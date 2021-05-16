Kay and Mother Nature Take “Drive For 5” Qualifying Night Wins

by Brian Neal(Friday, May 14, 2021) – Round two of the Iowa Corn Growers Association and Hinkle Auto Sales “Drive For 5” qualifying nights, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Triple Seven Trucking, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple R Performance Engines, Old Barn Taxidermy, Mike Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing, Donnellson Tire & Service, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1 took place on Friday, May 14th at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. And with the forecast calling for rain showers to move in during the night, the crew tried it’s best to hurry up and beat those showers. But despite their best efforts, only two out of the five features could be run before the rain took over.

The first feature to take to the track on the night was the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMod feature, with Brandon Lambert and Bob Cowman leading the field to green. But it was third place starter Joe Bliven who grabbed the lead on lap 1 over Lambert and Reed Wolfmeyer. Then just after the lap was scored complete the caution appeared, as Cole Gillenwater spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Bliven jumped back out front, but had 10th place starter Austen Becerra glued to his back bumper. Ryan Moore would spin in turn 2 on the completion of lap 2 to bring out the caution. The yellow light would come back on on the restart, as Matt Tucker spun in turn 2. Logan Cumby, who was running 4th, would spin in turn 2 on the restart to bring the yellow light back on. Becerra would work around Bliven on the next restart to take over the top spot. And once that lap was scored complete, another spin by Cole Gillenwater in turn 3 would bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra jumped back out front, with Bliven and Wolfmeyer following.

After the lap was scored complete another caution appeared, as Dakota Anderson spun in turn 4 to bring out the yellow. Once again Becerra grabbed the lead on the restart, with Wolfmeyer and Tanner Klingele, who started 11th, close behind. Becerra would start to pull away from the field and looked to be heading for an easy win. But a tire was clipped in turn 2 on lap 11 to bring out the final yellow of the race. On the restart Becerra moved back out front, with Wolfmeyer trying to hold back Tom Bowling Jr., who started 9th, for the runner up spot. With the battles going on behind him, Becerra would pull away to claim his fourth win in a row at the Lee County Speedway. Wolfmeyer won the battle for 2nd, Bowling Jr. settled for 3rd, Klingele was 4th, with Jm Gillenwater passing 13 cars from his 18th place starting spot to come home in 5th.

Dennis Woodworth and Justin Kay drew the front row for the 25 lap Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Model feature, with Woodworth grabbing the lead on lap 1 over Kay and Matt Ryan. The action was slowed for the first time of the race on lap 3, as Sam Halstead clipped a tire in turn 2 and spun to bring out the yellow. On the restart Kay slipped past Woodworth to take over the top spot. While Kay set the pace out front, Woodworth, Ryan and Mark Burgtorf battled for the runner up spot. Anthony Haines would spin in turn 4 on lap 15 to bring the action to a slow pace. Kay would jump back out front on the restart, with Tommy Elston, who started 11th, overtaking Ryan for the second spot. Three laps later a brief rain shower slowed the action, and after a few laps to pack the racing surface back in the green was waved for the final 6 laps. Kay moved back out front, but had Ryan, Elston, Andy Nezworksi, who started 8th, and Burgtorf trying to challenge him for the top spot. But Kay was able to hold them off to score his first “Drive For 5″ win at the track, which was worth $1,000. Elston won the battle for 2nd, Ryan was 3rd, Nezworski was 4th, with Burgtorf coming home in 5th.

Just as the AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compact 15 lap feature took to the track the skies would open up and force track officials to call off the remainder of the night’s program. The IMCA Sport Compact and Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car features will be run before the weekly points night on Friday, May 21st. However the Hinkle Auto Sales IMCA Modified ” Drive For 5″ feature will be first up before round three of the “Drive For 5” qualifying night on Friday, June 11th.

Coming up next Friday, May 21st will be Buffalo 61 weekly points night. On the card will be the Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models, Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars, Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods, and AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts. Fans will also be treated to the rained out IMCA Sport Compact and IMCA Stock Car feature events.

Gates open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing to follow. Grandstand admission will be Adults $10, Seniors (60+) $9, Veterans & Students (11-17) $5, and Kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages (3 & under) $5.

For more information about the Lee County Speedway you can visit their website at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Lee County Speedway, Donnellson, Iowa

Friday, May 14, 2021 – “Drive For 5” Qualifying Night

Iowa Corn Growers Association IMCA Late Models

A-Feature: 1. 15K-Justin Kay, Wheatland, IA; 2. 45-Tommy Elston, Keokuk, IA; 3. 07-Matt Ryan, Davenport, IA; 4. 7-Andy Nezworski, Buffalo, IA; 5. 15R-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 6. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth, Mendon, IL; 7. 33R-Brandon Rothzen, Gladstone, IL; 8. 93-Jay Johnson, West Burlington, IA; 9. 7B-Matt Strassheim, Morning Sun, IA; 10. 74-Ron Boyse, Kalona, IA; 11. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr., Mendon, IL; 12. 15RX-Chris Richard, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 13. 71H-Anthony Haines, Donahue, IA; 14. 65-Chuck Hanna, Port Byron, IL; 15. 84-Sam Halstead, New London, IA; 16. 33-Nick Marolf, Moscow, IA

Heat 1: 1. 07-Matt Ryan; 2. 84-Sam Halstead; 3. 15R-Mark Burgtorf; 4. 33R-Brandon Rothzen; 5. 45DW-Dennis Woodworth; 6. 45-Tommy Elston; 7. 74-Ron Boyse; 8. 65-Chuck Hanna

