Rocket1 Racing and Brandon Sheppard Compete at Port Royal; Indiana Invasion Up Next on June 4-5

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (05/24/21) – Brandon Sheppard and the Rocket1 Racing team took their Valvoline No. 1 Seubert Calf Ranches/ Durham Racing Engines-powered XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model into battle over the weekend at Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway.

Sheppard raced to a podium finish in the opener before battling track position in Saturday night’s finale.

“It was another up-and-down weekend for the team. It was a bit of a different Port Royal Speedway than what you normally expect, and track position was especially crucial both nights,” Sheppard said. “Friday night was a good one for the team, but Saturday night we started mid pack and passing was difficult, so we weren’t able to move forward. Just one of those weekends. We’re looking forward to heading to Indiana in two weeks.”

Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing returned to action with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series on Friday afternoon at Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, Pa.) in the opening night of a doubleheader weekend.

With 43 Late Models entered for the Huey Wilcoxon Memorial, Sheppard clocked in fourth fastest in his time trial group before picking up a 10-lap heat race victory. Racing in the Top 5 throughout the 40-lapper, Brandon posted a third-place finish, trailing Chris Madden and Brandon Overton to the checkers. Rick Eckert and Tyler Bruening completed the Top-5 finishers.

On Saturday afternoon in the Billy Vacek Memorial, Brandon grabbed the fourth-and-final transfer spot in his heat race, which positioned him 13th on the starting grid for the $15,000-to-win finale. Dropping two spots in the 50-lap affair, Sheppard recorded a 15th-place outing.

Brandon holds a 26-point advantage atop the latest World of Outlaws point standings. For complete results from these events, please visit www.WorldofOutlaws.com.

The Rocket1 Racing team next returns to action on June 4-5 with an Indiana WoO invasion. The weekend includes events at the newly-opened Circle City Raceway as well as Plymouth Speedway.

