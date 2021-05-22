Tanner English Gears Up for Granite City Following $15,000 Spring Showcase Triumph!

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The 2021 win total for Riggs Motorsports was elevated to six last Saturday night, May 15 when driver Tanner English came out on top of a thrilling ‘Spring Showcase’ at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois! Tanner stopped the clock second fastest in Group B during MARS Racing Series qualifying before securing a heat race triumph. After starting the 50-lap contest from the pole position, Tanner led the exciting race on a couple of different occasions before taking back the point from Brian Shirley for good with only nine circuits remaining. The Benton, Kentucky hotshoe then bested a top five that included Dennis Erb, Jr., Shirley, Brandon Sheppard, and Ryan Unzicker to pocket the $15,000 payday!

“I felt like I had a pack of wolves behind me,” exclaimed the second generation driver in FALS victory lane. “I felt them I don’t know how many times getting underneath me. I didn’t have the best speed off the corner, so I was kind of like a sitting duck. I just kept moving around trying to find something. To run up front against these guys is pretty awesome!”

Earlier in the busy week, the #81e team competed in $10,000 to win programs at both Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana and Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois. Last Wednesday in a Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series midweek showdown at Brownstown, Tanner placed second in his loaded heat race before blitzing up to second in the 40-lapper to finish an impressive runner-up behind only victor Kyle Larson.

In the annual ‘Farmer City 74’ last Friday evening, Tanner clicked off the quickest lap in Group B during MARS Racing Series time trials, won his heat race, and landed on the podium in third after 74 circuits in the headliner – finishing behind only race winner Brandon Sheppard and runner-up Bobby Pierce. Full results from each of these shows can be viewed online at www.floracing.com and www.marsracingseries.com.

The Riggs Motorsports team – as a whole – will enjoy the upcoming May 21-22 weekend off from racing action, as Jack Riggs will be graduating from high school. Next up will be Tanner’s visit to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois next Tuesday night, May 25. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will roar into the St. Louis-area venue to preside over a $10,000 to win throwdown. You can view the upcoming schedule dates for each of the respective #81 drivers by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

