$200,000-Plus Purse Awaits at Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Brandon, South Dakota (May 20, 2021)………In excess of $200,000 are up for grabs during the inaugural Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals at the Brandon, South Dakota 1/3-mile dirt oval on September 10-11-12, 2021.

Each preliminary night of racing on September 10-11 will feature an A-Main’s winner share of $5,000 and $500 to start for both the USAC AMSOIL National 410 c.i. Sprint Cars as well as the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets.

For Championship Night on Sunday, September 12, all lineups will be based off the accumulation of points earned throughout the first two nights and two new champions will be crowned with each being rewarded a $20,000 payday for their efforts. A-mains for both divisions on Championship Night will also reward starters with a minimum of $1,000 to start.

Additionally, substantial contingency awards throughout the weekend will be released as we get closer to the event.

The previously announced format will feature an enormous amount of racing action on three consecutive nights for the USAC AMSOIL National 410 c.i. Sprint Cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets, culminating with feature events for both series on each night of the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals.

Nights one and two will showcase a unique format that begins with each driver drawing and placing themselves into a group to qualify, and then race, followed by heat race inversions, last chance qualifiers and large field inversions for both the Midget and Sprint Car divisions.

During the final night – Championship Night – there will be no qualifying held, as heat race lineups will be determined by points from nights one and two, placing extra competition into the heats in order to gain valuable points, then concludes with a 40-lap feature for the Sprint Cars and a 100-lap main event for the Midgets.

Huset’s Speedway was recently purchased by longtime sprint car owner, and more recent track owner Tod Quiring, and is under the management of Doug Johnson who also manages Quiring’s other recent acquisition, the Jackson Motorplex.

“We are extremely excited for the USAC Nationals at Huset’s Speedway in September,” said Johnson, the General Manager of Huset’s Speedway. “The return of USAC to Huset’s is long overdue. I’ve known Matt Wood since he started his sprint car operation with his son, Cole. Matt has assembled a first-class team to run this event, and we are honored that he chose to host this event at Huset’s Speedway. The format they have created is going to be really exciting for the fans and the purse over $200,000 is incredible.”

The event is the highest paying event of the 2021 USAC National season and ranks as one of the highest purses for an event in USAC’s 66-year history.

Only twice in USAC’s history have series events been held at Huset’s. Kenny Irwin Jr. won the midget debut there in 1996 while Chad Boespflug swept both nights of a 410 sprint car meet at the track in 2016.

Tickets for all three nights of the Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals are on sale now at www.USACnationals.com.