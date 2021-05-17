Bo’s On The Road Extravaganza coming to Lucas Oil Speedway July 30-Aug. 1

Geared around the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Summer Shootout on Lake Lucas and the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series on the dirt track, “Bo’s on the Road” will be a weekend on entertainment and racing at the motorsports complex.
“This will be so much fun to have John and Alicia on hand at Lucas Oil Speedway and I know our fans will enjoy it,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Not only are they great entertainers, they have a genuine love for motorsports – and will each even be driving a B-Mod on the dirt track on Saturday night.”
Activities will begin on Friday night, July 30 with a VIP meet and greet, followed by a concert featuring John and his band, which includes Keith Burns of the band Trick Pony and Cody McCarver of the band Confederate Railroad, on the dirt-track front stretch. After the concert, fans will get to watch John’s movie “Stand On It” on the track’s Jumbotron video board.
Following the first day of the KDBA Summer Shootout on Saturday, July 31, John will speak about the meaning of the National Anthem and then he will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies at Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Ozarks CW/O-Zone at the dirt track. John and Alicia will then be a part of the action in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod portion of the races.
On Sunday prior to the beginning of Day 2 of the KDBA Summer Shootout, John will hold Cowboy Church services along with a pastor from Racers for Christ at Lake Lucas.
Weekend Schedule:
Friday, July 30 (Dirt Track)
5 p.m. – Spectator Gates Open
6-7 – VIP Meet & Greet
7:30-8 – Keith Burns takes the stage
8-8:30 – Cody McCarver takes the stage
8:30-9:30 – John Schneider joins the stage with Cody
10 – Movie “Stand On It” plays
Friday Grandstand Admission
VIP Meet & Greet with John Schneider – $125 (Includes: 1 Friday admission price, special lanyard, a snapshot with their camera, along with an autographed item. Additional charge for additional items)
100 VIP tickets available.
Adults (16 and up) – $25
Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22
Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10
Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)
Adult 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $75
Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $70
Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $30
All 3-Day tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area and include entry to the dirt track event on Saturday, July 31
Camping
Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)
Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)
Dry Camping- $10/Night
Special Links: https://johnschneiderstudios.com/, https://www.cineflixdod.com/, https://bosextravaganza.com/
Saturday, July 31 (Lake Lucas)
Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 1
(Tentative schedule)
7 a.m. – Registration Opens 8 – Spectator Gates Open
9 – Round 1 Qualifying Sportsman Session
10:30 – Round 1 Qualifying Pro Session
12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying Sportsman Session
2 – Round 2 Qualifying Pro Session
Saturday Spectator Admission
Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25
Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22
Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10
Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)
Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $50
Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $44
Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $20
*All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.
*All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the dirt track on Saturday July 31st.
Lakeside RV Packages- (Must Be Reserved in Advance) $400-Includes (1) 20′ x 45′ Space, (4) 2-Day Tickets, (1) Vehicle Pass, (1) Golf Cart Pass
Camping
Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability) Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability) Dry Camping- $10/Night
Special links: KDBA.net
Saturday, July 31 (Dirt Track)
The CW Ozarks/O-zone Presents Fan Appreciation Night Round 12 of the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with food and drink specials including $1 Nachos & Cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water.
4 p.m. – Gates Open
6:30 – Hot laps
7 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
Admission
Adults (16 and up) $12
Seniors (62 and up)/Military $9
Youth (6-15) $5
Kids (5 and under) FREE
Family Pass $30
Pit Pass-$30
Special Links: BigAdventureRV.com – OzarkGolfCars.com – OzarksSportsZone.com – oreillyauto.com – ulmaracing.com – mometalbuildings.com – cedarcreekbeefjerky.com
Sunday, Aug. 1 (Lake Lucas)
Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 2
(Tentative schedule)
8 a.m. – Spectator gates open
9 a.m. – Eliminations
Grandstand Admission
Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25
Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22
Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10
Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE
Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 (Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15)
All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.
For ticket information on any event this season at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.
CONTACT:
Danny Lorton
Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager
Office: (417) 282-5984