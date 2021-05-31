HomeOpen Wheel Modified NewsAmerican Modified SeriesMike Harrison sweeps American Modified Series at Fayette County Speedway

Mike Harrison sweeps American Modified Series at Fayette County Speedway

Mike Harrison

26 entries

American Modified Series

A Feature 1: 1. 2IH-Mike Harrison[2]; 2. J82-Treb Jacoby[1]; 3. 16C-John Clippinger[3]; 4. 7-Tim Nash[10]; 5. N59-Chad Evans[14]; 6. 87Z-Zeb Moake[8]; 7. 1S-Brian Shaw[9]; 8. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[5]; 9. 662-Joey Lee[20]; 10. 34T-Tanner Reed[13]; 11. 4M-Clint Martin[18]; 12. 21S-Kenny Shaw[11]; 13. 128-Zach Schantz[6]; 14. 59R-Jacob Rexing[12]; 15. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[16]; 16. 22W-Wade Wenthe[7]; 17. 10Y-Trent Young[4]; 18. 7L-Richie Lex[15]; 19. 7D-Pete Sabatino[17]; 20. 10-Jason Highley[21]; 21. 15-Richard Gibson[19]; 22. 11S-Derrick Sollers[22]

B Feature 1: 1. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[11]; 2. 7D-Pete Sabatino[3]; 3. 4M-Clint Martin[5]; 4. 15-Richard Gibson[10]; 5. 662-Joey Lee[1]; 6. 62E-Kim Edington[2]; 7. 29G-Greg Gumbel[4]; 8. 6-Troy Carter[9]; 9. 10-Jason Highley[6]; 10. 11S-Derrick Sollers[8]; 11. (DNS) T9-Ryan Thomas

Heat 1: 1. J82-Treb Jacoby[2]; 2. 10Y-Trent Young[1]; 3. 22W-Wade Wenthe[3]; 4. 7-Tim Nash[5]; 5. 34T-Tanner Reed[6]; 6. 662-Joey Lee[8]; 7. 29G-Greg Gumbel[9]; 8. T9-Ryan Thomas[4]; 9. 15-Richard Gibson[7]

Heat 2: 1. 2IH-Mike Harrison[1]; 2. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr[4]; 3. 87Z-Zeb Moake[3]; 4. 21S-Kenny Shaw[7]; 5. N59-Chad Evans[5]; 6. 62E-Kim Edington[8]; 7. 4M-Clint Martin[6]; 8. 11S-Derrick Sollers[9]; 9. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[2]

Heat 3: 1. 16C-John Clippinger[2]; 2. 128-Zach Schantz[4]; 3. 1S-Brian Shaw[6]; 4. 59R-Jacob Rexing[1]; 5. 7L-Richie Lex[3]; 6. 7D-Pete Sabatino[7]; 7. 10-Jason Highley[5]; 8. 6-Troy Carter[8]

Qualifying 1: 1. 10Y-Trent Young, 00:13.640[21]; 2. 2IH-Mike Harrison, 00:13.750[15]; 3. 59R-Jacob Rexing, 00:13.930[6]; 4. J82-Treb Jacoby, 00:14.040[8]; 5. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr, 00:14.050[14]; 6. 16C-John Clippinger, 00:14.120[7]; 7. 22W-Wade Wenthe, 00:14.140[23]; 8. 87Z-Zeb Moake, 00:14.250[20]; 9. 7L-Richie Lex, 00:14.310[10]; 10. T9-Ryan Thomas, 00:14.360[9]; 11. T6-Tommy Sheppard Jr, 00:14.370[26]; 12. 128-Zach Schantz, 00:14.490[16]; 13. 7-Tim Nash, 00:14.520[25]; 14. N59-Chad Evans, 00:14.570[11]; 15. 10-Jason Highley, 00:14.650[2]; 16. 34T-Tanner Reed, 00:14.690[12]; 17. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:14.700[1]; 18. 1S-Brian Shaw, 00:14.720[24]; 19. 15-Richard Gibson, 00:14.800[17]; 20. 21S-Kenny Shaw, 00:14.910[13]; 21. 7D-Pete Sabatino, 00:15.110[5]; 22. 662-Joey Lee, 00:15.340[19]; 23. 62E-Kim Edington, 00:15.360[18]; 24. 6-Troy Carter, 00:15.570[3]; 25. 29G-Greg Gumbel, 00:16.470[22]; 26. 11S-Derrick Sollers, 00:47.210[4]

