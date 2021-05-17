World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models Prepare for Port Royal Doubleheader

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Prepare for Port Royal Doubleheader

Sheppard, Madden, Strickler, and more battle for potential $25K Payday

PORT ROYAL, PA – MAY 17, 2021 – The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models makes its first of six trips to Pennsylvania in 2021, with a weekend double-dip at Port Royal Speedway.

It’s the sixth time the Series will visit “The Speed Palace,” and one driver could walk away with $25,000 if they win both races.

Friday, May 21, is the Huey Wilcoxon Memorial. It’s a 40-lap Morton Buildings Feature paying $10,000-to-win. Also, on the bill are Limited Late Models and Wingless Sportsman.

The Series returns Saturday, May 22, for the 50-lap Billy Vacek Memorial, paying $15,000-to-win. Port Royal Speedway’s 410 Sprint Cars will also be in action.

If you can’t make it either night, watch all the action live on DIRTVision with the annual Platinum FAST PASS subscription for $299/year or the monthly FAST PASS Subscription for $39/month.

Here are the top stories to follow this weekend:

Rocket Momentum: Three-time and defending champion Brandon Sheppard finally got the monkey off his back at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, winning his first official Morton Buildings Feature of the season.

It was the 70th World of Outlaws win of his career. He’s now eight wins away from tying Josh Richards for the most all-time (78).

The victory, along with Sheppard’s Series leading 12 top-10s is enough to put him at the top of the standings—60 points ahead of Chris Madden.

The New Berlin, IL driver has already found Victory Lane at Port Royal Speedway in his career. He won a Morton Buildings Feature in 2017 and has a third-place finish at the track this season.

The “Rocket Shepp” also has four top-10s at 1/2-mile tracks this season. His best was a third on April 9 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sheppard enters the weekend with some momentum, as well. He won a MARS Racing Series event at Farmer City Raceway last Friday in his family owned #B5 car.

Smokin’ Hot: The only driver on the Series that may be more consistent than Sheppard, is South Carolina’s Chris Madden.

Madden won his second Morton Buildings Feature of the Season at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, tying him for the most wins this season. He also has more top fives than any other driver this year (8).

The Gray Court, SC driver is 60 points behind Sheppard in the standings, with two fewer starts.

“Smokey” also has past success at Port Royal Speedway. In two starts with the Series, Madden has one top-five and two top-10s. His best finish was third in 2017.

Madden has been consistent on 1/2-mile tracks in 2021, so far. He has four top-10s in five starts, including a second-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Don’t Sleep on Pennsylvania: It’s not just the World of Outlaws tour regulars that have their eyes on Victory Lane this weekend. Anytime the Series travels to Pennsylvania, several stout regional competitors are hoping to steal a win.

Mason Zeigler won the last World of Outlaws race at “The Speed Palace” in 2019, holding off Ricky Weiss in an exciting race.

The Chalk Hill, PA driver also has a win at the track this season.

Rick Eckert is also a threat anytime the Series visits the Keystone State. The York, PA driver is the most recent Super Late Model Winner at Port Royal Speedway.

The 2011 Series champion has run well with the World of Outlaws in 2021. In 10 starts, he has four top-fives and six top-10s.

Eckert’s best runs this season are two fourth-place finishes, both at 1/2-mile tracks. One at DIRTcar Nationals, and the other at the Bristol Bash.

Happy To Be Home: One driver excited to return to Pennsylvania is Rookie of the Year contender Kyle Strickler.

“The High-Side Tickler” grew up about 90 minutes away from Port Royal Speedway. But racing close to home isn’t his only reason to look forward to the weekend.

Strickler is one of four drivers with two Morton Buildings Feature wins in 2021. Both wins came at DIRTcar Nationals, on a track the same size as “The Speed Palace.”

Despite a bit of bad luck throughout March and April, Strickler showed signs of turning things around at Mississippi Thunder Speedway. He hopes to build on a fourth-place finish and find his way back to Victory Lane.

The Mooresville, NC driver is third in the standings—120 points behind Sheppard. He also leads the chase for Rookie of the Year by 26 points over Tyler Bruening.

When and Where

May 21-22: Port Royal Speedway, Port Royal, PA

About the track

Port Royal Speedway is a 1/2-mile, semi-banked racetrack.

Online: https://portroyalspeedway.com

Track Record: 17.470 set by Jeff Rine on May 13th, 2017

PREVIOUS PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2019- Mason Zeigler on August 17

2018- Mike Marlar on August 18

2017- Brandon Sheppard on August 19

2008- Clint Smith on June 17

2007- Darrell Lanigan on June 20

Around the turn: The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models head to Circle City Raceway June 4, and Plymouth Speedway (IN) June 5.

