Two Huge Nights of Racing Memorial Day Weekend at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri SpeedwayMay 26, 2021For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) hosts two straight nights of action beginning this Saturday into Sunday for the annual Memorial Day Weekend of racing. The weekend features the Lightning Sprint Nationals and culminates with a special event for A-Mods on Sunday.

Over $45,000 is on the line for participating drivers in the various car classes throughout the weekend. Joining the Lightning Sprints and A-Mods Saturday and Sunday are the POWRi Super Stocks and B-Mods, with Pure Stocks racing during Saturday’s program.

POWRi Super Stocks, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks compete for normal payout and NASCAR points throughout the weekend. Lightning Sprints compete for their series points both nights with A-Mods competing for NASCAR points both nights through the night one scramble and night two main event.

Complete information, including race payouts, order of events, program flow, and general track details are located under the “Memorial Day Weekend at CMS” special tab at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. After the races are completed on Sunday, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun in the all new Brew Pub 13 building on the front side of the speedway for an after-race party featuring Karaoke and DJ music by Char. This is a bring your own drinks of choice function.

The advanced list of pre-registered drivers for the Lightning Sprint Nationals has grown past 40, featuring drivers from 11 states and Canada. The predicted car count is 50 or more cars with the drivers competing in two complete race programs with a $1,500-to-win top prize on Sunday.

Before the two-night activities begin, a practice session will take place on Friday, May 28th from 6 to 9 p.m. The Practice in the ‘Burg Session is open to all dirt oval classes, even if they are not a regular class at CMS. Pits will open at 5 and drivers will be issued a transponder for the night to track their laps. All transponders must be returned at the end of the night. This practice event is free to fans wanting to watch from the pit-side grandstands. All pit passes to enter the pits are $20 regardless of age. Any minors entering the pit area, must have a minor’s release filled out. There will be no concessions available at the practice, plan ahead!

CMS continues the Kansas City areas longest-running tradition of special events for A-Mods throughout this weekend’s programs. Drivers may compete on Saturday and Sunday for increased payouts, leading up to the $3,000-to-win, 35-lap finale on Sunday.

A-Mod drivers competing on Saturday and Sunday have the opportunity to earn the most payout money and make their $50 entry fee worth the most as the night one “Scramble” event on Saturday has a full payout. The top 12 from the night one scramble will start the night two main event from the first six rows. The night two scramble does not have a payout, but the top 12 from Sunday’s scramble will start 13th through 24th for the main event on Sunday with a full payout. Entry fees are sold separate from pit passes and NASCAR licenses.

The weather contingency plan for the weekend includes the following scenarios: If Saturday rains out, the event will remain two days and be held on Sunday and Monday as Monday is an observed holiday. The program with all classes will shift one day forward. If Saturday and Sunday rain out, the event will be cancelled and not made up. If the Saturday program is completed and Sunday were to rain out, the finale would be completed on Monday evening with all originally planned night two car classes.

Special-event pricing is in effect both nights as follows: NASCAR-licensed pit passes are $35 each, non-licensed are $405, regardless of age. General Admission is $20 for Adults, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 72 $15, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands.

Pit gates open at 4:00 both nights followed by grandstand admission at 5, driver pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is a late check-in), pit meeting at 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

Upcoming Events:

May 28th – Friday – Practice in the ‘Burg – Practice Session Open to All Dirt Oval Classes, pits open at 5, practice at 6.

May 29th – Race #7 – (Saturday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 1 – Lightning Sprint Nationals Begin. A-Mod Qualifying and $500-to-win Scramble, plus Super Stocks, B-Mods & Pure Stocks

May 30th – Race #8 – (Sunday) Memorial Day Weekend Night 2 – Seeburg Muffler Race Night. Lightning Sprint Finale. $3,000-to-win A-Mods. Also running B-Mods and Super Stocks