Mike Palasini Jr. Returns to CCSDS Victory Lane at Greenville



Old No. 1 Speedway and I-30 Speedway Up Next on June 4-5

Greenville, Mississippi (05/22/21) – Rallying to pick up his third-career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil triumph, local standout Mike Palasini Jr. claimed the $3,000 winner’s check in the tour’s Saturday night event at Greenville Speedway.

The Leland, Mississippi driver started third in the 35-lap affair but slipped as far back as seventh in the race’s early stages before mounting a charge to the front of the field.

“To start the race, you can tell we kind of got some body damage there. We fell from third to seventh but just started back picking ‘em off and came back to the lead running the bottom,” Palasini said. “Lapped traffic was everywhere. The track, I don’t know, it was a fun track. There were lanes everywhere … ruts, dry, wet, it was a cool track.”

NewVisionCustomShirts.com pole sitter, Brian Rickman led the opening circuit of the finale before Hunter Rasdon charged to the lead on the second circuit. Rasdon paced the field until lap-16 when Palasini Jr. took control of the top spot as the leaders battled through lapped traffic.

Once out front Palasini paced the field for the remainder of the feature on his way to the triumph. Brian Rickman, Morgan Bagley (started 8th), B.J. Robinson (started 7th), and Dean Carpenter (started 15th) rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

With his runner-up finish Rickman extended his advantage as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the standings to 95 markers over B.J. Robinson. Logan Martin, Kyle Beard, and Morgan Bagley round out the Top 5 in the latest series standings.

Meanwhile Brayden Proctor continues to lead the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year standings.

The CCSDS next returns to action June 4-5 with an Arkansas doubleheader. The weekend includes a $3,000-to-win program at Old No. 1 Speedway on Friday night, followed by the $5,000-to-win Rockabilly 45 at I-30 Speedway on Saturday evening.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.OldNo1Speedway.org and www.I-30Speedway.com .

The tire rule for the upcoming weekend is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a right-rear option of a Hoosier 1600 white-dot.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 22, 2021

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

Feature Results (35 Laps)

1)Mike Palasini Jr. 2)Brian Rickman 3)Morgan Bagley 4)B.J. Robinson 5)Dean Carpenter 6)Brayden Proctor 7)J.C. Waller 8)Clay Fisher 9)Kyle Beard 10)Derrick Nichols 11)Scott Crigler 12)Logan Martin 13)Hunter Rasdon 14)Terry Wilson 15)Clay Stuckey 16)Blake McClain 17)Lynn Beach 18)Tim Baker 19)Joseph Long 20)Brandon Carpenter 21)Chad Mallett 22)David Payne 23)Lynn Irwin

Entries: 23

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Brian Rickman (15.004 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1: Brian Rickman

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Mike Palasini Jr.

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Brian Rickman

COMP Cams Top Performer: Mike Palasini Jr.

Lap Leaders: Brian Rickman (1); Hunter Rasdon (2-15); Mike Palasini Jr. (16-35)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Brayden Proctor