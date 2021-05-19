Tri-City Speedway and I-30 Speedway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (May 19, 2021) Heading into a pair of showdowns this weekend, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will take on Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill. on Friday, May 21, and I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. on Saturday, May 22.

Joined with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Warps on Friday night, the National Tour will face-off against the ASCS Mid-South and Lone Star Regions on Saturday night. Both nights are $3,000 to win, $400 to start.

Last, in action at Tri-City Speedway on August 27, 2010, Missouri’s Jerrod Hull picked up his second career win against the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. The only time the series has graced three-eighths-mile oval, the tour has only three other stops in Illinois, with those coming in 1996 and 1997 at Jacksonville Speedway and Peoria Speedway.

Looking at I-30 Speedway, the series history at the Arkansas oval cannot be overstated. The site of the first ASCS event ever contested, this Saturday’s will be Race No. 79 for the National Tour at “Hammer Hill.” Including events during the 1992 season, that number jumps to 102. Racing for Autism this Saturday night, local businesses, fans, and teams have already raised over $6,000 for the Arkansas Autism Society to help purchase headphones and sensory bags. This has been done through the work of Lora Crawley. People wanting to contribute can do so at the event or by contacting Lora on her Facebook page.

Going into the weekend matchup, Blake Hahn enters with the National Tour point’s lead. The third driver this year to lead the way, Hahn is pursued by Matt Covington and JJ Hickle, the two other drivers who have held the top spot this year. The trio is separated by only 22-points. Runner-up at Volunteer Speedway, Seth Bergman has moved into fourth with Dylan Westbrook moving back to fifth after the engine expired this past weekend. Scott Bogucki holds sixth with Colby Thornhill seventh. Ryan Bickett, Travis Reber, and Alex Hill complete the top ten.

Friday, May 21 at Tri-City Speedway opens at 3:00 P.M. with racing at 7:15 P.M. (CDT). The night’s card includes UMP Modifieds, racing for a $2,000 top prize, and B-Mods, with a $1,000 winner’s check. The draw for ASCS teams is from 5:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M., with the Driver’s Meeting taking place five minutes after the draw. Admission is $25 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted into the Grandstands for free. Information on the track can be found by calling (636) 448-9111 or online at https://www.tricityspeedway.net.

Saturday, May 22 at I-30 Speedway gets rolling with gates opening at 4:30 P.M. and racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). ASCS check-in is from 6:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. with the Driver’s Meeting directly. Factory Stocks, Stock Cars, and Modifieds fill the night’s lineup. Tickets are $20 with kids 12 and under getting in free. I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126. More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

The 2021 season is the 30th year of competition for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

For the first time, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with Racinboys.com and FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. Racinboys.com is $29.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2021, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

When: May 21, 2021, and May 22, 2021

Where: Tri-City Speedway and I-30 Speedway

Times and Other Info: Tri-City Speedway

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Gates: 5:30 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:35 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $25

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 5100 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

Phone: (618) 931-7836

Website: https://www.tricityspeedway.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriCity11

========================

Times and Other Info: I-30 Speedway

All Gates: 4:30 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

RACEceiver: 454.000

Prices:

Pit Pass: $35

Grandstand Admission: $25

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Contact Info:

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Website: http://www.i-30speedway.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250

Twitter: https://twitter.com/I30_Speedway

2021 Driver Standings (Top 10): 1. Blake Hahn 921; 2. Matt Covington 907; 3. JJ Hickle 899; 4. Seth Bergman 847; 5. Dylan Westbrook 825; 6. Scott Bogucki 813; 7. Colby Thornhill 740; 8. Ryan Bickett 738; 9. Travis Reber 628; 10. Alex Hill 583;

2021 A-Feature Winner(s): JJ Hickle – 2 (3/19 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway; 3/20 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Blake Hahn – 2 (4/17 – Park Jefferson Speedway); 5/15 – Volunteer Speedway); Blane Heimbach – 1 (5/1 – Selinsgrove Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (5/8 – I-96 Speedway);

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:

Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com

Ryan Bickett (Ramona, SD): https://www.facebook.com/rynotrucking

Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89

Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com

JJ Hickle (Quilcene, WA): https://www.facebook.com/JJHickleRacing

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x

Travis Reber (Rapid City, SD): https://bit.ly/2P3Ok2r

Colby Thornhill (Enumclaw, WA): https://www.facebook.com/colby.thornhill.92

Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/westbrook47x