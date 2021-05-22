Frank Galusha Crushes Competition to End Illiana Showdown

Charleston, IL. (05/22/2021) Frank Galusha fresh off his solid runner up position last night against Joe B Miller dug a little deeper and found himself in victory lane to finish off the weekend at Charleston Speedway. After taking the lead on lap two from competitor Joe B Miller, Gaulsa made his way through lapped traffic and took himself to victory lane for the first time since 2017 with the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool.

Gaulsa started the night off strong with a second-place finish in Advanced Racing Products Heat Race No. 1 and was determined to redeem himself and get one spot better than last night. Gaulsha started off the 20-lap main event on the front row, starting on the outside of Joe B Miller. The two would line up side-by-side and bring the field to the green.

Miller took off to an early advantage at the drop of the green flag, Gaulsha followed him to the bottom and waited until the second lap to take an attempt at the lead. Gaulsha threw a slider and took over the lead and led every lap to the drop of the checkered flag. Daison Pursley finished in the second position, Galusha’s developmental driver, Aubrey Smith finished in the third position, Shain Kaiser in fourth, and Daryn Stark rounded out the top five.

“We have been working really hard to try and find speed in these cars on the big track. We took a swing for the fences, and I thought that we found what we needed. IT just feels good to have a strong race car and get a win on this level, these guys are all good, you got to be on your game for all these races. To see Aubrey over there, definitely makes us proud.” Tonight’s winner, Frank Galusha.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Lightning Wings Heat Race 2 Winner: 55S-Daryn Stark

AFCO High Point Man: 51B- Joe B Miller

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 8K-Tyler KuyKendall

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 12-Frank Galusha

Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool Feature Results (20 Laps): 1. 12-Frank Gaulsha 2. 71-Daison Pursley 3. 35-Aubrey Smith 4. 40S-Shain Kaiser 5. 55S-Daryn Stark 6. 938-Bradley Fezard 7. 44T-Trevin Littleton 8. 71K-Campbell Stewart 9. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall 10. 122-Lane Warner 11. B8-John Barnard 12. 47-Hunter Wise 13. 74-Natalie Doney 14. 11-Alex Midkiff 15. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips 16. 51B-Joe B Miller 17. 101-Tobias Midkiff 18. 27-Kyle Barker 19. 99A-Alex Owen