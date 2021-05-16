Knoxville Races Rained Out After Preliminary Action is Complete! 

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 1, 2021) – The races at the Knoxville Raceway were washed out as the feature for the Pace Performance Pro Sprints pushed out on the famous half-mile. With preliminary action complete, feature events for all three classes will be made up at a later date, starting with the 410 feature next Saturday, May 22. Parker Price-Miller is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Ayrton Gennetten.

AJ Moeller set quick time in the 410 class, while Lynton Jeffrey and Justin Henderson won heat races. Ryan Giles set the standard in time trials in the 360 class, while Calvin Landis, Jamie Ball and Josh Higday won the heats. Alex Vande Voort and Eric Bridger won heats with the Pace Performance Pro Sprints. Make-up features for the 360 and Pro classes will be announced at a later date.

Next Saturday, May 22, is Vermeer Night! All three sprint car divisions will be in action again, with the make-up 410 feature added! For more information, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or check Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (1), 14.834; 2. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (5), 14.855; 3. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (11), 14.927; 4. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (2), 15.008; 5. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (4), 15.02; 6. 5X, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (6), 15.050; 7. 56N, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (8), 15.084; 8. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (7), 15.236; 9. 83, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (17), 15.260; 10. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (10), 15.303; 11. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (3), 15.332; 12. 5, Presley Truedson, Kennedy, MN (18), 15.355; 13. 83A, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (19), 15.379; 14. 2KS, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (9), 15.399; 15. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (16), 15.547; 16. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (12), 15.621; 17. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (14), 15.673; 18. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (13), 15.703; 19. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (15), 16.229

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.8: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 2. Tasker Phillips (1); 3. Carson McCarl (4); 4. Davey Heskin (3); 5. Ayrton Gennetten (5); 6. AJ Moeller (6); 7. Riley Goodno (8); 8. Austin Miller (7); 9. Joe Simbro (10); 10. Bobby Mincer (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Justin Henderson (5); 2. Brian Brown (6); 3. Parker Price-Miller (4); 4. Josh Schneiderman (2); 5. Matt Juhl (7); 6. Presley Truedson (1); 7. Sawyer Phillips (3); 8. Chris Martin (8) DNS – Terry McCarl

A main lineups for May 22, 20 Laps: 1. Parker Price-Miller (1); 2. Ayrton Gennetten (2); 3. AJ Moeller (3); 4. Carson McCarl (4); 5. Justin Henderson (5); 6. Brian Brown (6); 7. Lynton Jeffrey (7); 8. Davey Heskin (8); 9. Tasker Phillips (9); 10. Josh Schneiderman (10); 11. Sawyer Phillips (11); 12. Presley Truedson (12); 13. Matt Juhl (13); 14. Riley Goodno (14); 15. Austin Miller (15); 16. Chris Martin (16); 17. Joe Simbro (17); 18. Bobby Mincer (18); 19. Terry McCarl (19)

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 9, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (8), 15.955; 2. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (10), 16.011; 3. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (7), 16.119; 4. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (21), 16.129; 5. 23K, Rob Kubli, Milo, IA (24), 16.188; 6. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.213; 7. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (20), 16.231; 8. 2M, Matt Moro, Polk City, IA (3), 16.247; 9. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (5), 16.287; 10. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (18), 16.303; 11. 15, Christian Bowman, Altoona, IA (17), 16.336; 12. 35, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (15), 16.358; 13. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (23), 16.388; 14. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (16), 16.474; 15. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanburn, MN (13), 16.488; 16. 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (12), 16.491; 17. 8L, Tom Lenz, Marion, IA (9), 16.647; 18. 99, Tony Rost, Utica, NE (4), 16.685; 19. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.685; 20. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (22), 16.724; 21. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (6), 16.730; 22. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (2), 16.951; 23. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (1), 17.201; 24. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (19), NT.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:54.2: 1. Calvin Landis (3); 2. Kaleb Johnson (4); 3. Gunner Ramey (1); 4. Kelby Watt (2); 5. Clint Garner (5); 6. Ryan Giles (6); 7. Riley Goodno (7); 8. John Anderson (8)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:54.3: 1. Jamie Ball (2); 2. Matt Moro (4); 3. Ricky Montgomery (6); 4. Tom Lenz (1); 5. Rob Kubli (5); 6. Christian Bowman (3); 7. Collin Moyle (7) DNS – Ben Woods

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:56.3: 1. Josh Higday (3); 2. Tony Rost (1); 3. Carson McCarl (6); 4. Christopher Thram (2); 5. Joe Beaver (4); 6. Ryan Leavitt (5); 7. Mike Johnston (7) DNS – Nathan Mills

A main to be made up (TBD), 18 Laps: 1. Ricky Montgomery (1); 2. Carson McCarl (2); 3. Ryan Giles (3); 4. Kaleb Johnson (4); 5. Matt Moro (5); 6. Clint Garner (6); 7. Calvin Landis (7); 8. Rob Kubli (8); 9. Josh Higday (9); 10. Ryan Leavitt (10); 11. Jamie Ball (11); 12. Joe Beaver (12); 13. Tony Rost (13); 14. Kelby Watt (14); 15. Gunner Ramey (15); 16. Christian Bowman (16); 17. Christopher Thram (17); 18. Tom Lenz (18); 19. Riley Goodno (19); 20. Collin Moyle (20); 21. Mike Johnston (21); 22. John Anderson (22); 23. Nathan Mills (23)

Pro Series Results

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:43.8: 1. Alex Vande Voort (1); 2. Devin Wignall (2); 3. Jeff Wilke (4); 4. Chase Young (6); 5. Scotty Johnson (5); 6. Devin Kline (9); 7. JJ Beaver (3); 8. Ryan Navratil (8); 9. Matt Allen (10); 10. Jaslyn Jones (7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:45.1: 1. Eric Bridger (2); 2. Mike Mayberry (3); 3. Matthew Stelzer (1); 4. Tyler Groenendyk (6); 5. Evan Epperson (5); 6. Brandon Worthington (8); 7. Joel Thorpe (7); 8. Cam Martin (4); 9. Tyler Barrick (9)

A main to be made up (TBD), 15 Laps: 1. Eric Bridger (1); 2. Alex Vande Voort (2); 3. Mike Mayberry (3); 4. Devin Wignall (4); 5. Jeff Wilke (5); 6. Chase Young (6); 7. Tyler Groenendyk (7); 8. Matthew Stelzer (8); 9. Devin Kline (9); 10. Brandon Worthington (10); 11. Scotty Johnson (11); 12. Evan Epperson (12); 13. Joel Thorpe (13); 14. JJ Beaver (14); 15. Ryan Navratil (15); 16. Matt Allen (16); 17. Cam Martin (17); 18. Tyler Barrick (18); 19. Jaslyn Jones (19)