Thursday-night portion of 29th annual Show-Me 100 postponed by rain

– After persistent and heavy rain throughout the afternoon, officials with Lucas Oil Speedway, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA have announced that Thursday night’s action at the 29th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com has been postponed.

The program will be pushed back to Friday and run as part of a double program. Drivers’ meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. with hot laps following at 5 and the racing action at 5:30 p.m. with Late Model qualifying.

The Late Models will run Thursday’s program, highlighted by the $6,000-to-win “Cowboy Classic” straight through with the USRA Modified program to follow. Once the original Thursday program is complete, there will be track preparation and the Friday program will follow in the same order – entire Late Model program, then the USRA Modifieds – with the Late Model portion punctuated by the $6,000-to-win “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” feature.

“Friday will be a long evening, but our intention remains to run the Show-Me 100 feature as originally scheduled on Saturday night,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Fans who have purchased Thursday tickets can use those for the first half of Friday’s action. Fans with Friday tickets will need to purchase Thursday tickets at the gate to enter for the entire evening. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Drivers in both the Late Model and Modified action on Friday will accumulate points toward Saturday’s features. The USRA Modifieds will compete for $750-to-win in features on Friday.

The Saturday-night program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event along with a $1,500-to-win USRA Modified feature.

In addition to the racing on Saturday night, CMA and ACM Country Music Male Vocalist of the Year, Grammy Award winner and American Patriot Lee Greenwood will serve as Grand Marshall for the action. Greenwood will sing the National Anthem during opening ceremonies and also his iconic song “God Bless the USA,” after driver introductions just prior to the green flag falling to begin the 100-lap feature.

Show-Me 100 schedule:

Friday

2 p.m. – Grandstands open

4:30 p.m. – Drivers’ meeting

5 p.m. – Hot laps

5:30 p.m. – Racing begins

Saturday

3 p.m. – Grandstands open

5:30 p.m. – Hot laps

6:15 p.m. – Racing begins

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

Friday: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Saturday: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $80 family pass; $40 pit pass.

For ticket information for any event during the 2021 Lucas Oil Speedway season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Fans also can use the online ticketing system.