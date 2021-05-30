HomeMissouriLake Ozark SpeedwayRyan Timms Becomes Youngest Driver to Win a POWRi National Midget Race

Ryan Timms Becomes Youngest Driver to Win a POWRi National Midget Race

MissouriLake Ozark SpeedwayRace Track NewsSprint Car & Midget NewsPOWRi Series News
Ryan Timms – Allen Horcher photo

Eldon, MO. (05/29/2021) Ryan Timms out of Oklahoma City, OK. breaks the record books on night one at Lake Ozark Speedway, and becomes the youngest driver to ever win a Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League event at 14 Years, 9 months, and 24 days old. Tyler Thomas Previously held the record at 15 years, 3 months, and 18 days.

Emerson Axsom and Chance Crum sat side-by-side on the front row to lead the 22-car field to the green flag for the 30-lap main event. Brenham Crouch lined up third and took the lead on lap one, while Ryan Timms made his way into the third position. As the leaders got into lapped traffic, Timms got caught up with the No. 44 of Roark which caused the yellow flag to wave.

After a few drawn out yellows the drivers went back to green with a little over halfway to go. Crouch still presumed the lead on the restarts, but Timms overcame the rough track and threw a slide job for the top position. Timms continued on to capture his first ever Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League Victory win, and CBIndustries first team win of 2021.

Brenham Crouch brought his KKM No. 97 home second, teammate Bryant Wiedeman finished 3rd, Jake Neuman came home fourth and Jade Avedisian came home fifth.

“I took the lead twice and then we happened to have yellows so that kind of sucked but being able to run off with the lead. I didn’t know how many laps there were, I was just hoping to see the checkered anytime.” Ryan Timms

 

 

 

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner:  01-Bryant Wiedeman

 

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

 

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 26-Chance Crum

 

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

 

Super Clean High Point: 15-Emerson Axsom

 

AFCO Qualifiers: Semi-Feature 1: 67K-Cade Lewis

 

TRD Hard Charger: 00-Trey Gropp

 

Lucas Oil Feature Winner:  85T-Ryan Timms

 

POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Feature Results (30 laps):  1. 85T-Ryan Timms, 2. 97-Brenham Crouch, 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman, 4. 3N-Jake Neuman, 5. 84-Jade Avedisian, 6. 86-Brent Crews, 7. 00-Trey Gropp, 8. 49-Joe B Miller, 9. 26-Chance Crum, 10. 67K-Cade Lewis, 11. 15-Emerson Axsom, 12. 5-Gavin Boschele, 13. 25-Taylor Reimer, 14. 21-Emilio Hoover, 15. 21K-Karter Sarff, 16. 11A-Andrew Felker, 17. 08-Ace McCarthy, 18. 72-Sam Johnson, 19. 44-Branigan Roark, 20. 7-Michelle Decker, 21. 70-Cade Cowels, 22. 97X-Mason Daugherty

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Emerson Axsom claims first career POWRi Midget win!
  2. Michael Buddy Kofoid Makes it Four in a Row on 2021 Season
  3. Jake Neuman Stops Kofoid’s Winning Streak at the End of Turnpike Challenge
  4. Daison Pursley Takes Night Two of Illiana Showdown at Charleston Speedway
  5. Kofoid on Rails to start 2021 Turnpike Challenge at I-44
  6. Kofoid Claims POWRi Midget Win at Humboldt
jdearing

Latest articles

Previous articleFairbury Speedway Results – 5/29/21
Next articleMike Harrison wins American Modified Series event at Fayette County Speedway

Related articles

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Emerson Axsom claims first career POWRi Midget win!
  2. Michael Buddy Kofoid Makes it Four in a Row on 2021 Season
  3. Jake Neuman Stops Kofoid’s Winning Streak at the End of Turnpike Challenge
  4. Daison Pursley Takes Night Two of Illiana Showdown at Charleston Speedway
  5. Kofoid on Rails to start 2021 Turnpike Challenge at I-44
  6. Kofoid Claims POWRi Midget Win at Humboldt

Popular articles

Featured

Newsletter

© Copyright - STLRacing.com

%d bloggers like this: