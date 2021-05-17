Castrol® FloRacing Night in America at Marshalltown Postponed

AUSTIN, Texas (May 17, 2021) — Officials with the CastrolFloRacing Night in America and Marshalltown Speedway have made the decision to postpone the series event that was scheduled for this Wednesday, May 19.

Saturated facilities along with a wet forecast for this week prompted the postponement.

“We’ve had over an inch of rain since Friday, and we have a 50%-80% chance of rain every day through the end of the week. With no drying and more rain on the way, we were left with no choice but to postpone,” said Marshalltown Speedway promoter, Toby Kruse. “This is a bummer, and we hope to find a date to reschedule the event later this year.”

While anticipation was at a high for a rare Super Late Model event at the famed Iowa oval, officials with the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America agreed that a postponement was the right call.

“Given the fact that the facility is already wet, and more rain is to come this is the right decision. Add in the fact that some teams were towing over 12 hours to be there, we didn’t want to waste anybody’s time or money,” series general manager, Ben Shelton noted. “We greatly appreciate everyone’s support of the series and now we are getting geared up for next Tuesday at Tri City Speedway.”

Anyone, who purchased tickets for this Wednesday’s event at Marshalltown Speedway will be refunded via MyRacePass.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America now turns its attention to Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.), where the series will resume action on Tuesday, May 25. Super Late Models will battle for a $10,000 top prize in a program that will also award DIRTcar UMP National points, while DIRTcar Modifieds will contest a $1,500-to-win program.

Reserved grandstand admission (top-2 rows of grandstands) is $35. General admission for ages 13-and-up is $30, while general admission for ages 12-and-under is $5. Pit admission for ages 13-and-up is $40 with pit admission for ages 12-and-under $15.

The pit gate opens at 2:00 p.m. cst with the grandstand gate opening at 5:00 p.m. The driver’s meeting is slated for 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America runs March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $22,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.com; www.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

