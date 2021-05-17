Bo’s On The Road Extravaganza coming to Lucas Oil Speedway July 30-Aug. 1

– It’ll be a huge weekend at Lucas Oil Speedway later this summer when John Schneider, who played the role of Bo Duke on the iconic television show “Dukes of Hazard,” and his wife Alicia will bring “Bo’s On The Road Extravaganza” to south-central Missouri.

Geared around the Kentucky Drag Boat Association Summer Shootout on Lake Lucas and the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series on the dirt track, “Bo’s on the Road” will be a weekend on entertainment and racing at the motorsports complex.

“This will be so much fun to have John and Alicia on hand at Lucas Oil Speedway and I know our fans will enjoy it,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Not only are they great entertainers, they have a genuine love for motorsports – and will each even be driving a B-Mod on the dirt track on Saturday night.”

Activities will begin on Friday night, July 30 with a VIP meet and greet, followed by a concert featuring John and his band, which includes Keith Burns of the band Trick Pony and Cody McCarver of the band Confederate Railroad, on the dirt-track front stretch. After the concert, fans will get to watch John’s movie “Stand On It” on the track’s Jumbotron video board.

Following the first day of the KDBA Summer Shootout on Saturday, July 31, John will speak about the meaning of the National Anthem and then he will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies at Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Ozarks CW/O-Zone at the dirt track. John and Alicia will then be a part of the action in the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod portion of the races.

On Sunday prior to the beginning of Day 2 of the KDBA Summer Shootout, John will hold Cowboy Church services along with a pastor from Racers for Christ at Lake Lucas.

Weekend Schedule:

Friday, July 30 (Dirt Track)

5 p.m. – Spectator Gates Open

6-7 – VIP Meet & Greet

7:30-8 – Keith Burns takes the stage

8-8:30 – Cody McCarver takes the stage

8:30-9:30 – John Schneider joins the stage with Cody

10 – Movie “Stand On It” plays

Friday Grandstand Admission

VIP Meet & Greet with John Schneider – $125 (Includes: 1 Friday admission price, special lanyard, a snapshot with their camera, along with an autographed item. Additional charge for additional items)

100 VIP tickets available.

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)

Adult 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $75

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $70

Youth Ages (6-15) 3-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $30

All 3-Day tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area and include entry to the dirt track event on Saturday, July 31

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability)

Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability)

Dry Camping- $10/Night

Special Links: https://johnschneiderstudios.com/, https://www.cineflixdod.com/, https://bosextravaganza.com/

Saturday, July 31 (Lake Lucas)

Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 1

(Tentative schedule)

7 a.m. – Registration Opens 8 – Spectator Gates Open

9 – Round 1 Qualifying Sportsman Session

10:30 – Round 1 Qualifying Pro Session

12:30 p.m. – Round 2 Qualifying Sportsman Session

2 – Round 2 Qualifying Pro Session

Saturday Spectator Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages (6-15)

Adult 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $50

Seniors (62 and up)/Military 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $44

Youth Ages (6-15) 2-Day GA/Pit Pass Combo – $20

*All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.

*All Saturday and 2-Day tickets include entry to the dirt track on Saturday July 31st.

Lakeside RV Packages- (Must Be Reserved in Advance) $400-Includes (1) 20′ x 45′ Space, (4) 2-Day Tickets, (1) Vehicle Pass, (1) Golf Cart Pass

Camping

Reserved with Electric and Water- $35/Night (Limited Availability) Reserved Dry Spots- $20/Night (Limited Availability) Dry Camping- $10/Night

Special links: KDBA.net

Saturday, July 31 (Dirt Track)

The CW Ozarks/O-zone Presents Fan Appreciation Night Round 12 of the Lucas Oil Speedway Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series with food and drink specials including $1 Nachos & Cheese, $2 hot dogs and $2 soft drinks or water.

4 p.m. – Gates Open

6:30 – Hot laps

7 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

Admission

Adults (16 and up) $12

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $9

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $30

Pit Pass-$30

Special Links: BigAdventureRV.com – OzarkGolfCars.com – OzarksSportsZone.com – oreillyauto.com – ulmaracing.com – mometalbuildings.com – cedarcreekbeefjerky.com

Sunday, Aug. 1 (Lake Lucas)

Kentucky Drag Boat Association Day 2

(Tentative schedule)

8 a.m. – Spectator gates open

9 a.m. – Eliminations

Grandstand Admission

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) – $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo – $60 (Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15)

All tickets include access to the Drag Boat pit area.

For ticket information on any event this season at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com