Heat 2: 1. 33-Nick Marolf; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski; 3. 93-Jay Johnson; 4. 7B-Matt Strassheim; 5. 15K-Justin Kay; 6. 15RX-Chris Richard; 7. 11-Darin Weisinger Jr.; 8. 71H-Anthony Haines

Hinkle Auto Sales IMCA Modifieds



A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make-Up Set For Friday, June 11th)

Heat 1: 1. 18L-Michael Long, Fowler, IL; 2. 9Z-Chris Zogg, New Liberty, IA; 3. 12D-Brandon Dale, Arbela, MO; 4. 613-Dan Hahn, Hoopole, IL; 5. 19J-Levi Smith, Donnellson, IA; 6. 87-Blake Woodruff, Knoxville, IL; 7. 409-Chad Giberson, Richland, IA



Heat 2: 1. 111-Ethan Braaksma, Newton, IA; 2. 03B-Mark Burgtorf, Quincy, IL; 3. 71-Dennis LaVeine, West Burlington, IA; 4. 31A-Kory Meyer, Dixon, IA; 5. 127-Drew Janssen, Pella, IA; 6. 71W-Jeff Waterman, Quincy, IL; 7. K1-Cody Bowman, Mt. Pleasant, IA



Heat 3: 1. 5R-Bill Roberts Jr., Burlington, IA; 2. 10C-Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, IA; 3. 81-Jesse Belez, Marengo, IA; 4. 4B-Scott Boles, New London, IA; 5. 3S-Adam Shelman, Traer, IA; 6. 2R-Jerry Reese, Memphis, MO



Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Cars



A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make-Up Set For Friday, May 21st)

Heat 1: 1. 05JR-John Oliver Jr., Danville, IA; 2. 2T-Beau Taylor, Canton, MO; 3. 12-Chad Krogmeier, Burlington, IA; 4. 99K-Erick Knutsen, Cedar Rapids, IA; 5. 74-Brock Haines, Fairfield, IA; 6. 82-Peter Stodgel, Fowler, IL



Heat 2: 1. 3D-Jason Cook, Mt. Pleasant, IA; 2. 85-Jason McDaniel, Eldon, IA; 3. 52-Chris Wibbell, Dallas City, IL; 4. 06-Jerry Jansen, Plainville, IL; 5. 07-Ray Raker, Danville, IA



Roberts Tire Center IMCA Northern SportMods

A-Feature: 1. 22-Austen Becerra, Carthage, IL; 2. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer, Liberty, IL; 3. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr., Danville, IA; 4. 73X-Tanner Klingele, Quincy, IL; 5. 10G-Jim Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 6. 7-Blaine Webster, Ottumwa, IA; 7. 8C-Logan Cumby, Quincy, IL; 8. 57-Barry Taft, Argyle, IA; 9. 20B-Joe Bliven, Quincy, IL; 10. 5-Josh Holtman, Quincy, IL; 11. 10D-Dakota Anderson, Basco, IL; 12. 75R-Joe Roller, Morning Sun, IA; 13. 00-Matt Tucker, Lomax, IL; 14. 24R-Ryan Moore, Kahoka, MO; 15. 14L-Brandon Lambert, Carthage, IL; 16. 14-Bob Cowman, Quincy, IL; 17. 89-Ron Kibbe, Danville, IA; 18. 54-Quinton Shelton, Quincy, IL; 19. 12S-Sean Wyett, Danville, IA; 20. 14AJ-AJ Tournear, Quincy, IL; 21. 10C-Cole Gillenwater, Keokuk, IA; 22. 20-Nicholas Profeta, Keokuk, IA (DNS)

Heat 1: 1. 12S-Sean Wyett; 2. 73X-Tanner Klingele; 3. 14AJ-AJ Tournear; 4. 14-Bob Cowman; 5. 10D-Dakota Anderson; 6. 24R-Ryan Moore; 7. 54-Quinton Shelton; 8. 20-Nicholas Profeta

Heat 2: 1. 20B-Joe Bliven; 2. 89-Ron Kibbe; 3. 14B-Tom Bowling Jr.; 4. 7-Blaine Webster; 5. 5-Josh Holtman; 6. 57-Barry Taft; 7. 00-Matt Tucker

Heat 3: 1. 22-Austen Becerra; 2. 14L-Brandon Lambert; 3. 8C-Logan Cumby; 4. 2W-Reed Wolfmeyer; 5. 75R-Joe Roller; 6. 10G-Jim Gillenwater; 7. 10C-Cole Gillenwater

AVIS Car Rentals IMCA Sport Compacts

A-Feature: (Rained Out – Make-Up Set For Friday, May 21st)

Heat 1: 1. 13C-Chevy Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 2. 27-Brandon Reu, Donnellson, IA; 3. 2B-Dyllan Bonk, Golden, IL; 4. 9-Luke Fraise, Houghton, IA; 5. 888-Brandon Kramer, Freemont, IA; 6. 77K-Kyle Hamelton, Keokuk, IA; 7. 3JH-Heather Ash, Ft. Madison, IA (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. 71-Kimberly Abbott, Camp Point, IA; 2. 13B-Josh Barnes, Keokuk, IA; 3. 3A-Adam Christy, Ft. Madison, IA; 4. 3R-Robert Sturms, Burlington, IA; 5. 24A-Ashton Blain, Burlington, IA; 6. 11-Patrick McKasson, Burlington, IA