 9
4 6 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL 2
5 3 9 Aaron Kleine Aaron Kleine -2
6 7 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL 1
7 10 0P Bert Pruett Bert Pruett Freeburg, IL 3
8 1 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL -7
9 8 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL -1
10 5 12T Dave Thornton Dave Thornton -5
11 4 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL -7
12 11 15 Chris Smith Chris Smith Highland, IL -1
10 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Jacob Steinkoenig Highland, IL 1
2 1 19 Jimmy Cummins Jimmy Cummins Highland, IL -1
3 3 63V Cody Ventimiglia Cody Ventimiglia Highland, IL
4 5 21M Willy Myers Willy Myers Collinsville, IL 1
5 7 63E Bret Eilerman Bret Eilerman Highland, IL 2
6 6 0P Bert Pruett Bert Pruett Freeburg, IL
7 4 55 Marty Smith Marty Smith Troy, IL -3
10 Laps

UMP MODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 84 Tyler Deibert Tyler Deibert Highland, IL
2 2 E55 Chad Sellers Chad Sellers Breese, IL
3 5 9 Aaron Kleine Aaron Kleine 2
4 6 12T Dave Thornton Dave Thornton 2
5 4 15 Chris Smith Chris Smith Highland, IL -1
6 3 88 Rob Lee Rob Lee Sorento, IL -3
15 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL
2 2 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL
3 10 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL 7
4 5 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 1
5 6 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL 1
6 4 1C Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL -2
7 9 66 C J Volluz C J Volluz Troy, IL 2
8 8 88 John Schrand John Schrand
9 11 7M Dominic Mertzke Dominic Mertzke Troy, IL 2
10 7 88W Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL -3
11 12 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL 1
12 3 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL -9
13 13 1 Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL
10 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 5 Owen Steinkoenig Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL
2 3 9 Andrew Depper Andrew Depper Belleville, IL 1
3 5 23 Ryan Timmons Ryan Timmons Centralia, IL 2
4 2 88 John Schrand John Schrand -2
5 7 88W Steven Wolf Steven Wolf Edwardsville, IL 2
6 6 81 Garett Schumacher Garett Schumacher Pocahontas, IL
7 4 1 Jacob Franklin Jacob Franklin Pinckeyville, IL -3
10 Laps

UMP PROMODIFIEDSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 1C Cole Cygan Cole Cygan St Jacob, IL
2 5 29H Cale Hartnagel Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 3
3 2 66 C J Volluz C J Volluz Troy, IL -1
4 6 787 Cody Zobrist Cody Zobrist Highland, IL 2
5 4 7M Dominic Mertzke Dominic Mertzke Troy, IL -1
6 3 21T Talen Beard Talen Beard Highland, IL -3
12 Laps

STREET STOCKSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL
2 9 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL 7
3 3 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak
4 6 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar Trenton, IL 2
5 15 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 10
6 5 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL -1
7 12 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 5
8 2 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL -6
9 8 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL -1
10 4 16C Billy Collins Billy Collins Belleville, IL -6
11 7 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL -4
12 11 20 Tiffany Cory Tiffany Cory St. Jacob, IL -1
13 10 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL -3
14 14 7M Charles McCabe Charles McCabe Staunton, IL
15 13 43R Austin Roach Austin Roach Highland, IL -2
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 6 36 Eric Harris Eric Harris St. Jacob, IL 5
2 1 16C Billy Collins Billy Collins Belleville, IL -1
3 4 11 Alex Cygan Alex Cygan St. Jacob, IL 1
4 8 45 Chandler Smith Chandler Smith Highland, IL 4
5 7 93 Kaleb Stajduhar Kaleb Stajduhar Trenton, IL 2
6 5 3G Brett Graham Brett Graham Bethalto, IL -1
7 2 43R Austin Roach Austin Roach Highland, IL -5
8 3 7M Charles McCabe Charles McCabe Staunton, IL -5
8 Laps

STREET STOCKSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 2 9X Trevor Isaak Trevor Isaak 1
2 3 70 Marc McClintock Marc McClintock Marissa, IL 1
3 1 1G Zach Gili Zach Gili Troy, IL -2
4 5 7 Ashton Zobrist Ashton Zobrist Highland, IL 1
5 4 27 Garry Klaus Garry Klaus Highland, IL -1
6 7 16E Todd Eyman Todd Eyman Alhambra, IL 1
7 6 20 Tiffany Cory Tiffany Cory St. Jacob, IL -1
15 Laps

MICROSA FEATURE 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 33M Ryan Mueller Ryan Mueller Manitowoc, WI
2 5 8W Breanna Wirth Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 3
3 9 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL 6
4 3 84 Carson Heady Carson Heady Desloge, MO -1
5 8 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL 3
6 7 95J Josh Fisher Josh Fisher Fenton, MO 1
7 10 262 Kevin Horcher Kevin Horcher Belleville, IL 3
8 13 97U Craig Usher Craig Usher Fenton, MO 5
9 11 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff Belleville, IL 2
10 6 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL -4
11 4 65E Chad Elliott Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL -7
12 2 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL -10
13 12 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -1
8 Laps

MICROSHEAT 1

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 7 33M Ryan Mueller Ryan Mueller Manitowoc, WI 6
2 4 84 Carson Heady Carson Heady Desloge, MO 2
3 1 6T Kyle Touchette Kyle Touchette Collinsville, IL -2
4 3 35 Tyler Robbins Tyler Robbins Collinsville, IL -1
5 6 95J Josh Fisher Josh Fisher Fenton, MO 1
6 2 18F Steve Finn Steve Finn Collinsville, IL -4
7 5 101 Tobias Midkiff Tobias Midkiff Belleville, IL -2
8 Laps

MICROSHEAT 2

Finish Start # Competitor Hometown +/-
1 1 65E Chad Elliott Chad Elliott Cottage Hills, IL
2 6 53 Sean Robbins Sean Robbins Collinsville, IL 4
3 4 8W Breanna Wirth Breanna Wirth Waterloo, IL 1
4 5 11 Alex Midkiff Alex Midkiff Belleville, IL 1
5 3 262 Kevin Horcher Kevin Horcher Belleville, IL -2
6 2 97U Craig Usher Craig Usher Fenton, MO -4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway Results – 6/20/20
  2. Highland Speedway Results – 7/13/19
  3. Highland Speedway Results – 7/11/20
  4. Highland Speedway Results – 6/27/20
  5. Highland Speedway Results – 6/16/18
  6. Highland Speedway Results – 7/27/19
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleKnoxville Races Rained Out After Preliminary Action is Complete! 
Next articleJim DenHamer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s Spring Showcase – 5/15/21

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Highland Speedway Results – 6/20/20
  2. Highland Speedway Results – 7/13/19
  3. Highland Speedway Results – 7/11/20
  4. Highland Speedway Results – 6/27/20
  5. Highland Speedway Results – 6/16/18
  6. Highland Speedway Results – 7/27/19

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: