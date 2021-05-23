Shane Cottle Throttles to ILLI-ANA Showdown Win with POWRi WAR

Belleville, IL. (05/22/2021) Night Two of the ILLI-ANA Showdown featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League would find many of the familiar night one faces mounting charges to the front of the pack as Shane Cottle was able to capitalize early and use throttle control on the low-line to grab the feature victory.

With an outstanding field of thirty POWRi WAR drivers making the trek to Charleston Speedway, early on-track excitement would find Colton Cottle, Trey Gropp, Aric Gentry, and Zach Daum wheel their way to heat race victories with Anthony Nicholson gaining the semi-feature win.

Earning the night’s High Point Qualifier Award would find the speedy Colton Cottle starting in the pole position as Joe B. Miller flaked his outside on the initial feature start. Separating themselves from the field in the opening lap would see Joe B. Miller seize the early lead with an immense pile-up occurring behind the leader on the second lap involving seven cars.

After the caution was cleared and the field was narrowed, Miller would again take the lead only to see Brandon Mattox mount a charge to the front off turn two taking the lead on lap four. Shane Cottle would follow Mattox to the front only to overtake and capture the lead on lap six.

With racing action hot and heavy a blanket could be thrown over the top six drivers as Shane Cottle maintained the racing advantage, Miller maintaining second, and the hard-charging Anthony Nicholson closing on the leading pair quickly.

As laps clicked off at a rapid pace, Shane Cottle would spread the field by nearly a four-second lead using the low-line and throttle control to perfection, never looking back to claim the feature win. Joe B. Miller and Anthony Nicholson would round out the podium finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Charleston Speedway for the final night of the ILLI-ANNA Showdown.

“This means a lot to me, winning at our home track, in front of a crowd like this, it’s hard not to be happy, we’re definitely going to be celebrating tonight,” said a thrilled Shane Cottle in front of a cheering Charleston crowd after displaying a proper clinic of celebratory doughnuts down the front-stretch.

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 5C – Colton Cottle (13.422)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 5C – Colton Cottle

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 54 – Trey Gropp

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 10 – Aric Gentry

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 311 – Zach Daum

Max Papis Innovations High Point Qualifier: 5C – Colton Cottle

Super Clean Semi-Feature Winner: 16 – Anthony Nicholson

TRD Hard Charger: 16 – Anothony Nicholson +14 (17th-3rd)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 74x – Shane Cottle

Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Feature Results at Charleston Speedway on May 22nd, 2021:

74X-Shane Cottle[7]; 2. 31M-Joe B Miller[2]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson[17]; 4. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]; 5. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]; 6. 44-Wesley Smith[4]; 7. 52F-Logan Faucon[18]; 8. 54-Trey Gropp[8]; 9. 38-Chet Williams[14]; 10. 74-Xavier Doney[12]; 11. 27X-Evan Mosley[19]; 12. 91-Riley Kreisel[16]; 13. 27-Steve Thomas[21]; 14. 99-Korey Weyant[11]; 15. 6-Mario Clouser[5]; 16. 8D-Terry Babb[22]; 17. 8-Justin Standridge[15]; 18. 10-Aric Gentry[9]; 19. 5C-Colten Cottle[1]; 20. 311-Zach Daum[10]; 21. 34-Sterling Cling[13]; 22. 7S-Sam Scott[20]

Up next for the Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprint League will be a return visit to Charleston Speedway on Friday, June 11th for the tenth race of the 2021 racing season before venturing up to Spoon River Speedway on Saturday, June 12th to round out the weekend racing trip in Illinois.

