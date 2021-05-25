USRA Modifieds join the fun at Lucas Oil Speedway for all three Show-Me 100 nights

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 25, 2021) – Dillon McCowan understands that the Late Models soak up most of the attention for this week’s 29th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, but Lucas Oil Speedway’s points leader in the USRA Modifieds said the event is a great opportunity for his division, too.

“I think it’s gonna be really fun,” McCowan said of spending three consecutive nights racing on one of his favorite tracks. “It’s gonna be fun as long as we can keep the car straight and out of trouble and have some good points nights for the Saturday race.”

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will run full programs on Thursday and Friday, paying $750 to win the features, on the undercard of the Late Model portion which is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA. Like their Late Model counterparts, the Modified drivers will accumulate points those first two nights to help align the field for Saturday night’s Modified feature, paying $1,500 to win.

If you’re looking for a favorite in the USRA Modifieds, look no further than the 17-year-old McCowan, in his first full USRA Modified season. Coming off his second Lucas Oil Speedway feature win of the season, the Urbana driver leads the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified standings by 10 points over Chase Domer of Nevada through five events.

“It’s been really fun,” McCowan said. “It wasn’t so hard to adapt to this A-Mod. I like it better because of more power and because it suits my driving style a lot better than what my B-Mod did. It’s been really fun and we’re gonna keep plugging away at it.”

Another extra benefit this weekend is the exposure for the drivers in both the Modified and Late Models is, in addition to the on-site crowds, the final night will be televised live worldwide on MAVTV Motorsports. The first two nights also will be available on the streaming service MAVTV Plus or the MAVTV app.

“I like it when a big crowd is there and we can put on a show on for them,” McCowan said. “I always love being on TV.”

Action kicks off on Thursday with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the night-night main event. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds run a full program with the feature winner earning $750. The race is named in honor of the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, former owner of the MLRA.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on Friday also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup the next night. USRA Modifieds compete for a $750-to-win feature with more points collected toward the final-night main event. The Gibsons started the Show-Me 100 in 1993 as owners of West Plains Motor Speedway.

The Saturday-night program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event along with a $1,500-to-win USRA Modified feature.

Late Models and Modifieds only: The Late Models and USRA Modifieds will be the only divisions in action this weekend. Information on Lucas Oil Speedway pocket schedules that included USRA Stock Cars is not correct.

Lee Greenwood on hand Saturday: The final night will be even bigger as three-time CMA and ACM Country Music Male Vocalist of the Year, Grammy Award winner and American Patriot Lee Greenwood will serve as Grand Marshall for the action on Saturday.

Greenwood will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies and also his iconic song “God Bless the USA,” after driver introductions just prior to the green flag falling to begin the 100-lap feature.

Show-Me 100 schedule:

Thursday and Friday

4 p.m. – Grandstands open

6:30 p.m. – Hot laps

7:05 p.m. – Racing begins with Late Model time trials

Saturday

3 p.m. – Grandstands open

5:30 p.m. – Hot laps

6:15 p.m. – Racing begins

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

Thursday: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Friday: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Saturday: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $80 family pass; $40 pit pass.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.