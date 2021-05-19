Vintage Racing Of Illinois & Big Ten Pro Lates Headline Lincoln Speedway Friday Action

(Lincoln, IL) Summerlike weather conditions will greet fans and racers alike this coming Friday night, May 21 for the fifth night of the 2021 racing season at Lincoln Speedway. The ¼-mile dirt oval, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL, will have six exciting divisions on track, highlighted by Big Ten Pro Late Models and the Vintage Racing of Illinois Series.

Lincoln Speedway’s event on Friday night will be the season opener for the Vintage Racing of Illinois Series. The old school race cars compete at Lasalle, Farmer City, Sycamore, Fairbury, Tri County Fair, and Macon Speedway, in addition to the Lincoln event this week. What makes the series great is that the drivers get up on the wheel and race hard for victories.

The Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models will be back for a second time this season, racing for track points, national points, and series points. Jose Parga, of New Berlin, IL, leads the standings after claiming the win at Lincoln on April 16. 20 drivers attended the first event with Dakota Ewing, Jake Little, Roben Huffman, and Braden Johnson completing the top five. Parga also leads the DIRTcar National points as well as the Lincoln Speedway standings, winning two of three features at the track.

The DIRTcar Modified action will continue to heat up at the track with another talented field expected. Kewanee, IL driver, Ray Bollinger, leads the points by 20 over Tommy Sheppard, Jr. Bollinger has claimed two feature wins, while Allen Weisser and Hunt Gossum claimed the other two. Brian Lynn, son Austin Lynn, and Carter Sinkhorn round out the top five in points.

The Simplot Grower Solutions DII Midgets have had three events so far this season with Mark McMahill winning twice before Andy Baugh claiming the most recent victory. McMahill, from Peoria, IL, leads the standings by six over Will Armitage, John Heitzman, Cody Gerdes, and Tyler Roth. The Simplot Front Row Challenge bonus grows to $500 for Friday night’s event.

The DIRTcar Hornets have had four events at the track already this season and every one of them have been outstanding. Kenny Butterfield, of Kingston Mines, IL, leads the points by just four over Erik Vanapeldoorn. Allan Harris, Jeremy Hancock, and Jay Mariuzza have been competing for wins each week as well.

Rounding out Friday’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks, making their second visit of the season. The event will pay $300 to win with additional bonus money up for grabs if there are at least 15 cars in attendance. Additional money of $100 to win and $100 for second was put up by TwoFour Motorsports and Crowell Bros. Racing, given a field of 15 cars or more.

Pits will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 178 0 2 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 154 24 3 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 154 24 4 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 150 28 5 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 140 38 6 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 138 40 7 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 136 42 8 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 126 52 9 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 118 60 10 7 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas IL 118 60



DIRTcar Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 230 0 2 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 210 20 3 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 192 38 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 174 56 5 19C Carter Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 170 60 6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 162 68 7 49 Todd Bates Canton IL 156 74 8 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 142 88 9 77B Brandon Bollinger Kewanee IL 140 90 10 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 96 134



Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 170 0 2 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 164 6 3 00 John Heitzman San Jose IL 124 46 4 5G Cody Gerdes Eureka IL 112 58 5 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 110 60 6 51 Brent Burrows Lewistown IL 108 62 7 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 100 70 8 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 100 70 9 23 Patrick Ryan Springfield IL 98 72 10 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 86 84



DIRTcar Hornets