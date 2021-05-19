Hawkeye State Weekend Host for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

– The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series heads to the Midwest with a duo of races in the Hawkeye State of Iowa this weekend.

300 Raceway, the 3/8-mile oval located in Farley, Iowa, will host the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the Truck Country 50 on Friday, May 21st. There will be a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Modifieds and Sport Modifieds will also be in action. The last series visit came in July of 2020 where Josh Richards found himself in Victory Lane after a daring three-wide pass before the halfway mark of the race.

On Friday, the pit gate will open at 2:00 PM, followed by general admission gates at 4:00 PM. A drivers meeting will take place at 6:00 PM, with on-track action beginning at 6:30pm. To learn more, visit: www.300Raceway.com.

Returning to West Burlington, Iowa after a challenging 2020 forced several cancellations, the $15,000-to-win CRST, The Transportation Solution 50 at 34 Raceway will feature a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event. The Stock Cars and Sport Mods will serve as support divisions on Saturday, May 22nd. In 2019, Hudson O’Neal came from the eighth starting spot to win. The podium finishers all commented on the fun they had racing with the character the track provided, and the excitement the fans experienced.

34 Raceway’s pit gate will open at 3:00 PM, with general admission gates opening at 5:00 PM. A drivers meeting will take place at 6:00 PM followed by hot laps at 6:30 PM. To purchase advance tickets or find more information concerning 34 Raceway, visit: www.34Raceway.com.

Tim McCreadie currently leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Point Standings by just 45 points over Hudson O’Neal. Jonathan Davenport, Ricky Thornton Jr, and Shane Clanton round out the top five in championship points. There is a tight battle transpiring, with many positions separated by one feature finishing position.

Track and Event Information:

300 Raceway

Phone Number: 563-744-3620

Location: 27317 Olde Farley Rd. Farley, IA 52046

Directions: Located just west of Highway 20 in Farley.

Website: www.300raceway.com

34 Raceway

Phone Number: 319-752-3434

Location: 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd. West Burlington, IA 52655

Directions: Located about 6 miles west of Burlington, just North of Hwy. 34

Website: www.34raceway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

300 Raceway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM20, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

34 Raceway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM20, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purses:

300 Raceway Event Purse: $12,000 to win- 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

34 Raceway Event Purse: $15,000 to win- 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050