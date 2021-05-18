Tyler Erb and Best Performance Motorsports Sweep Weekend Action



Erb Pockets Over $12,000 for Moler and Richmond Triumphs

ST. MARYS, Ohio (05/17/21) – Sweeping the programs on both Friday and Saturday night, Tyler Erb pocketed two wins and $12,500 in earnings in his Industrial Resourcing Group No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Not only did Erb increase his 2021-win tally to six, but he also claimed his first-career Southern All Star victory along the way.

“We were a little off on Wednesday night at Brownstown (Speedway), but after that this No. 1 was on kill the rest of the weekend. We swept the shows at both Moler Raceway Park and Richmond Raceway to get a pair of big checks,” Erb said. “Hats off to both tracks for providing good racing, and thanks to all of the fans, who came out this weekend. From wins to time with friends, it was a great weekend for our team.”

Wednesday night found Best Performance Motorsports pilot Tyler Erb in action at Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.) for the Castrol FloRacing Night in America event. Starting the night with the ninth-fastest time in his qualifying group, Erb posted a third-place finish in his heat race, which positioned him ninth on the starting grid for the $10,000-to-win A-Main. Improving three spots in the 50-lap affair, Tyler posted a sixth-place finish.

With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) doubleheader weekend nixed, Tyler headed Moler Raceway Park (Williamsburg, Ohio) on Friday afternoon. With the fastest lap overall in a field of 20 cars placing him on the pole for the feature, Erb led flag-to-flag in the 40-lapper to capture his fifth win of the season and the $5,000 prize. Devin Gilpin, Jason Jameson, Steve Casebolt, and Josh Rice trailed him the checkers.

On Saturday night at Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Ky.) for the Southern All Star Series-sanctioned Finn Watson Memorial, Erb once again topped the speed charts in time trials before picking up a heat race win. Starting the feature in second, Tyler overtook the leader on the 11th lap and dominated the remaining distance of the 60-lapper to secure his second win in as many nights and his first-career Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series triumph. He finished ahead of Justin Rattliff, Zack Dohm, Dustin Linville, and Jared Hawkins to pocket $7,500.

Full results from these events are available at www.FloRacing.com, www.MRPRacewayPark.com, and www.SASDirt.com .

The upcoming weekend has the driver known as Terbo back on the Lucas Oil Late Model Series (LOLMDS) with a pair of Iowa events. On Friday night the team will be at Farley’s 300 Raceway in pursuit of a $12,000 winner’s check, and on Saturday evening he’ll go after the $15,000 top prize at Burlington’s 34 Raceway.

Tyler currently sits eighth in the latest series’ standings.

For more information on the events, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

