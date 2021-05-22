Kofoid Captured Victory from the Tail at Charleston Speedway

Charleston, IL. (05/21/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid made the trip to victory lane at Charleston Speedway after overcoming tagging the tail early in the 30-lap race after he spun. Kofoid earned his fifth victory on the 2021 season which brings him to twelve career victories with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League.

Kofoid out of Penngrove, CA found himself behind the ball in the feature after getting tangled with a few cars and spinning on lap 4. Kofoid had to rejoin the field in his Keith Kunz Motorsports No. 67 in the 23rd position. After overcoming all the traffic, slide jobs from teammates, and conquering the fast Charleston Speedway, he found himself back in victory lane for the fifth time this season.

The initial green flag was short lived, but it didn’t do any harm to the front runner, Daison Pursley who led the field to green. Jade Avedisian followed behind Pursley in the runner up position and the two separated themselves from the field. As Pursley grew his advantage further from the field, Avedisian got upside down in turn two.

The field regrouped after the quick caution for Avedisian, meanwhile Kofoid snuck himself into the fifth position. After the green flag waved once again, and the field bunched back up, Kofoid found himself charging into the second position and set his sights on the leader, Pursley. With nine laps remaining, Kofoid stuck the slide job and claimed the top spot from teammate Pursley.

Kofoid led the field to the checkered flag and was followed by Pursley in second, Wiedeman crossing the finish line in third, Joe B Miller in fourth and Emerson Axsom rounded out the top five for night one at Charleston Speedway.

The Luas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday May 22nd at Charleston Speedway.

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 85T-Ryan Timms

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

Super Clean High Point: 84-Jade Avedisian

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1: 86-Brent Crews

TRD Hard Charger:15-Emerson Axsom

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 1. 67-Budy Kofoid

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Budy Kofoid 2. 71K-Daison Pursley 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 4. 49-Joe B Miller 5. 15-Emerson Axsom 6. 47BC-Corey Day 7. 86-Brent Crews 8. 3B-Shelby Boise 9. 77W-Joey Wirth 10. 08-Cannon McIntosh 11. 72-Sam Johnson 12. 97-Brenham Crouch 13. 00-Trey Gropp 14. 25-Taylor Reimer 15. 3N-Jake Neuman 16. 71-Kaylee Bryson 17. 91-Zach Daum 18. 39BC-Cole Bodine 19. 84-Jade Avedisian 20. 85T-Ryan Timms 21. 1K-Brayton Lynch 22. 21K-Karter Sarff 23. 56-Mitchell Davis