Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Announces Schedule Changes; Farmer City Raceway Added Sept. 21

AUSTIN, Texas (May 26, 2021) — The CastrolFloRacing Night in America miniseries has announced a schedule change as well as a schedule addition.

The season opener at 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.), which was rained out on March 25 and rescheduled for September 23 has been moved to October 12. The move comes to avoid a scheduling conflict. The night’s program is highlighted by a $20,000-to-win feature for the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Super Late Models.

Additionally, Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway joins the schedule with a $10,000-to-win program on Tuesday, September 21. With no suitable reschedule dates available for the recent rainout at Iowa’s Marshalltown Speedway, the event was added at the Illinois oval to fill the gap.

“It’s been a challenging year weatherwise for pretty much all dirt racing tours, and we’ve been no exception. We’ve hosted four events thus far, and I think we are ironically up to half-a-dozen schedule adjustments already,” said series general manager, Ben Shelton. “Our goal is to do everything possible to make sure we complete 10 events in this inaugural season.

“I want to thank Mitch McCarter and his staff at 411 Motor Speedway for being so accommodating on our reschedules. I also want to thank Lance Spieker at Farmer City Raceway for adding us on September 21. We’re truly grateful to have so many awesome promoters, tracks, drivers, fans, and sponsors supporting our miniseries.”

With four events in the books in 2021, there have been four different winners. Jonathan Davenport, Devin Moran, Kyle Larson, and Bobby Pierce have all made trips to Victory Lane with Davenport currently residing atop the series’ standings.

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America now turns its attention to Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.), where the series will compete in a $10,000-to-win program on Wednesday, June 2. Super Late Models will battle for a $10,000 top prize, while the American Modifieds Series will contest a $1,500-to-win program.

General admission for ages 18-and-up is $30, while general admission for ages 13-17 is $20 with children (ages 12-and-under) free. Pit admission is $40.

The pit gate opens at 3:00 p.m. EST with the grandstand gate opening at 5:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is slated for 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6:00 p.m. and racing action to follow

For more information on the facility, please visit www.FlorenceSpeedway.com .

Castrol® FloRacing Night in America runs from March through October with races at 10 tracks in eight states. Each event will be streamed live and on-demand only on FloRacing and also feature a new live studio show co-hosted by DirtonDirt.com’s Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger that includes commentary and expert analysis, social media integration via the FloSports app and special guests from the Dirt Late Model world.

In addition to races paying $10,000- to $22,000- to win, the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America also offers a points fund totaling $62,500.

Any questions regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America and its events can be directed toward series general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.keysermanufacturing.com/brand/integra-racing-shocks-springs; www.pitstopusa.com; www.pfcbrakes.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.arizonasportshirts.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete details regarding Castrol® FloRacing Night in America, please visit the series landing page at www.flosports.tv/castrolfloracingnightinamerica/

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com