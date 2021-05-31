Mike Harrison sweeps American Modified Series at Fayette County Speedway

American Modified Series
A Feature 1: 1. 2IH-Mike Harrison[2]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby[1]; 3. 16C-John Clippinger[3]; 4. 7-Tim Nash[10]; 5. N59-Chad Evans[14]; 6. 87Z-Zeb Moake[8]; 7. 1S-Brian Shaw[9]; 8. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[5]; 9. 662-Joey Lee[20]; 10. 34T-Tanner Reed[13]; 11. 4M-Clint Martin[18]; 12. 21S-Kenny Shaw[11]; 13. 128-Zach Schantz[6]; 14. 59R-Jacob Rexing[12]; 15. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[16]; 16. 22W-Wade Wenthe[7]; 17. 10Y-Trent Young[4]; 18. 7L-Richie Lex[15]; 19. 7D-Pete Sabatino[17]; 20. 10-Jason Highley[21]; 21. 15-Richard Gibson[19]; 22. 11S-Derrick Sollers[22]
B Feature 1: 1. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[11]; 2. 7D-Pete Sabatino[3]; 3. 4M-Clint Martin[5]; 4. 15-Richard Gibson[10]; 5. 662-Joey Lee[1]; 6. 62E-Kim Edington[2]; 7. 29G-Greg Gumbel[4]; 8. 6-Troy Carter[9]; 9. 10-Jason Highley[6]; 10. 11S-Derrick Sollers[8]; 11. (DNS) T9-Ryan Thomas
Heat 1: 1. J82-Treb Jacoby[2]; 2. 10Y-Trent Young[1]; 3. 22W-Wade Wenthe[3]; 4. 7-Tim Nash[5]; 5. 34T-Tanner Reed[6]; 6. 662-Joey Lee[8]; 7. 29G-Greg Gumbel[9]; 8. T9-Ryan Thomas[4]; 9. 15-Richard Gibson[7]
Heat 2: 1. 2IH-Mike Harrison[1]; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[4]; 3. 87Z-Zeb Moake[3]; 4. 21S-Kenny Shaw[7]; 5. N59-Chad Evans[5]; 6. 62E-Kim Edington[8]; 7. 4M-Clint Martin[6]; 8. 11S-Derrick Sollers[9]; 9. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[2]
Heat 3: 1. 16C-John Clippinger[2]; 2. 128-Zach Schantz[4]; 3. 1S-Brian Shaw[6]; 4. 59R-Jacob Rexing[1]; 5. 7L-Richie Lex[3]; 6. 7D-Pete Sabatino[7]; 7. 10-Jason Highley[5]; 8. 6-Troy Carter[8]
Qualifying 1: 1. 10Y-Trent Young, 00:13.640[21]; 2. 2IH-Mike Harrison, 00:13.750[15]; 3. 59R-Jacob Rexing, 00:13.930[6]; 4. J82-Treb Jacoby, 00:14.040[8]; 5. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr, 00:14.050[14]; 6. 16C-John Clippinger, 00:14.120[7]; 7. 22W-Wade Wenthe, 00:14.140[23]; 8. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:14.250[20]; 9. 7L-Richie Lex, 00:14.310[10]; 10. T9-Ryan Thomas, 00:14.360[9]; 11. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, 00:14.370[26]; 12. 128-Zach Schantz, 00:14.490[16]; 13. 7-Tim Nash, 00:14.520[25]; 14. N59-Chad Evans, 00:14.570[11]; 15. 10-Jason Highley, 00:14.650[2]; 16. 34T-Tanner Reed, 00:14.690[12]; 17. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:14.700[1]; 18. 1S-Brian Shaw, 00:14.720[24]; 19. 15-Richard Gibson, 00:14.800[17]; 20. 21S-Kenny Shaw, 00:14.910[13]; 21. 7D-Pete Sabatino, 00:15.110[5]; 22. 662-Joey Lee, 00:15.340[19]; 23. 62E-Kim Edington, 00:15.360[18]; 24. 6-Troy Carter, 00:15.570[3]; 25. 29G-Greg Gumbel, 00:16.470[22]; 26. 11S-Derrick Sollers, 00:47.210[4]