Entry Lists Revealed for Carb Night Classic USAC Silver Crown & Midgets

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Brownsburg, Indiana (May 18, 2021)………Entry lists for both the USAC Silver Crown and Midget divisions have been revealed for the Friday night, May 28, Carb Night Classic at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Ind.

A field of 27 Silver Crown cars and 28 Midgets have pre-entered for the event at the .686-mile paved oval on the Friday leading up to Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Among the 27 Silver Crown entries are nine past series race winners, five of which have previously won 100-lap races at Lucas Oil Raceway. Tanner Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) won the inaugural and the most recent editions of the Carb Night Classic in 2016 and 2020 while brother Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) went back-to-back in 2017-18. Kyle Hamilton (Danville, Ind.) was the Carb Night victor in 2019.

Bobby Santos (Franklin, Mass.) owns four LOR Silver Crown wins while David Byrne (Shullsburg, Wisc.) has one. They’ll be joined by reigning series champion Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), as well as series winners Aaron Pierce (Muncie, Ind.), Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) and Eric Gordon (Fortville, Ind.), plus 2018 USAC National Midget champion and Silver Crown Rookie, Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.).

Of the 28 drivers on the list for the Brown’s Oil Service Champion Midgets, eight will be pulling double-duty by competing in the Silver Crown cars as well, including Grant, K. Hamilton, Santos, K. Swanson and T. Swanson, as well as Nathan Byrd (Goodyear, Ariz.), Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.) and Kyle O’Gara (Beech Grove, Ind.). Santos won the most recent midget race held at LOR last August.

Josh Wise, a NASCAR Cup Series veteran and the 2005 USAC National Midget and 2006 USAC National Sprint Car champion, will be in action aboard a midget owned by four-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Alex Bowman.

On race day, gates open at 3pm EDT with midget practice taking place at 3-3:25pm & 4:50-5:15; Silver Crown practice at 3:30-3:55pm & 5:20-5:45pm; USF2000 practice form 4:05-4:20pm and Indy Pro 2000 practice from 4:25-4:40pm. Midget qualifying takes place from 5:50-6:20pm followed by Silver Crown qualifying from 6:25-6:55pm.

Opening ceremonies commence at 6:55-7:05pm with the main events immediately following: USF2000’s Freedom 75 at 7:05pm; the Indy Pro 2000 Freedom 90 at 8:05pm; the 30-lap Midget feature at 9:05pm and the finale, the 100-lap Silver Crown race at 9:35pm.

Adult tickets (age 13 and older) are $20 in advance at https://lucasoilraceway.com/carbnightclassic/ ($25 starting May 21). Pit passes are $35 apiece. Lot 2 parking is $10 and camping is free.

The USAC Silver Crown and Midget events will be LIVE on FloRacing at at https://bit.ly/3dgONXz.

USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (27 DRIVERS)

02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman)

06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Gossel)

1 KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Lawson)

6 KYLE HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Klatt)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR)

11 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Hamilton-Byrd)

16 AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott)

22 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ)

24 MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (Haggenbottom)

26 AARON PIERCE/Muncie, IN (Pierce)

29 BRENT YARNAL/Phoenix, AZ (Yarnal)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight)

40 DAVID BYRNE/Shullsburg, WI (Byrne)

42 JAKE DAY/Abilene, TX (Day)

55 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Ferns)

77 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran)

80 TONI BREIDINGER/Hillsborough, CA (Breidinger)

81 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Williams)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn)

92 JIM ANDERSON/Joliet, IL (Kazmark)

94 BRIAN GERSTER/Fishers, IN (Myers)

99 ERIC GORDON/Fortville, IN (Armstrong)

131 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Bischak)

222 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice)

MIDGET ENTRY LIST: (28 DRIVERS)

DALTON ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (Armstrong)

TODD BERTRAND/Suffield, CT (Bertrand)

BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan, Hill, CA (Western Speed)

NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (RayPro)

ANNIE BREIDINGER/Hillsborough, CA (Breidinger)

TREY BURKE/Alvin, TX (Dooling)

COLE CARTER/Brownsburg, IN (Bertrand)

MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Guess)

TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Ferns)

CODY GERHARDT/Fresno, CA (Western Speed)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Bohanon)

KYLE HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Klatt)

NICK HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Irwin-Petry)

JESSE LOVE/Menlo Park, CA (VanDyne)

BRANDON MAURER/Sherman, IL (Maurer)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS)

KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR)

BRET SANDERSON/Gary, IN (Sanderson)

BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (Seymour)

RYAN SHILKUSKI/Spring Valley, IL (Shilkuski)

JOHN SLUSS/Indianapolis, IN (RayPro)

KEVIN STUDLEY/Brownsburg, IN (Studley)

KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Rodela)

TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Irwin-Petry)

JAKE TRAINOR/Medway, MA (Trainor)

CARSON WARE/Greensboro, NC (RayPro)

JOSH WISE/Riverside, CA (Bowman)

JOHN ZYCH/Mendon, MA (Zych)