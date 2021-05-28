Tanner English Battles Back to Top Ten Finish at Granite City; MARS Double-Dip Next

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) A busy week of racing action for the #81e team heading into the Memorial Day holiday kicked off with a midweek stop to Tri-City Speedway on Tuesday, May 25. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series sanctioned the special event at the Granite City, Illinois oval and 27 competitors were in the pit area to vie for the $10,000 winner’s check.

Tanner English unfortunately got into the wall during qualifying and did not record an official time, but he was able to make repairs to his XR1 Rocket Chassis in time to finish seventh in his stacked heat race. After rolling off from the outside of the tenth row in the 40-lap main event, Tanner rallied past eleven racecars during the contest to salvage a steady ninth place performance against the stellar field. Complete results from Tuesday’s visit to Tri-City Speedway can be accessed online at www.floracing.com.

Tanner and Riggs Motorsports will stay in the Land of Lincoln over the Memorial Day holiday weekend for a pair of MARS Racing Series duels. On Saturday, May 29, Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Illinois will play host to a $5,000 to win throwdown. A similar MARS program will then wrap up the doubleheader on Sunday, May 30 at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois. More information on these two races can be found online by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, and Waterman Racing Components.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

