HomeIllinoisCharleston SpeedwayFrank Galusha Crushes Competition to End Illiana Showdown

Frank Galusha Crushes Competition to End Illiana Showdown

IllinoisCharleston SpeedwayRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Frank Gaulsha – Allen Horcher photo

Charleston, IL. (05/22/2021) Frank Galusha fresh off his solid runner up position last night against Joe B Miller dug a little deeper and found himself in victory lane to finish off the weekend at Charleston Speedway. After taking the lead on lap two from competitor Joe B Miller, Gaulsa made his way through lapped traffic and took himself to victory lane for the first time since 2017 with the Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool.

Gaulsa started the night off strong with a second-place finish in Advanced Racing Products Heat Race No. 1 and was determined to redeem himself and get one spot better than last night. Gaulsha started off the 20-lap main event on the front row, starting on the outside of Joe B Miller. The two would line up side-by-side and bring the field to the green.

Miller took off to an early advantage at the drop of the green flag, Gaulsha followed him to the bottom and waited until the second lap to take an attempt at the lead. Gaulsha threw a slider and took over the lead and led every lap to the drop of the checkered flag. Daison Pursley finished in the second position, Galusha’s developmental driver, Aubrey Smith finished in the third position, Shain Kaiser in fourth, and Daryn Stark rounded out the top five.

“We have been working really hard to try and find speed in these cars on the big track. We took a swing for the fences, and I thought that we found what we needed. IT just feels good to have a strong race car and get a win on this level, these guys are all good, you got to be on your game for all these races. To see Aubrey over there, definitely makes us proud.” Tonight’s winner, Frank Galusha.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Lightning Wings Heat Race 2 Winner: 55S-Daryn Stark

AFCO High Point Man: 51B- Joe B Miller

Diversified Machine Inc. Hard Charger: 8K-Tyler KuyKendall

Engler Machine & Tool Feature Winner: 12-Frank Galusha

Lucas Oil POWRi 600cc Micro Sprint League Presented by Engler Machine & Tool Feature Results (20 Laps): 1. 12-Frank Gaulsha   2. 71-Daison Pursley   3. 35-Aubrey Smith   4. 40S-Shain Kaiser   5. 55S-Daryn Stark   6. 938-Bradley Fezard  7. 44T-Trevin Littleton   8. 71K-Campbell Stewart   9. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall   10. 122-Lane Warner   11. B8-John Barnard   12. 47-Hunter Wise   13. 74-Natalie Doney  14. 11-Alex Midkiff  15. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips   16. 51B-Joe B Miller   17. 101-Tobias Midkiff  18. 27-Kyle Barker   19. 99A-Alex Owen

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Joe B Miller Earns Second Victory of 2021 Season on Night One at Charleston Speedway
  2. Frank Flud Gets Back to Victory Lane with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprints
  3. Clauson Takes 30th Career POWRi National win, Galusha Makes it a Career-First, Bruns Goes Two-in-a-Row at Jacksonville
  4. Daison Pursley Earns Micro Win at the Turnpike Challenge
  5. ILLI-ANA Showdown Approaches at Charleston Speedway for Trio of POWRi Leagues
  6. Joe B Miller Kicks Off 2021 Season the Right Way at I-44
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleParga, Sheppard, & Deal Claim Top Wins At Macon Speedway
Next articleDaison Pursley Takes Night Two of Illiana Showdown at Charleston Speedway

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Joe B Miller Earns Second Victory of 2021 Season on Night One at Charleston Speedway
  2. Frank Flud Gets Back to Victory Lane with the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprints
  3. Clauson Takes 30th Career POWRi National win, Galusha Makes it a Career-First, Bruns Goes Two-in-a-Row at Jacksonville
  4. Daison Pursley Earns Micro Win at the Turnpike Challenge
  5. ILLI-ANA Showdown Approaches at Charleston Speedway for Trio of POWRi Leagues
  6. Joe B Miller Kicks Off 2021 Season the Right Way at I-44

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: