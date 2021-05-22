Peoria Speedway Results – 5/22/21

Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.
|38
|3
|
3
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|33
|8
|
13
|Caleb Siegel (3R)
|32
|9
|
11
|Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
6
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
5
|Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.
|28
|13
|
10
|Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.
|27
|14
|
9
|Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.
|26
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Eric Wisher (30)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Brent Terry (412)
|35
|6
|
6
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Amanda Clubb (87)
Gardner, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
4
|Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.
|0
|DNS
|
12
|James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Jake Little (38J)
|38
|3
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.
|33
|8
|
11
|Daniel Davis(r) (208)
Manito, Il.
|32
|9
|
5
|Travis Denning (56D)
Sterling, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
10
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|0
Mod Lites A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Robert Gonzales (18G)
Colona, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Michael Dominguez (5)
Lone Tree, Ia.
|38
|3
|
5
|Anthony Guss (29)
Moline, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Rob Guss (91)
Moline, Il.
|36
|5
|
7
|Brittani Dominguez (00B)
Lonetree, Ia.
|35
|6
|
1
|Blake Gonzales (16G)
Colona, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Jon Padilla (11P)
Silvis, Il.
|33
|8
|
8
|Tiffani Dominguez (21)
|32
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
5
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.
|38
|3
|
10
|Trevor Neville (777)
|37
|4
|
1
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
8
|Degan Dozard (17D)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
3
|Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.
|34
|7
|
4
|Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Derick Tassart (26)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
13
|Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|30
|11
|
6
|Ron Kacir (98K)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
14
|Alex Vervynck (23)
|28
|13
|
12
|Richard Vela (3C)
Kewanee, Il.
|27
|14
|
15
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|26
|15
|
9
|James Carter(r) (99)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|25
|16
|
17
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|24
|17
|
16
|Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.
|23
|DNS
|
18
|Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jeff Ray (18)
|40
|2
|
4
|Jesse Owen (95)
Colona, Il.
|38
|3
|
7
|Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.
|37
|4
|
2
|Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Andy Gaines (25G)
Arenzville, Il.
|35
|6
|
10
|Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Dustin Moore (21)
Rochester, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Nicholas Hixon (2)
Orion, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.
|31
|10
|
6
|Terry Myers (12M)
Buffalo, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|Brendan Patterson (25)
Spring Bay, Il.
|29