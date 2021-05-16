Jones drives the Trifecta Motorsports 7U back to POWRi West Victory Lane

Oklahoma City, OK (May 15, 2021) After inheriting the lead when Andrew Felker suffered mechanical issues mid-race, Kyle Jones set sail in route to his second career Lucas Oil POWRi West A-main win Saturday night at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City.

Jones, who started fifth quickly moved into second within the first five laps of competition. He and Felker maintained a one-two running order through multiple caution flag restarts and held off challenges from Tanner Berryhill and Cannon McIntosh. Lap six was a tough one with three caution flags flying, the last of which was McIntosh going up in flames after motor issues. Once racing action resumed, Jones pulled away from the field and brought the Trifecta Motorsports 7U back to Lucas Oil POWRi West Victory Lane.

Following Jones to the finish line was Tanner Berryhill, picking up the Realty Connect second-place bonus, with Emilio Hoover completing the podium. Micro driver Cameron Key followed in fourth with series veteran Michelle Decker fifth. Taylor Reimer recovered from getting upside down on lap one to finish sixth, with Branigan Roark, Schure Built Suspensions Hard Charger Mason Daughtery, Cole Scott, and Andrew Felker rounding out the top ten.

Heat race winners were Taylor Reimer and Andrew Felker, while Tanner Berryhill’s fourth to second-place run earned him the Rod End Supply High Passing Points award.

The Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget series will be back in action Memorial Day weekend for the Midget Roundup at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kansas on May 29th and 30th.

Smith Titanium heat race 1 – Taylor Reimer

Saldana Racing Products heat race 2 – Andrew Felker

Rod End Supply high passing points – Tanner Berryhill

A-main Realty Connect 2nd place award – Tanner Berryhill

A-main Schure Built Suspensions hard charger – Mason Daugherty

4 in the Fluff free entry – Ryan Padgett

POWRi West Midget League Feature Finish: 1.) 7U-Kyle Jones 2.) 17-Tanner Berryhill 3.) 21-Emilio Hoover 4.) 44S-Kameron Key 5.) 7-Michelle Decker 6.) 25-Taylor Reimer 7.) 44-Branigan Roark 8.) 17X-Mason Daughtry 9.) 2S-Cole Scott 10.) 11A-Andrew Felker 11.) 08-Cannon McIntosh 12.) 5A-Ava Gropp 13.) 14H-Jason Wilson 14.) 00-Trey Gropp 15.) 98-Ryan Padgett 16.) 70-Cade Cowles