Show-Me 100 and Nutrien Ag Solutions Partner, Adding to Mega Event

Batavia, OH (May 18, 2021) – The 29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com – sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA – is getting even bigger in 2021 with the support of Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Nutrien Ag Solutions has become title sponsor of the Show-Me 100 Pre-Race Ceremonies at Lucas Oil Speedway – which includes three-time CMA and ACM Male Vocalist of the Year, Grammy Award winner, and American Patriot Lee Greenwood serving as Grand Marshall of the event. Greenwood will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies, along with his iconic song “God Bless the USA” after driver introductions.

Pre-Race Ceremonies will also include special recognition to the group Racing for Heroes, that supports military veterans after their service to our country. Racing for Heroes helps Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) through health and wellness programs centered around the motorsports industry.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies will also include a tribute to all the active Military and Veterans in attendance at Lucas Oil Speedway, along with honoring the fallen Military personnel on Memorial Day weekend.

“We are thrilled to have Steve Martin of Nutrien Ag Solutions come on board supporting this crown jewel event. Nutrien Ag Solutions is a large supporter of the farming industry with many veterans and former military employees now owning farms all across America. The Show-Me 100 will be a must attend event as we showcase the patriotism of America at one of the biggest dirt late model events of the year. Having Lee Greenwood as the Grand Marshall of the Show-Me 100 and singing the National Anthem along with his iconic song ‘God Bless the USA,’ adds star power, excitement, and anticipation right before the start of the main event,” said Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

Nutrien Ag Solutions is the largest crop input provider in the United States with over 1200 locations and 11,000 employees supplying planting seeds, fertilizer, and chemistry to America’s farmers. Nutrien Ag Solutions is the Ag retailer of the future. Visit their website at www.nutrienagsolutions.com for more information.

The Show-Me 100 weekend features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified full programs each night.

Action kicks off on May 27 with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward their starting position for Saturday night’s main event. The USRA Modified feature winner will earn $750.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 28 also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup for the 100-lap feature event Saturday night. USRA Modifieds compete for a $750-to-win feature with more points collected toward the final-night main event.

The May 29 program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge, and the $30,000-to-win Show-Me 100 main event along with a $1,500-to-win USRA Modified feature.

For more information about the Show-Me 100 visit www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

For more information about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA visit www.lucasdirt.com and www.mlraracing.com.