Dennis Erb, Jr. has Trio of Memorial Day Weekend Races on Schedule in Illinois & Tennessee

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing trekked east to Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania on May 21-22 for a pair of World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series shootouts. On Friday night in the ‘Huey Wilcoxon Memorial,’ which paid out $10,000 to the winner, Dennis Erb, Jr. ran eighth in his loaded heat race and sixth in his B-Main. After utilizing a series provisional to gain access into the 40-lap main event, Dennis was able to climb four spots during the course of the contest to land in the nineteenth finishing position.

The doubleheader at Port Royal then wrapped up on Saturday evening with the ‘Billy Vacek Memorial.’ Dennis stopped the clock tenth quickest in Group A during qualifying prior to nabbing the fourth and final transfer spot through his heat race. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace eventually wound up seventeenth in the final rundown of the $15,000 to win headliner and now finds himself eighth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings following the completion of the 50-lapper. Complete results from the weekend in the Keystone State can be viewed online at www.woolms.com.

With the World of Outlaws sitting idle over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the #28 team has circled a trio of special events in the states of Illinois and Tennessee from May 29-31. The tripleheader will kick off on Saturday night with a $5,000 to win MARS Racing Series tilt at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Illinois. Another $5,000 paycheck will be on the line with the MARS tour on Sunday evening at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois.

The Dennis Erb Racing team will then make the long overnight trek to 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tennessee on Monday for the $10,052 to win ‘Scott Sexton Memorial,’ which will be co-sanctioned by the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series and the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series. Additional information concerning each of these three races can be found online by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com and www.southernnationalsseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

