Clouser Shines in POWRi WAR at Charleston’s ILLI-ANA Showdown Night One

Belleville, IL. (05/21/2021) Opening Night of the ILLI-ANA Showdown featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would see outstanding racing action all over the beautifully prepared surface as Mario Clouser wheeled his way to the front in a caution-free feature to claim the feature event.

With an entry list of thirty-two POWRi WAR drivers logging in to Charleston Speedway, early on-track battles would see Wesley Smith, Shane Cottle, Mario Clouser, and Evan Mosely all claim their respective heat race victories as Trey Gropp earned the semi-feature win.

Gaining the night’s High Point Qualifier award, Mario Clouser would lead the pack of Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League drivers to the initial green flag start with an extremely fast Garrett Aitken lined up to the outside. Using a courageous lap one maneuver, Clouser would capitalize by sling-shotting to the high side and taking the early feature advantage.

Never relinquishing the top spot for the caution-free feature Clouser would not go untested as Aitken remained hot on the trail every circuit as lap traffic came into play late in the event. Shane Cottle, Wesley Smith, and Zach Daum would all battle all over the fast-racing surface trying to run down the top-two drivers in an action-packed feature.

“The lap traffic was intense for sure, I saw Garrett coming after me but held my line and knew it was time to go”, said feature winner Mario Clouser in an incredibly happy victory lane after claiming the feature win. Garrett Aitken would finish in a hard-fought runner-up positioning with Shane Cottle rounding out the Charleston Speedway feature podium for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League Night One of the ILL-ANA Showdown.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 5C – Colten Cottle (12.667)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 44 – Wesley Smith

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 74X – Shane Cottle

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 27X – Evan Mosely

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 6 – Mario Clouser

Super Clean Semi-Feature Winner: 54 – Trey Gropp

TRD Hard Charger: 31 – Joe B. Miller +8(19th-11th)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 6 – Mario Clouser

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Charleston Speedway on May 21st, 2021:

6-Mario Clouser[1]; 2. 32-Garrett Aitken[2]; 3. 74X-Shane Cottle[5]; 4. 44-Wesley Smith[3]; 5. 311-Zach Daum[8]; 6. 28X-Brandon Mattox[4]; 7. 91-Riley Kreisel[11]; 8. 74-Xavier Doney[9]; 9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[15]; 10. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[10]; 11. 31-Joe B Miller[19]; 12. 34-Sterling Cling[14]; 13. 28-Kory Schudy[12]; 14. 99-Korey Weyant[18]; 15. 5C-Colten Cottle[16]; 16. 54-Trey Gropp[17]; 17. 38-Chet Williams[7]; 18. 27X-Evan Mosley[6]; 19. 10-Aric Gentry[13]; 20. 8D-Terry Babb[21]; 21. 8-Justin Standridge[20]; 22. 11-James Lyerla[22]; 23. 27-Steve Thomas[23]

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be the second night at Charleston Speedway for championship night of the ILLI-ANA Showdown on Saturday, May 22nd for the ninth race of the 2021 racing season.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action in the racing program? Subscribe today at MAVTV Plus to catch all the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND. From both live and archived race events to automotive restoration shows, www.mavtvplus.com provides nothing but the best motorsports content.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.