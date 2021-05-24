Double X Speedway Results – 5/23/21

‘Rain rain go away we want to race on Sunday’ was the cry of race fans and drivers alike in the Central Missouri area. The voices must have been heard and thanks to the hard work of track owner Kyle Wirts and crew the 2021 racing season was able to begin. Four classes of cars were on the card for the evening and a capacity crowd was on hand to watch the events. With the amount of rain that has fallen over the past three weeks no one knew what to expect but the track held together and the surface stayed smooth for the evenings races.

Winged Sprint cars:

21 winged sprint cars signed in to challenge the 1/4 mile clay and vie for the top prize of $2000, courtesy of Central Missouri Security Services, LLC, for the winner of the 25 lap main event. Jack Wagner in the #77 Jack Hockett Racing machine started in the pole for the feature event with Garrett Williamson of Columbia alongside. After an opening lap melee caused a complete restart, Wagner would set sail with sixth starting Evan Martin advancing quickly to second place. The running order would stay like this until a lap seven restart would see Williamson move back into the number two position, one lap later Tyler Blank and Miles Paulus would move into the third and fourth positions, relegating Martin to fifth. Blank would gain second following a lap 10 restart and would begin reeling in the leader Wager. Leaving turn 4 on lap 16 Wagner would miss his mark slightly allowing Blank to make the pass for the lead down the front stretch. Blank would survive a restart on lap 23 and keep his pursuers at bay to claim the victory. Wagner would finish second, Williamson third, Martin fourth and Paulus would complete the top five. Taylor Walton was sixth, Samuel Wagner seventh, Jonathan Cornell eighth, Tyler Elliott ninth and Billy Butler rounded out the top ten. Heat races were claimed by Jack Wagner, Williamson and Austin Alumbaugh.

B-Modifieds

Terry Schultz had more laps around Double X Speedway than any other driver in the B Modified class. However those laps were in a full bodied stock car, not an open wheel modified. Those laps paid off as Schultz used that experience to pick up the feature win on Sunday night. Schultz led green to checker to pick up the win. For seven laps Chris Spalding was tight to the back bumper of Schultz until falling victim to a mechanical issue. Cole Campbell then gave chase until he retired to the pit area in the closing laps. Following Schultz under the checkered flag was Nic Haines in second, Chris Cain in third, Adam Hall in fourth and Hunter Cuno in fifth. In places six through ten were Cole Stilwell, Earl Roark, Jordan Jones, Jimmy Borgmann and Richard Brainard respectively. Heat race winners were Spalding, Schultz and Cain

Street Stocks:

It looked as if Derek Henson would be the man to beat in the opening laps on the Street Stock main, but California driver John Clancy, Jr. would emerge victorious. Clancy would take the point on lap three and would not relinquish the lead. Henson gave chase until his car began to slow and he would retire from the event on lap 8. Following Clancy to the line was Clayton Campbell in second, Joe Miller in third, Steve Beach in fourth and Dale Berry in fifth. Eddie Keeran would finish sixth, Jared Lamke was seventh, Gary Lamke eighth, Blaine Ewing ninth and Russell Beach in tenth. Heat race victories went to Clancy and Henson.

Hobby Stocks:

Fabio, aka Kyle Smith, was in the house and put the class on notice he may be the car to beat this season in the hobby stock division. Winning the feature in a flag to flag victory in his trusty Mopar, Smith celebrated in victory lane. Bobby Chilton had a great showing, finishing second, Cody Melloway survived many challenges and claimed third, Josh Clark was fourth and Cole Canada was fifth. Chuck Coffey was sixth, Adam Melloway seventh, Jeremiah Wallingford eighth and Karen Johnson ninth. Heat races were claimed by Smith and Chilton.

Next week at Double X is the annual “Tribute to Jesse” featuring the three weekly classes of Winged Sprint Cars, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks along with the special guest class, the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association featuring drivers from four states doing battle on the clay at Double X Speedway. Please make plans to join us for this annual special tribute event.