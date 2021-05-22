HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway Results - 5/22/21

Peoria Speedway Results – 5/22/21

Race Track NewsIllinoisPeoria Speedway
Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 40
2
2
 Brody Mosher (36M)
Glassford, Il.		 38
3
3
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
4
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 36
5
7
 Dakota Traver (47)
Hanna City, Il.		 35
6
8
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 34
7
12
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 33
8
13
 Caleb Siegel (3R) 32
9
11
 Brandon Traver (27)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
14
 Derek Roberts (29B)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
6
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
5
 Dustin Schram (84)
Sterling, Il.		 28
13
10
 Randy Billingsley Jr (29)
Bartonville, Il.		 27
14
9
 Mike Cusack Jr (7)
Pekin, Il.		 26

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Justin Deemie (13J)
Pekin, Il.		 40
2
1
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
2
 Eric Wisher (30)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
3
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
7
 Brent Terry (412) 35
6
6
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 34
7
10
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 33
8
9
 Amanda Clubb (87)
Gardner, Il.		 32
9
11
 Mark Burgess Jr(r) (MJ3)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
8
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 30
DNS
4
 Brandon Cornwell (71C)
Hanna City, Il.		 0
DNS
12
 James Womeldorff (22w)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Todd Bennett (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 40
2
4
 Jake Little (38J) 38
3
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
3
 Austin Simpson (35)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
6
 Brayton Wallace (B6)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 35
6
7
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 34
7
8
 Cole Swibold (98)
Fairview, Il.		 33
8
11
 Daniel Davis(r) (208)
Manito, Il.		 32
9
5
 Travis Denning (56D)
Sterling, Il.		 31
10
9
 Terry Bolen (42)
Washington, Il.		 30
DNS
10
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Robert Gonzales (18G)
Colona, Il.		 40
2
4
 Michael Dominguez (5)
Lone Tree, Ia.		 38
3
5
 Anthony Guss (29)
Moline, Il.		 37
4
6
 Rob Guss (91)
Moline, Il.		 36
5
7
 Brittani Dominguez (00B)
Lonetree, Ia.		 35
6
1
 Blake Gonzales (16G)
Colona, Il.		 34
7
3
 Jon Padilla (11P)
Silvis, Il.		 33
8
8
 Tiffani Dominguez (21) 32

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
5
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 40
2
2
 Chris Morefield (10)
Edwards, Il.		 38
3
10
 Trevor Neville (777) 37
4
1
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
8
 Degan Dozard (17D)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
3
 Alan Stipp (88S)
Fairbury, Il.		 34
7
4
 Roger Rebholz (110)
Sparland, Il.		 33
8
7
 Derick Tassart (26)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
13
 Chris Osborne (61)
East Peoria, Il.		 31
10
11
 Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.		 30
11
6
 Ron Kacir (98K)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
14
 Alex Vervynck (23) 28
13
12
 Richard Vela (3C)
Kewanee, Il.		 27
14
15
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 26
15
9
 James Carter(r) (99)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 25
16
17
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 24
17
16
 Michael Mennel (21P)
Peoria, Il.		 23
DNS
18
 Steve Jones(r) (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jeff Ray (18) 40
2
4
 Jesse Owen (95)
Colona, Il.		 38
3
7
 Kraig Hughes (0)
Ottawa, Il.		 37
4
2
 Richard Reed (53)
Metamora, Il.		 36
5
3
 Andy Gaines (25G)
Arenzville, Il.		 35
6
10
 Seth Studnicka (5)
Chillicote, Il.		 34
7
8
 Dustin Moore (21)
Rochester, Il.		 33
8
9
 Nicholas Hixon (2)
Orion, Il.		 32
9
11
 Kyle Fuget (72)
Streator, Il.		 31
10
6
 Terry Myers (12M)
Buffalo, Il.		 30
11
5
 Brendan Patterson (25)
Spring Bay, Il.		 29
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 4/3/21
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 4/17/21
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 9/26/20
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleSpoon River Speedway Results – 5/22/21
Next articleHighland Speedway Results – 5/22/21

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/15/20
  2. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/8/20
  3. Peoria Speedway Results – 4/3/21
  4. Peoria Speedway Results – 4/17/21
  5. Peoria Speedway Results – 8/28/20
  6. Peoria Speedway Results – 9/26/20

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: