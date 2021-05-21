Kids Bicycle Giveaway to Compliment Macon Speedway Action Saturday

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, is the place to be for kids ages 13 and under this coming Saturday, May 22. In addition to six divisions of racing action, the highly popular kids bicycle giveaway is back, giving kids a chance to go home with one of many brand-new bikes.

Bike giveaway night has been one of the fan favorites for several years, with bikes donated by many area businesses, race teams, and the track. Usually, over 30 different new bikes are given away to those in attendance. As of Thursday afternoon, that number has already been met with more on the way. Former NASCAR Cup champion, Kurt Busch led off with a huge donation of bikes and sent a special message to fans via the Macon Speedway Facebook page.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division is led by Jose Parga of New Berlin, IL, claiming three wins in three nights. Colby Sheppard, Donny Koehler, Jake Little, and Cody Maguire complete the top five in the current standings. Drivers will be shooting to keep Parga out of victory lane for the first time this season.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class has had some exciting races with good field parity so far, seeing three winners in three nights. Tommy Sheppard, Jr., perennial favorite for the championship, leads the standings by six over Guy Taylor. Billy Knebel, Dalton Ewing, and Alan Crowder complete the top five.

Kevin Crowder will try to keep his great 2021 season going this coming Saturday as he leads the DIRTcar Pro Mod standings after claiming last week’s win. Crowder’s lead is four points over last year’s champion, Billy Knebel. Nick Justice, Jake Montgomery, and Kyle Helmick are currently in the top five.

The Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman are back at it this coming Saturday night with Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols leading the way in points. Scott Landers, a recent champion, is second in points, while Jim Farley, III, Rick Roedel, and Brandon Dick complete the top five.

Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed leads a tight point battle in the Archers Alley Street Stock class over Jaret Duff and Jeremy Nichols. Guy Taylor is just a few more back along with Bobby Beiler who completes the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornet class has Allan Harris leading the way by eight points over Shelby Beiler. Harris has claimed two of the three feature wins, while fourth place contender, Michael McKay, won the other. Billy Mason and Justin Coffey are also in the current top five.

Saturday pit gates will open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will start at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 180 0 2 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 164 16 3 64 Donny Koehler Macon IL 158 22 4 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 114 66 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 112 68 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 96 84 7 14 Derek Smith Decatur IL 94 86 8 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 92 88 9 M14 David Marlow Heyworth IL 88 92 10 27 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 52 128



BillingsleyRewards.com Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 176 0 2 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 170 6 3 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 154 22 4 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 148 28 5 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 146 30 6 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 144 32 7 4G John Goveia Riverton IL 110 66 8 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 98 78 9 12L Bryan Leach Harvel IL 92 84 10 11 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 88 88



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 172 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 168 4 3 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 158 14 4 21.5 Jake Montgomery East Peoria IL 152 20 5 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 150 22 6 14N Nathan Lynch Hillsboro IL 148 24 7 24 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 136 36 8 3X Justin Reynolds Hillsboro IL 126 46 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 124 48 10 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 114 58



Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 176 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 166 10 3 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 164 12 4 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 156 20 5 42 Brandon Dick Decatur IL 132 44 6 11 Roy Magee Springfield IL 104 72 7 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 102 74 8 69 George Ewing Decatur IL 100 76 9 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 86 90 10 32 Tommy Duncan Metamora IL 60 116



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 162 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 160 2 3 01 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 158 4 4 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 154 8 5 29 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 144 18 6 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 132 30 7 Z24 Zach Taylor Springfiel IL 126 36 8 4 Zach Clark Illiopolis IL 118 44 9 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 116 46 10 53R Jeff Reed, Jr Blue Mound IL 114 48



DIRTcar Hornets